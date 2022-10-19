Read full article on original website
‘Gwen Wants Him’: Blake Shelton’s Wife Pressured County Star To Leave ‘The Voice’ To ‘Save’ Their Marriage
Superstar Blake Shelton announced he was leaving The Voice next year after 23 seasons and sources reveal the coach is quitting the show to save his marriage to pop star Gwen Stefani, RadarOnline.com has learned. The God’s Country singer, 46, has been a staple on the reality series since its...
WHAS 11
Jamie Foxx Honors Sister DeOndra Dixon 2 Years After Her Death: 'Your Soul Is Shining Bright'
Jamie Foxx is thinking of his sister, DeOndra Dixon, two years after her death. On Wednesday, the 54-year-old took to Instagram to pay tribute to his younger sister, who died Oct. 19, 2020, at age 36. "Deondra I know ur in heaven making everyone laugh… and have everyone dancing to...
WHAS 11
Jennifer Garner's 'Ghostesses' Costumes and Goofy Poem Will Get You Into the Halloween Spirit
Jennifer Garner is getting into the spooky spirit! The actress shared an adorably clever video on Instagram, dressed in ghostly garb while delivering a Halloween poem. Garner appears as two different "ghostesses" in the clip, along with her dog, Birdie, who is also dressed as a ghost in a hilariously shredded pillowcase. The actress' first look is positively witchy -- a purple and black outfit with a jet black wig -- and the second, a classically ghostly tattered white ensemble.
WHAS 11
Charlie Puth Says He's 'Definitely' in Love With Hometown Girlfriend
Charlie Puth is ready to settle down. The 30-year-old musician is sharing that he's "definitely" in love with someone from his hometown and that she might just be the one. In an appearance on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show this week, Puth was put in the hot seat over his relationship status. Asked by host Howard Stern whether he was single or with someone, Puth cautiously shared, "I'm with somebody now." Pressed further on whether he is in love, Puth responded, "Yeah, definitely."
WHAS 11
'Station 19': Jaina Lee Ortiz Teases Surprising New Romance in Season 6 (Exclusive)
Is Andy finally in a good place on Station 19? Jaina Lee Ortiz thinks so. The actress hopped on the phone head of Thursday's new episode to discuss her character's roller-coaster journey so far and what's ahead. In the episode, titled "Dancing With Our Hands Tied," the Station 19 crew...
WHAS 11
Jennifer Hudson and Babyface Prove R&B Will 'Never Be Dead,' Compose Songs for Talk Show Audience
Jennifer Hudson and Babyface gave her audience a once-in-a-lifetime concert on Friday! The legendary R&B crooner joined the American Idol alum on her daytime talk show, The Jennifer Hudson Show, where they sat down at the piano to compose some original music aided by the audience. If you've never heard...
Trevor Noah Was Asked Why He's Beefing With Kanye West, And His Response Is Not What I Was Expecting
"I’ve never beefed with Kanye West. I was concerned about Kanye West.”
WHAS 11
Mandy Moore Gives Birth to Baby No. 2 With Taylor Goldsmith
Mandy Moore is officially a mother of two! The This Is Us star and her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, welcomed baby No. 2. The 38-year-old actress took to Instagram on Friday and shared a series of black and white photos of her and Goldsmith holding the baby boy, whom the doting couple named Oscar Bennett Goldsmith, or Ozzie!
WHAS 11
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Are Closer After 'Don't Worry Darling' Drama, Source Says
Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles didn't let recent drama impact their relationship. A source tells ET that the "chaos" of the Don't Worry Darling press tour actually brought the 38-year-old director and the 28-year-old pop star closer together. "The press tour was stressful," the source says. "The goal was to...
WHAS 11
Why Alanis Morissette's 6-Year-Old Daughter Calls Her By Her Full Name
This hilarious story from Alanis Morissette is one you oughta hear. The world knows her by the name Alanis Morissette -- and apparently now the musician's 6-year-old daughter knows her by it, too. The seven-time GRAMMY winner revealed on Audacy’s Gary Bryan Morning Show that her middle child, Onyx, is not calling her "mom" these days.
Nick Kroll Recalled The Moment He Finally Became Aware Of The "Don't Worry Darling" Drama
"My first exposure to it all was literally on the red carpet in Venice, and I was like, 'Ohhhh, I think people might be interested in this.' And I was right."
