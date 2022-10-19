Read full article on original website
Related
Kyle Petty Says Bubba Wallace ‘Should Have Been Suspended for the Rest of the Season’
Kyle Petty believes NASCAR made the right decision in suspending Bubba Wallace for intentionally wrecking Kyle Larson as Las Vegas this past Sunday. The only thing Petty would change, he said, is that he would have suspended Wallace for more than just a single race. Petty made the comments Wednesday on “NASCAR America Motor Mouths.”
Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Crew Discovered a Stowaway in Their Hauler, and the Twitter Response Was Pure Gold
A possum hitched a ride with JR Motorsports from Las Vegas to North Carolina, and Twitter had a field day after Dale Earnhardt Jr. uploaded a photo. The post Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Crew Discovered a Stowaway in Their Hauler, and the Twitter Response Was Pure Gold appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Joe Gibbs Racing to announce NASCAR lineups after the 2022 season concludes
Joe Gibbs Racing will announce its 2023 NASCAR driver lineups after the season concludes, per Joe Gibbs. Who would join the team in the Cup and Xfinity Series?
NASCAR schedule: Races today, this weekend, and how to watch
Go beyond the NASCAR schedule with the top races today, this weekend, where its happening, and how to watch the action. Updated daily!
NASCAR: Surprising change made after Las Vegas race
While the NASCAR Cup Series championship odds have shifted after the round of 8 opener, the big change was somewhat surprising. Team Penske’s Joey Logano continued his trend of qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4 in even years by winning Sunday afternoon’s round of 8 opener at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. shares the big surprise his team found in car’s engine
Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s JR Motorsports team found a big surprise in one of their car’s engines this week. Earnhardt Jr. said on Twitter this week that after unloading the cars from last weekend’s races at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, his team encountered a possum in the engine bay of one of the cars.
Miami Starting Lineup: October 2022 (NASCAR Truck Series)
NASCAR starting positions for Homestead-Miami Speedway. Tomorrow the NASCAR Truck Series takes the green flag in Homestead, Florida. Today, the field rolls to the track for a round of practice and qualifying on the 1.5-mile of Homestead-Miami Speedway. View the Miami starting lineup for the NASCAR Truck Series below. Homestead...
NASCAR Will Never See Domination Like Ned Jarrett's 14-Lap Win at the 1965 Southern 500
Ned Jarrett spent 13 years racing in NASCAR's highest level, which doesn't really seem all that long given everything he accomplished during that time. His two Grand National Series championships, 50 Cup wins, and 239 top-10 finishes earned him a spot in 12 motorsports and sports Halls of Fame, including, of course, the NASCAR Hall of Fame. And, he did all that while earning the nickname "Gentleman Ned Jarrett" for his calm demeanor and upstanding character.
NASCAR set for Homestead, while Wallace watches from afar
HOMESTEAD, Fla. (AP) — Bubba Wallace is missing Sunday’s NASCAR race, and that’s evidently not his only sanction after losing his cool in Las Vegas last weekend. Denny Hamlin — who, along with Michael Jordan, co-owns the 23XI racing team that Wallace drives for — said Saturday that the team has dealt with matters in a way that goes “above and beyond” the penalties handed down by NASCAR. Hamlin didn’t say what that means, choosing to keep those matters in-house. “He understands where I stand, where the team stands, the values that we want to present on the racetrack, and he just didn’t represent it that well last week,” Hamlin said. “But, you know, in the grand scheme of things, we’re very happy with his progress. And he knows he’s still got some stuff to work on when he gets out of the race car.”
NASCAR team set for big announcement in October 2022
NASCAR is nearing the end of the 2022 season as silly season starts to ramp up. Which organization is ready for an announcement and who might be the driver?
CBS Sports
NASCAR playoffs at Homestead in Miami: Dixie Vodka 400 predictions, preview, how to watch, stream
Not unlike when the Dolphins were the NFL's team of the early 1970s or when the Heat became the NBA's preeminent superteam, Miami was once a city of NASCAR champions. From 2002 until 2019, Homestead-Miami Speedway was the final stop on the NASCAR calendar, and it served as the speedway where championships were decided, trophies were hoisted and legacies were both made and affirmed.
