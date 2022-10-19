Read full article on original website
TOPEKA, Kan. - The 22nd-ranked Fort Hays State women's soccer team suffered its first loss of the season by a score of 1-0 at Washburn on Friday. The Ichabods took advantage of a fast break opportunity in the first half turning it into a score and the Tigers were unable to find the equalizer. FHSU moved to 9-1-7, 4-1-5 MIAA, while Washburn improved to 11-4-2, 6-3-1 MIAA.
Hays High finished off their regular season schedule with a trip to Topeka to face off with the Topeka High Trojans Friday night. It was the first ever meeting between the two programs. Hays ran just 15 plays on offense in the first half and scored six times on their...
The Hays Soccer Club’s U12 Thunder went 3-1 at the Nightmare on 17th Street tournament last weekend in Topeka. This tournament has a Halloween theme and encourages teams to dress in costume. Hays Thunder decided to play the first two games as the Hays Minions coached by Gru (pictured above).
The TMP-Marian Monarchs look to end a four-game losing streak Friday when they host the Beloit Trojans in their final district game of the season. Click the player below or click HERE to view the game. You can also download the Team1Sports app for your phone or connected device, including smart TVs.
HAYS - The TMP defense held Beloit to their fewest points scored in five weeks and forced them into three turnovers but it wasn’t enough Friday as the Trojans beat the Monarchs 22-0 at Lewis Field in Hays. Both defenses got off to a strong start with three forced...
Friday night the Hays High Indians traveled to Topeka to close out the regular season against the Topeka High Trojans. You can watch the replay HERE. Due to streaming restrictions in Topeka, Hays Post is not allowed to stream video of the game live.
The Hays High Indians go for their fifth straight win as they close out the regular season in Topeka against the Topeka High Trojans. Due to streaming restrictions in Topeka, Hays Post is not allowed to stream video of the game live. You can watch the broadcast following the game...
INDIANAPOLIS – The Fort Hays State women's soccer team is among the 10 teams listed in the first release of NCAA Region Rankings on Wednesday. For the first release of region rankings, the NCAA is listing its top 10 teams by region alphabetically currently being considered for selection to the NCAA Tournament. The list of 10 teams can change week to week as more results affect the formulas for consideration.
Quite simply, it states “Welcome to Hiawatha, Kansas.”. But the meaning behind these simple words is expressed in each letter. This is exactly what the owners of the old Maple Lanes Bowling Alley building wanted with the new mural that was finished this week by 5 artists that hail from as far away as Los Angeles and Arkansas, but have settled in the Kansas City area.
HAYS - The Hays High boys soccer team wrapped up their regular season with a win. The Indians defeated the Wichita Classical School 3-1 to finish with a 10-5-1 record. HHS will find out Saturday who and exactly when they play in next week’s regionals.
A Hays native has taken the reins of a Wyoming newspaper. Brandy Robben started as the new editor at the Uinta County Herald on Oct. 13 and is busy learning the ropes of the newspaper production world. Robben was born in Hays, moving with her family to the Denver suburbs...
RUSSELL, Kan. (KAKE) - A cement truck driver was killed when the vehicle crashed in central Kansas on Wednesday. The accident happened at around 2:30 p.m. on U.S. 281 north of Russell. The Kansas Highway Patrol says a northbound cement truck went off the left side of the roadway and through a private fence. The truck then went airborne and rolled an unknown number of times.
This letter is in support of Dr. Edward H. Hammond for State Representative of the Kansas 111th House District. While I am not a resident of the 111th, I have direct knowledge of Dr. Hammond’s ability to lead as well as the relationships he forges to create organizational success.
A crash in Ellis County sent two pedestrians to a hospital with suspected serious injuries.
A man from Great Bend was killed in a single-car crash on Wednesday, Oct. 19.
An early morning accident today (Wednesday) in Clinton County has left a Kansas driver with minor injuries. Troop H of the Highway Patrol says 20-year-old Bonner Springs, Kansas resident Dustin A. Cox was driving a 2005 Chevy Trailblazer northbound on Interstate 35 two miles south of Cameron at 6:50 A.M. today when his vehicle went off the east side of the roadway where it struck a Mo-Dot sign.
The Midnight Ranch is a new, spacious venue off Buckeye Road in northern Ellis County. The venue is seven miles north of Hays at the corner of U.S. 183 and Buckeye Road and is owned by Leann Zimmerman and her husband. The venue opened Sept. 23 and has already hosted...
VICTORIA — This month, Victoria residents heard updates from the Victoria Community Coalition as they continue in their effort to repurpose the former St. John’s Rest Home. Coalition chair and building owner Jeff Pfeifer opened the meeting by highlighting progress already been made to bring the beloved building...
Preliminary estimates reported by the Labor Market Information Services division of the Kansas Department of Labor and the Bureau of Labor Statistics show a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 2.6 percent in September. This was an increase from 2.5 percent in August and a decrease from 3.0% in September 2021.
With the upcoming election just around the corner, I wanted to take the time to reach out with some brief responses to what I see are the most common questions and topics I am asked about. The goal of this correspondence is in no way to be definitive answers nor full explanations of these complex issues; however, I hope this can give clarity and add to the conversation around these topics.
