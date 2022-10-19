Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nate's Sandwich Shoppe: New-ish to Gallery Row and the Lancaster Food SceneMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Halloween in Lancaster: Scavenger Hunt in a Rural Pennsylvania Dutch VillageMelissa FrostIntercourse, PA
MAGA Lineup to Appear at Lancaster, PA EventMonica Leigh FrenchPennsylvania State
A Delicious Weekend in Lancaster County, PAMarilyn JohnsonLancaster, PA
After 34 Years Police Identify Anna Kane’s Killer with DNATrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Reading, PA
Related
abc27.com
Intruder shot by Harrisburg homeowner during attempted burglary
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday, Oct. 21, Harrisburg police were dispatched to the area of Disbrow and Carnation streets, for a reported attempted burglary and a person shot, according to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police. According to police, Keon Washington allegedly attempted to break into an occupied residence...
Armed Harrisburg Woman Coming From York Co. Bulglary Threatened Churchgoers In Carlisle: Police
A 31-year-old Harrisburg woman was armed when she made threats to people heading into a church for services on Sunday morning in Carlisle, Pennsylvania state police say. Amber Leiann Espigh, 31, made the threats to the churchgoers of Bethel Assembly of God Church in the 1400 block of Holly Pike in South Middleton Township. at 10:05 a.m., according to a release issued around 9 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23.
abc27.com
Amber Alert issued for missing 6-year-old Pennsylvania girl
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – A statewide Amber Alert has been issued for 6-year-old Zoe Moss in Pennsylvania. According to Pennsylvania State Police Moss was last seen in the area of East Ward Elementary School in Downington, Chester County at 6:10 p.m. on October 25. State Police believe Moss may be...
WFMZ-TV Online
Person found dead on rural Berks road in apparent hit-and-run
EARL TWP., Pa. - Authorities are investigating a fatal incident in Berks County and say they are searching for the driver of a Jeep Liberty. Police and the coroner were called shortly after 8 a.m. Monday to the 1100 block of Powder Mill Hollow Road in Earl Township, authorities said.
abc27.com
Harrisburg woman charged with threatening church patrons with firearm
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg woman has been charged after allegedly threatening church members with a firearm on Sunday morning. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Troopers were dispatched to Bethel Assembly of God Church in South Middleton Township around 10 a.m. for an armed individual making threats. Troopers...
WGAL
Police in York searching for missing girl
York City police in York County, Pennsylvania, are searching for 13-year-old Kieyanna Davis. Police say she is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 120 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing light blue jeans, a green sweater and Jordan sneakers, according to police. Davis was...
abc27.com
Dauphin County woman flees from police, crashes into home
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman has been arrested after she crashed her car into a residence after fleeing police in Lower Paxton Township, Dauphin County. According to police, on Saturday, Oct. 22 at around 3 a.m, officers attempted a traffic stop on a silver Ford Fusion in the area of Londonderry Road and Sir Thomas Court.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania State Police open new station in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police have a new home base in upper Dauphin County. The new Lykens station officially opened Tuesday. Located along State Route 209, it is just a few blocks away from the former station. “It’s near and dear to my heart because...
abc27.com
Lancaster County man convicted of murder, arson
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County man was convicted of killing a man in 2019 after setting an apartment on fire and attempting to steal a car. The Lancaster County District Attorney’s office says Javen Jackson, 24, was convicted of second-degree murder, arson endangering other persons, and robbery of a motor vehicle after a three-day trial on October 14 in Lancaster County.
abc27.com
Dauphin County man charged after attempted stabbing; PSP
ELIZABETHVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dauphin County man is facing charges after an attempted stabbing in Elizabethville. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Troopers in Lykens responded to a reported attempted stabbing on October 6. Troopers say Damien Scott, 22, allegedly attempted to stab a man with a knife. Troopers...
abc27.com
Harrisburg man sentenced for role in straw purchase of guns for felons
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced Tuesday that a man from Harrisburg was sentenced for his role in straw purchasing guns for felons. Antonio Godbolt, 37, was sentenced Monday to 33 months imprisonment for firearm offenses, according to the...
abc27.com
York County police K-9 nominated for grant
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — York County Regional Police Department K-9 Nova has been nominated for a national grant. Nova was nominated for the 2022 Aftermath K-9 Grant. This is a national annual grant that awards funds to police departments to help maintain and grow their canine units. Grant...
abc27.com
Carlisle police chase, crash leads to arrest
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – One person was arrested after a police chase and crash in Carlisle. Carlisle Police say on the morning of October 21, officers were dispatched to a parking lot along the 1700 block of Ritner Highway for a terminated employee who possibly had warrants for his arrest.
abc27.com
Harrisburg and Dauphin County officials work to prevent illegal dumping
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — City officials and Dauphin County leaders have joined together to help prevent illegal dumping in the City of Harrisburg. According to the release from the City of Harrisburg, Pete Baltimore was introduced as Harrisburg’s new environmental enforcement officer (EEO) at a press conference that took place today, Oct. 25, at the Martin Luther King Jr. City Government Center.
abc27.com
Millersville Police looking for missing woman
MILLERSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Millersville Borough police are looking for a woman who they believe may be at special risk. According to a Facebook post from the police, they are looking for 64-year-old Wanda Carl. She was last seen in the area of Manor Avenue and Lehman Avenue on Friday, Oct. 21. Carl was operating a mint green 2014 Subaru Impreza with Pa. Registration JVL-8646.
Prisoner allegedly attacks two guards
Coal Township, Pa. — An incarcerated man is facing two felony counts for spitting on corrections officers. Dakota Raymond Brodie allegedly taunted one officer in particular after spitting on his upper right brow, police said. The 23-year-old Brodie allegedly said, “You got spit on. You got spit on.” Officer Travis Hartman flushed his eyes out after the incident, according to the affidavit. He was then taken to Geisinger Shamokin Area...
Man pulls knife, stabs patron in the neck at central Pa. tavern: police
An argument turned violent at a Lebanon County restaurant last month and now a Lebanon man is charged. 44-year-old Lamonte Boyce Jr. was outside Frog’s Hollow Tavern and Restaurant, in Swatara Township, on Sept. 25, when he began arguing with someone around 1 a.m., according to state police. The...
local21news.com
Car slams into cow standing on the road in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials responded to an unusual scene on Oct. 13 at around 5:33 a.m. when the front of a a cow was hit by a car, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Carlisle. Police say that the cow was standing in the middle of...
sanatogapost.com
Schwenksville Teen Arrested in Double Homicide
POTTSTOWN PA – A Schwenksville teen was arrested Thursday (Oct. 20, 2022) on charges of murder and robbery, stemming from the shooting deaths of two Pottsgrove High School students earlier this week in the area of Fourth and Johnson streets in Pottstown. Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele, who announced the arrest, said drugs were involved in the incident.
WFMZ-TV Online
Suspect jailed in fatal shooting in downtown Reading
READING, Pa. — A man is behind bars on a first-degree murder charge in the fatal shooting of another man in downtown Reading last month. Andre Lee Davis was committed to the Berks County Jail without bail Thursday night, according to court documents. Reading police had a warrant for...
Comments / 0