NBC Sports
NASCAR Friday schedule at Homestead-Miami Speedway
Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series drivers are scheduled to practice and qualify Friday to open the NASCAR weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Florida. The Truck practice/qualifying session is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET. Xfinity drivers will practice and qualify beginning at 6:05 p.m. ET (USA Network). Cup qualifying and...
sportsgamblingpodcast.com
NBA Player Props + Best Bets – 10/21/22 | The Propcast (Ep. 145)
NBA Player Props + Best Bets – 10/21/22 (Ep. 145) The Propcast is back for the NBA season! Munaf Manji and Ryan McIntyre discuss their NBA Player Props for the Friday schedule. The guys give three player props each for the Friday games. Find out which players the guys like or are fading in tonight’s action! The guys also wrap up the show with the best bet!
NASCAR: Noah Gragson to Hendrick a sign of things to come?
Alex Bowman will miss at least the next two NASCAR Cup Series races. Is his replacement at Hendrick Motorsports auditioning for a future ride?. Alex Bowman’s 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season came to a screeching halt a few weeks back. After qualifying for the round of 12 in the playoffs for the fifth straight season, he suffered concussion-like symptoms following a single-car crash at Texas Motor Speedway.
The 101 Greatest NASCAR Cup Series Drivers by Car Number: 70-79
Sportscasting names the greatest NASCAR Cup Series drivers to race car numbers 70-79. The post The 101 Greatest NASCAR Cup Series Drivers by Car Number: 70-79 appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
tiremeetsroad.com
NASCAR fans point out glaring mistake with this 3D Billboard ad in Phoenix ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race￼
If you’re going to spend thousands on a cool looking billboard, why not get it right?. It’s two weeks before the NASCAR cup series heads to Arizona and, to promote the Nov 4-6 Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway, NASCAR bought a digital 3D advertisement at the intersection of 3rd. St. and Jefferson next to the Footprint Center.
NBC Sports
Sunday Homestead Cup race: Start time, TV info, weather
The pressure builds for playoffs drivers. Sunday’s race at Homestead-Miami Speedway (2:30 p.m. ET on NBC) is the second of three chances for playoff drivers to earn a spot in next month’s title event at Phoenix. Former champion Joey Logano secured his spot in the title race by...
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Reacts to Bubba Wallace Intentionally Wrecking Kyle Larson
Just about everyone in the NASCAR community has an opinion on Bubba Wallace intentionally wrecking Kyle Larson in the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway this past Sunday. That includes NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. Earnhardt Jr. spoke on the incident during this week’s episode of...
NASCAR Cup Series Odds, Favorites for Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway
What a week it has been in NASCAR already – let’s take a look at the odds and favorites for the Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. This track is fun because you only get to race here once a year. The excitement around the Round of 8 makes it even better.
sportsgamblingpodcast.com
NFL Week 7 Picks (Ep. 1422)
ARZ -2.5 -140 10/23 10:00 AM DET*** 255 49. The Sports Gambling Podcast is your home for uncensored sports betting opinions, analysis, and advice. Since 2011 The Sports Gambling Podcast has picked every NFL game against the spread. They’ve also expanded to cover fantasy football, college football, NBA, college basketball, golf and daily fantasy sports releasing multiple episodes per week. The podcast is hosted by Sean Green (@SeanTGreen), a Philly area native and Ryan Kramer (@KramerCentric) a New Jersey native, who bring a combined 50 years of sports betting experience to the podcast. The podcast, the picks and the posts are all completely free. Tune in to hear NFL picks, college football picks, DFS picks, NBA picks and more! The Sports Gambling Podcast doesn’t sell picks they make em. Let It Ride! SUBSCRIBE ON APPLE | SPOTIFY.
Comments / 0