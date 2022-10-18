Read full article on original website
Dwayne Johnson Says He “Absolutely” Intends To Make Black Adam-Superman Crossover Film: “That Is The Whole Point” Of Upcoming Anti-Hero Standalone
Dwayne Johnson has confirmed that he “absolutely” intends to make a Black Adam-Superman crossover film – going so far as to say that this prospect was “the whole point” of making his forthcoming DC antihero standalone pic. Johnson’s comments came in a recent interview with...
netflixjunkie.com
Warner Bros. Did Not Want Henry Cavill to Return as Superman, Confirms Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson
Viewers were first introduced to Henry Cavill as Superman in Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel in 2013. The superhero film turned out to be a big hit and grossed about $700 million. People loved the exhilarating action and the handsome Henry Cavill trying to protect the people of earth. After the first adaptation, the actor has been seen in many DC movies.
ComicBook
Man of Steel 2: Henry Cavill Makes His Return as Superman in New Fan Art
Warner Bros. has been in the hot seat a lot this year after their big merger with Discovery. Newly appointed CEO David Zaslav has proven himself as a strictly business kind of boss and has been looking to reroute the course of the DC Films ship. Zaslav is currently looking for a Kevin Feige type executive to shepherd the next ten years at DC Films. He's also been on a tangent canceling a bunch of films like Batgirl and The Wonder Twins. Black Adam will be the next DC Comics film to hit theaters, and it will feature a cameo from Henry Cavill's Superman. Cavill hasn't appeared as the character since Zack Snyder's Justice League, so the appearance is definitely one for the ages. Earlier this week, it was revealed that a Man of Steel sequel was in development with Christopher McQuarrie possibly writing the script. Fans are really excited to hear that the actor will return, and one has even created a new piece of fan art that imagines him returning.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Adam’ star explains the biggest differences between his two DC roles
Dwayne Johnson may have an uncontested grip on the spotlight as the titular hero in Black Adam, but we’d be remiss to forget that the film carries a particularly dense ensemble weight. Indeed, alongside Johnson are the likes of Pierce Brosnan, Noah Centineo, Quintessa Swindell, and Aldis Hodge, all...
ComicBook
Dwayne Johnson Speaks Out on Becoming DC Films Boss After Black Adam
Warner Bros. and DC Comics have been in the hot seat ever since they completed their merger with Discovery. The freshly cemented Warner Bros. Discovery has been making a ton of changes under newly appointed CEO David Zaslav, which sadly includes the cancelation of their recently filmed Batgirl. Zaslav looks to bring in a new era for DC Films with him on the hunt for a Kevin Feige-type boss to lead their superhero films. The studio has the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam as their next big film to premiere in theaters and fans are wondering what's next for the studio. Johnson has been promoting the film heavily, claiming that the hierarchy of the DC Universe is about to change and it just might be. During the World Premiere of the film in New York City, Johnson revealed if he would steer the DC Films ship.
Gizmodo
Of Course, DC's Black Adam Post-Credits Scene Leaked
Good luck on the minefield of social media today as the post-credits scene of DC’s Black Adam has leaked, over a week before the film’s October 21 release. As Warner Bros. gets to work scrubbing posts, we imagine the Rock is gearing up to take back his thunder.
epicstream.com
The Flash Star Ezra Miller Reportedly Set to be Fired by Warner Bros. Discovery
There have been conflicting reports surrounding Ezra Miller's true status in the DC Extended Universe and while it may have looked like his days as the Fastest Man Alive are numbered, most recent reports have claimed that his meeting with Warner Bros. Discovery went pretty well and the general belief currently is that he'll return for more projects after The Flash despite the slew of controversies that have plagued his personal and professional life.
ComicBook
Titans Season 4 Trailer and Poster Released
HBO Max today released a teaser trailer and key art for Titans' upcoming fourth season, which pits the team against Lex Luthor and Brother Blood, among other threats. The season, which will seemingly include some kind of crossover with Stargirl, is expected to debut in 2023. The series has grown bigger each year, including Superboy at the end of season one and then bringing Red Hood and Nightwing into the picture in season three. So, what's next for the young heroes now that they have faced down Deathstroke and Trigon? Things are seemingly levelling out a bit in terms of the team lineup, but that doesn't mean we won't have some pretty big, impressive new guest stars and villains along the way.
ComicBook
Man of Steel 2: Bosslogic Turns Henry Cavill Into Bizarro for Sequel Poster
With Black Adam set to reintroduce fans to Henry Cavill's Superman, who is returning for an epic post-credits scene, everyone has been wondering what would happen next for the Man of Steel, and now we might have an idea. A new report revealed that a Man of Steel sequel was in the works with Christopher McQuarrie supposedly writing the script. The actor has long since denied that he wouldn't be returning to his cape and tights with this cameo proving him right. Upon hearing the news that Man of Steel was in the works, artists around the world have been imagining how Cavill could look in his sequel. BossLogic created a cool concept that shows what Brainiac could look like in the sequel.
