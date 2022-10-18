Read full article on original website
Lannett: FDA Approves Manufacture Of Numbrino At Its Main Plant In Seymour, Indiana
(RTTNews) - Generic pharmaceutical products maker Lannett Co., Inc. (LCI) announced Friday that it has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration to manufacture its branded topical anesthetic product, Numbrino, at its main plant in Seymour, Indiana. In pre-market activity on the NYSE, Lannett shares were gaining around...
HCA Healthcare Q3 Preview: Can Shares Remain Healthy?
The Zacks Medical Sector has primarily traded in line with the general market in 2022, down roughly 23%. A big-time player in the sector, HCA Healthcare HCA, is on deck to unveil quarterly results on October 21st, before the market open. HCA Healthcare is the largest non-governmental operator of acute...
American Express Co. Announces Advance In Q3 Profit, Beats estimates
(RTTNews) - American Express Co. (AXP) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates. The company's bottom line came in at $1.88 billion, or $2.47 per share. This compares with $1.83 billion, or $2.27 per share, in last year's third quarter.
Is It Time to Buy This Beaten-Down Growth Stock?
Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) hasn't defied this year's bear market. In fact, the leader in robotic surgery has underperformed the S&P 500 Index. Intuitive has dropped almost 40% while the benchmark index has declined 21%. Why the pessimism about this innovative growth stock? The pandemic pushed hospitals to focus on...
Visa Stock To Beat The Earnings Consensus In Q4?
Visa (NYSE: V) is scheduled to report its fiscal Q4 2022 results on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. We expect Visa to beat the consensus estimates of earnings, while revenues will remain in line (just above) with the expectations. The world’s largest global electronic payment solutions provider surpassed the street estimates in the last quarter, with net revenues (total revenues minus client incentives) increasing 19% y-o-y to $7.3 billion. It was mainly driven by a 14% y-o-y rise in nominal payments volume, a 16% increase in the number of processed transactions, and a 38% jump in the cross-border volumes. We expect the same trend to continue in the fourth quarter (FY Oct-Sept).
Veris Residential Climbs 20% On Acquisition Proposal
(RTTNews) - Shares of real estate investment trust Veris Residential, Inc. (VRE) are up more than 20% Friday morning after the company confirmed that it received proposal from one of its largest shareholders, Kushner Companies to externally manage or acquire Veris for $16.00 per share. The proposed purchase price is...
Does Wall Street Expect AMD’s (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock to Rebound Amid Multiple Headwinds?
Shares of chip giant Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) and its semiconductor peers have been clobbered this year due to macro challenges, a decline in personal computer demand, and the Biden administration’s recently imposed restrictions on semiconductor exports to China. While most analysts are still bullish on AMD’s long-term prospects, near-term headwinds are too prominent to ignore.
Telos Corporation (TLS) Soars 17.5%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
Telos Corporation TLS shares rallied 17.5% in the last trading session to close at $9.82. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 22.6% loss over the past four weeks. The upswing...
HCA Healthcare (HCA) Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenues Decline Y/Y
HCA Healthcare, Inc. HCA reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $3.93 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1%. However, the bottom line dropped 14% year over year. Revenues of HCA decreased 2% year over year to $15 billion in the third quarter and missed the consensus mark...
Instacart pulls IPO on volatile market conditions - sources
Grocery delivery app Instacart is likely to postpone its plans to go public in 2022 amid market uncertainty that has left investors worried about growing volatility in capital markets, two sources familiar with the plan told Reuters. Oct 20 (Reuters) - Grocery delivery app Instacart is likely to postpone its...
Schlumberger Q3 22 Earnings Conference Call AT 9:30 AM ET
(RTTNews) - Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB) will host a conference call at 9:30 AM ET on October 21, 2022, to discuss Q3 22 earnings results. To access the live webcast, log on to http://www.slb.com/irwebcast. To listen to the call, dial +1 (844) 721-7241 (US) or +1 (409) 207-6955 (International), access code...
Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Peabody Energy, Alliance Resource Partners, CONSOL Energy and Warrior Met Coal
Chicago, IL – October 21, 2022 – Today, Zacks Equity Research discusses Peabody Energy Corp. BTU, Alliance Resource Partners L.P. ARLP, CONSOL Energy CEIX and Warrior Met Coal Inc. HCC. Industry: Coal. Link: https://www.zacks.com/commentary/1994628/4-stocks-to-watch-from-the-still-attractive-coal-industry. The Zacks Coal industry stocks have staged a rebound courtesy of global demand after...
ARK Buys the Dip in Tesla, Shows Strength in Active Management
ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood recently increased the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)'s position in Tesla (TSLA), buying the dip, demonstrating an advantage of active management. On Thursday, ARK’s flagship fund added 66,190 shares of Tesla as the stock declined, reaching a 52-week low, closing at $202 per share with a loss of 6.7% following Tesla’s third-quarter earnings report, Barron’s reported.
