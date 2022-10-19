ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Look: Paige Spiranac's New Racy Calendar Photo Goes Viral

Paige Spiranac, a former professional golfer who is an analyst for the sport, is a social media superstar. She's the most-followed person in the sport and it's easy to understand why. Spiranac produces viral social media content more than most current or former athletes. Earlier this afternoon, the former University...
Clare Crawley Reveals Why She and Fiancé Ryan Dawkins Had 3 Proposals and Want 2 Weddings

Clare Crawley is making sure to celebrate all of her relationship's special moments with her mom. The same month that the former Bachelorette announced her engagement to Ryan Dawkins, she stopped by the Almost Famous OG podcast to reveal that she and her fiancé are marking milestones more than once for her mom, Lilia, who's battling Alzheimer's disease and dementia.
Mandy Moore Gives Birth to Baby No. 2 With Taylor Goldsmith

Mandy Moore is officially a mother of two! The This Is Us star and her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, welcomed baby No. 2. The 38-year-old actress took to Instagram on Friday and shared a series of black and white photos of her and Goldsmith holding the baby boy, whom the doting couple named Oscar Bennett Goldsmith, or Ozzie!
Jana Kramer Describes Shattering Door With a Bat Amid Mike Caussin's Infidelity: 'I Went Real Crazy'

After Jana Kramer put pen to paper on her divorce papers, she took a bat to her pantry door in the aftermath of her divorce from her ex-husband, Mike Caussin. During a gut-wrenching conversation about toxic forgiveness with the ladies on Red Table Talk, the 38-year-old country singer recalled being "mad as hell" about what led to the divorce and that she and her friends went to town on some of Causisn's favorite things. Yes, even a pantry door, but for a much different reason.
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Reveal They Renewed Their Vows in Italian Ceremony

It's the year of tin for Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel! The beloved couple celebrated their 10-year anniversary on Wednesday, and revealed they recently renewed their vows to honor the milestone. Biel took to her Instagram story Wednesday evening to share a snapshot of herself and her husband smiling and...