DC 2023 preview - a dawn, an eruption, old-timers, and Superman's family headline the new year
Four major editorial events (so far) promise to refine the DC Universe in 2023
The (very) brief comic book history of Black Adam vs. Superman
These iconic characters have a long history of epic face-offs in comic books, right? In a word - no
epicstream.com
Henry Cavill Reportedly Wants Nothing to do With Zack Snyder Amid Superman Return Rumors
It looks like Warner Bros. Discovery is just what the DC Extended Universe needed and after years of questionable creative decisions from the company's old regime, CEO David Zaslav is out to set things right in the franchise once and for all. Amidst all the rumors surrounding Henry Cavill's cameo appearance in Black Adam, word on the street is that Cavill is finally making his full-time comeback to the DCEU after being missing in action for years.
Who is the Justice Society - Meet the Black Adam superteam
The Justice Society is the first ever superhero team from comics - and now they're coming to the big screen in Black Adam
Titans' First Season 4 Trailer Introduces Titus Welliver's Lex Luthor As 'The Only Man Bruce Wayne Was Ever Afraid Of’
Titus Welliver’s Lex Luthor shines in the first Titans Season 4 trailer as “the only man Bruce Wayne was ever afraid of.”
epicstream.com
Can Black Adam Beat Superman?
Making a huge noise on his arrival in the DCEU is Black Adam as a force to be reckoned with and he is set to be one of the strongest beings to ever set foot on Earth. Of course, there would be some comparisons. Will he be able to beat Superman or will it be the other way around?
‘Creed III’ Trailer: Another Round With Adonis Creed
Creed III is the third installment in the Rocky spinoff franchise, and the first movie directed by its star, Michael B. Jordan, who takes over the helm of the franchise from Creed’s Ryan Coogler (who is still involved as a producer and co-writer) and Creed II’s Steven Caple Jr. (who is off directing a new Transformers movie). This latest movie is set several years after the previous installments and sees a well-established Adonis Creed (Johnson) facing a new challenger in the form of a man from his past, played by Lovecraft Country’s Jonathan Majors.
‘Black Adam’ Easter Eggs: All the Coolest DC Secrets
The following post contains SPOILERS for Black Adam. Also, please take note: The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change. Just FYI. Black Adam first appeared in the pages of The Marvel Family way back in 1945. (At the time, Shazam was known as Captain Marvel; Marvel didn’t technically exist at the time, and they would not create their own “Captain Marvel” until 1967.) And within the mythology of DC Comics, Black Adam dates back to the days of antiquity, when he was one of the earliest warriors to claim the powers of the wizard Shazam.
NBC San Diego
The Rock's ‘Black Adam' Is a Bland, ‘Color-By-Numbers' DC Comics Superhero Movie, Critics Say
Warner Bros.' latest DC Extended Universe movie "Black Adam" starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson arrives in cinemas Friday. The film currently holds a "rotten" rating on Rotten Tomatoes. "Black Adam" fell flat for critics, who said it doesn't take enough risks and relies too heavily on computer-generated fights and cliched...
murphysmultiverse.com
Warner Moving Ahead with A-List DC Characters; ‘Wonder Woman 3’ On Deck
Even as claims of a “leadership vacuum” persist as the Walter Hamada era comes to an end, Warner Bros. is continuing to develop its DC properties. James Gunn is actively developing new projects; Henry Cavill is back as Superman; and Matt Reeves continues to build his Gotham universe through a series of projects being developed both for theaters and streaming. With the news of Superman and Batman projects in the works came news that the other member of DC’s Trinity is still very much in the plans as well.
DC Films & ‘Conjuring’ Universe Producer Peter Safran Re-Ups Warner Bros Production Pact
EXCLUSIVE: Peter Safran, the $4.4 billion-grossing producer of several Warner Bros/DC movies as well as The Conjuring, the highest-grossing horror franchise of all time, has re-upped with the Burbank, CA lot for another three years. Related Story DC Films Boss Walter Hamada Has Departed Studio As Warner Bros Discovery Finalizes Exit: The Dish Related Story Warner Bros Names Jesse Ehrman To President Production & Development; Promotes Three Related Story 'Joker: Folie à Deax' Adds 'Industry's Harry Lawtey Safran has been a linchpin on many Warner Bros/DC titles including the comic book label’s highest-grossing one, Aquaman, at $1.15 billion worldwide and its upcoming sequel Aquaman and the...
