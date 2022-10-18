Read full article on original website
‘Black Adam’ Was Originally Rated R For Violence
When Black Adam opens in theaters, it will come with a PG-13 rating for, per the MPAA, “sequences of strong violence, intense action and some language.” But star Dwayne Johnson has repeatedly talked about how this movie changes he “hierarchy of power” at DC, and features a much darker hero (or really antihero) than is typical for these kinds of blockbusters.
‘Black Adam’ Review: Bleak ‘Adam’ Brings Little to DC Universe
Dwayne Johnson has been connected to the Black Adam character for at least 15 years. Before he was a worldwide star, before he was a multimedia mogul with his own brands of tequila and energy drinks, before he owned an entire football league, Johnson was set to appear as the villain in an assortment of Shazam! projects. Directors and writers and even Shazams came and went. But Johnson was permanently linked with the film as its Black Adam.
Warners Wants to Make ‘Man of Steel 2’ With Henry Cavill
We’re not going to spoil anything in Black Adam but odds are if you’re reading this you’ve already seen rumors about an appearance from Henry Cavill as Superman in the film. Whether those rumors are accurate or not, it does seem that Warner Bros. very much wants to make another Superman movie with Cavill, just a handful of years after the studio ended his career as the Man of Steel after just three films — Man of Steel, Batman v Superman, and Justice League.
Ryan Coogler Describes ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s Original Script
Before the death of Chadwick Boseman, Marvel had a totally different plan for a Black Panther sequel. The film initially revolved entirely around Boseman’s T'Challa. In fact, earlier versions of the movie’s script were structured completely differently from the current one. New trailers for the film show Wakanda...
‘Black Adam’ Easter Eggs: All the Coolest DC Secrets
The following post contains SPOILERS for Black Adam. Also, please take note: The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change. Just FYI. Black Adam first appeared in the pages of The Marvel Family way back in 1945. (At the time, Shazam was known as Captain Marvel; Marvel didn’t technically exist at the time, and they would not create their own “Captain Marvel” until 1967.) And within the mythology of DC Comics, Black Adam dates back to the days of antiquity, when he was one of the earliest warriors to claim the powers of the wizard Shazam.
‘Sister Wives’: Robyn Brown Hospitalized for COVID-19 in Season 17 Mid-Season Trailer
Kody Brown's fourth wife, Robyn Brown, ends up in the hospital battling COVID-19 after somehow getting exposed during 'Sister Wives' Season 17. Here's what we know.
Pregnant! ‘Ellen Show’ Singer Sophia Grace Brownlee Reveals She Is Expecting Baby No. 1: Details
Sophia Grace Brownlee, who is known for performing alongside cousin Rosie McClelland on The Ellen DeGeneres Show when they were toddlers, announced that she is pregnant and expecting baby No. 1. “Hi everyone. Welcome back to...
The Surprising Connection Between ‘She-Hulk’s K.E.V.I.N. and Kang
She-Hulk didn’t just break the fourth wall in its season finale; it smashed it into oblivion. The title character decided she did not care for the creative direction of her final episode and changed it by venturing through the Disney+ main menu, entering a Marvel making-of documentary, and then confronting her own show’s writing staff. Then she met with Marvel’s head honcho, Kevin — only it wasn’t the real Marvel’s Kevin Feige. It was “K.E.V.I.N.,” an elaborate artificial intelligence that determines the ultimate direction of the MCU.
‘Twister’ Is Finally Getting a Sequel
Executives from Amblin Entertainment and Universal Pictures are meeting with directors for a Twister sequel. As of now, they haven’t settled on anybody, but we do know a few potential additions to the team, which is hoping to go into production next spring. And, yes, the movie is called Twisters.
‘Creed III’ Trailer: Another Round With Adonis Creed
Creed III is the third installment in the Rocky spinoff franchise, and the first movie directed by its star, Michael B. Jordan, who takes over the helm of the franchise from Creed’s Ryan Coogler (who is still involved as a producer and co-writer) and Creed II’s Steven Caple Jr. (who is off directing a new Transformers movie). This latest movie is set several years after the previous installments and sees a well-established Adonis Creed (Johnson) facing a new challenger in the form of a man from his past, played by Lovecraft Country’s Jonathan Majors.
24 Movies That People Believe Are Quite Literally Flawless
"It doesn’t try to be something it’s not. It’s a masterpiece."
Kurt Cobain Estate Comes Out Against Opera Based on Rock Star’s Final Days
An opera adaptation of director Gus Van Sant's 2005 film Last Days, which is loosely based on the late life of the Nirvana bandleader Kurt Cobain, has been strongly criticized by the deceased rock star's estate. The estate was also against the movie itself. Loudwire initially reported about the opera...
The Most Popular Horror Movies (And Where to Stream Them)
The only thing scarier than an immortal demon clown who feeds on your fears is trying to keep track of where your favorite horror movies are on streaming. It’s so hard! There’s just too many titles, and too many places to find streaming films these days. There are big streamers like Netflix and HBO Max, specialty sites like The Criterion Channel or Shudder (which, as an all-horror streaming service, is particularly valuable at this time of year), and even ad-supported hubs like Tubi or Pluto TV.
Emily Blunt Stars as a Woman Taking Revenge in 1890’s Wyoming
There's a new thriller starring Emily Blunt. She portrays a woman who's trying to make a life in 1890's Wyoming when her path leads her to wicked revenge. I saw Emily Blunt's new movie "The English" trending on Digg today. It's a series set to debut on Amazon Prime video starting November 11, 2022. Here's the synopsis according to the trailer share by Amazon on YouTube:
Ralphie Returns in First ‘A Christmas Story Christmas’ Teaser
Almost 40 years later, it’s time for another Christmas Story. Technically there has already been two sequels to the 1983 cult classic A Christmas Story. In 1994, Bob Clark, the director of the original Christmas Story, made the movie My Summer Story, with Kieran Culkin in the role of Ralphie. Then in 2012, there was a direct-to-video sequel called A Christmas Story 2, made with a different cast and totally ignoring the events of My Summer Story. That film starred Braeden Lemasters as a slightly older Ralphie during yet another mishap-filled Christmas holiday.
‘Nope’ Announces Streaming Debut on Peacock
It won’t quite be here in time for Halloween, unfortunately, but if you’ve been waiting for streaming to watch Jordan Peele’s outstanding new horror movie Nope, it’s almost here. The film is coming exclusively to Peacock next month. Nope is Peele’s unique twist on an alien...
Jeffrey Dahmer Victim Tony Hughes’ Mother Slams ‘Evil’ People Who Dress as Serial Killer for Halloween
The mother of one of Jeffery Dahmer's victims is slamming people who dress as the serial killer for Halloween. Shirley Hughes, the mother of Tony Hughes, who was killed by Dahmer in 1991, says dressing as the real-life serial killer is exploitative and traumatizing for the victims' families — her family included.
Everything New on Disney+ in November
Disney+ has settled into this space where some months you get a lot of stuff, and some months, well, maybe there’s a couple of new things. November is definitely one of the a lot of stuff months. There’s the premiere of Disenchanted, the long-awaited sequel to the live-action fairy...
‘Friends’ Star Matthew Perry Almost Died After His Colon Burst in 2018
In his new memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, Matthew Perry sheds light on his struggle with addiction, including how it almost cost him his life. According to his People cover story, Perry opens his memoir with the story of how he almost died in 2018. "I had...
Slash Says Guns N’ Roses Have a ‘Couple of Epic’ Songs to Release
Guns N' Roses still have "a couple of epic" songs left to release, according to Slash. The top-hatted guitarist called in to Eddie Trunk's Trunk Nation SiriusXM radio show on Wednesday to discuss the band's upcoming plans for touring and releasing music, as well as his desire to record a new album. You can listen to the excerpt below.
