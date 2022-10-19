ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WHAS 11

Jennifer Garner's 'Ghostesses' Costumes and Goofy Poem Will Get You Into the Halloween Spirit

Jennifer Garner is getting into the spooky spirit! The actress shared an adorably clever video on Instagram, dressed in ghostly garb while delivering a Halloween poem. Garner appears as two different "ghostesses" in the clip, along with her dog, Birdie, who is also dressed as a ghost in a hilariously shredded pillowcase. The actress' first look is positively witchy -- a purple and black outfit with a jet black wig -- and the second, a classically ghostly tattered white ensemble.
Charlie Puth Says He's 'Definitely' in Love With Hometown Girlfriend

Charlie Puth is ready to settle down. The 30-year-old musician is sharing that he's "definitely" in love with someone from his hometown and that she might just be the one. In an appearance on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show this week, Puth was put in the hot seat over his relationship status. Asked by host Howard Stern whether he was single or with someone, Puth cautiously shared, "I'm with somebody now." Pressed further on whether he is in love, Puth responded, "Yeah, definitely."
NEW JERSEY STATE
Mandy Moore Gives Birth to Baby No. 2 With Taylor Goldsmith

Mandy Moore is officially a mother of two! The This Is Us star and her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, welcomed baby No. 2. The 38-year-old actress took to Instagram on Friday and shared a series of black and white photos of her and Goldsmith holding the baby boy, whom the doting couple named Oscar Bennett Goldsmith, or Ozzie!
Why Alanis Morissette's 6-Year-Old Daughter Calls Her By Her Full Name

This hilarious story from Alanis Morissette is one you oughta hear. The world knows her by the name Alanis Morissette -- and apparently now the musician's 6-year-old daughter knows her by it, too. The seven-time GRAMMY winner revealed on Audacy’s Gary Bryan Morning Show that her middle child, Onyx, is not calling her "mom" these days.

