Bachelor in Paradise’s Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk’s Son Gates’ Baby Album: Photos
Raven Gates’ little guy! The Bachelor in Paradise alum and her husband, Adam Gottschalk, became parents in January 2022 and have been showing off son Gates ever since. “Little man made it,” the California native, 31, told his Instagram followers on January 18. “Had an emergency C-section after pushing for about an hour and a […]
'Love Is Blind' Star Cole Barnett Responds to Popular Fan Theory He's Related to Season 1's Matt Barnett
Love Is Blind fans are seeing double now that the first episodes of season 3 have been released. The popular Netflix reality competition show is back and following the love lives of 30 singles in Dallas, Texas. One of the new season's breakout stars is blue-eyed funnyman Cole Barnett, who...
Look: Paige Spiranac's New Racy Calendar Photo Goes Viral
Paige Spiranac, a former professional golfer who is an analyst for the sport, is a social media superstar. She's the most-followed person in the sport and it's easy to understand why. Spiranac produces viral social media content more than most current or former athletes. Earlier this afternoon, the former University...
Gwyneth Paltrow Says Husband Approved Of Risque Birthday Photos
Gwyneth Paltrow recently turned 50 and marked the occasion with a gilded photoshoot. Paltrow reflected on the decision – and the nerves that came with it – as well as the reaction from her husband, Brad Falchuk, thought of her birthday suit pictures. Paltrow tied the knot with...
Nick Kroll Recalled The Moment He Finally Became Aware Of The "Don't Worry Darling" Drama
"My first exposure to it all was literally on the red carpet in Venice, and I was like, 'Ohhhh, I think people might be interested in this.' And I was right."
Clare Crawley Reveals Why She and Fiancé Ryan Dawkins Had 3 Proposals and Want 2 Weddings
Clare Crawley is making sure to celebrate all of her relationship's special moments with her mom. The same month that the former Bachelorette announced her engagement to Ryan Dawkins, she stopped by the Almost Famous OG podcast to reveal that she and her fiancé are marking milestones more than once for her mom, Lilia, who's battling Alzheimer's disease and dementia.
Watch 'Ghost Adventures' Zak Bagans and ET's Kevin Frazier Investigate the Los Feliz Murder House (Exclusive)
Ghost Adventures star Zak Bagans has had plenty of paranormal encounters, but only ET's Kevin Frazier got to come along for a "level 10" adventure at an infamous Hollywood location!. The pair teamed up to enter the "Los Feliz Murder House" for a new two-part episode of Ghost Adventures, investigating...
David Boreanaz and 'SEAL Team' Cast Celebrate 100 Episodes, Tease Intense Hour (Exclusive)
David Boreanaz and the cast of SEAL Team are celebrating a momentous occasion: 100 episodes! Only ET was on the set of the Paramount+ drama in July, where Boreanaz and his castmates reflected on reaching a rare TV milestone, which drops Sunday. "Just being able to be in this moment...
ABC orders more episodes of 'Rookie Feds'
ABC said it has ordered additional episodes of its freshman drama, "The Rookie: Feds."
'Winter House's Paige DeSorbo & Ciara Miller on Lessons Learned About Craig Conover, Austen Kroll (Exclusive)
Summer should be fun, and winter should be... wild?. Fans will find out as season 2 of Bravo's Winter House plays out; Paige DeSorbo and Ciara Miller are back for a ski resort repeat, sitting down with ET in New York City to preview the journey ahead. "Just buckle up,...
Morgan Evans Reflects on 'Difficult Time' in His Life Amid Kelsea Ballerini Divorce
Getting real with his vocals. Morgan Evans is baring his soul with his new single, "Over For You." The country singer released his new song on Wednesday and opened up about how the track was influenced and impacted by his painful split from his estranged wife, Kelsea Ballerini. "I recorded...
Mandy Moore Gives Birth to Baby No. 2 With Taylor Goldsmith
Mandy Moore is officially a mother of two! The This Is Us star and her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, welcomed baby No. 2. The 38-year-old actress took to Instagram on Friday and shared a series of black and white photos of her and Goldsmith holding the baby boy, whom the doting couple named Oscar Bennett Goldsmith, or Ozzie!
Matthew Perry Recalls Struggling With Addiction During 'Friends,' Getting Down to 128 Pounds
Matthew Perry is opening up about his struggles with addiction. Ahead of the release of his memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, the 53-year-old actor tells People about how his struggles with alcohol and opioids impacted his time on Friends. Perry was 24 when he was cast as...
'90 Day: The Single Life': Debbie Decides to Move to Canada, Tony Wants to Meet Colt (Exclusive)
Debbie Johnson is ready to make the move! In ET's exclusive first look at the upcoming 90 Day: The Single Life episode, Debbie has decided to ship out to Vancouver, Canada, to be with Tony after sightseeing around the city. She does, however, admit that she is afraid of leaving...
Jana Kramer Describes Shattering Door With a Bat Amid Mike Caussin's Infidelity: 'I Went Real Crazy'
After Jana Kramer put pen to paper on her divorce papers, she took a bat to her pantry door in the aftermath of her divorce from her ex-husband, Mike Caussin. During a gut-wrenching conversation about toxic forgiveness with the ladies on Red Table Talk, the 38-year-old country singer recalled being "mad as hell" about what led to the divorce and that she and her friends went to town on some of Causisn's favorite things. Yes, even a pantry door, but for a much different reason.
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Reveal They Renewed Their Vows in Italian Ceremony
It's the year of tin for Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel! The beloved couple celebrated their 10-year anniversary on Wednesday, and revealed they recently renewed their vows to honor the milestone. Biel took to her Instagram story Wednesday evening to share a snapshot of herself and her husband smiling and...
'Real Housewives of Atlanta' Star Kenya Moore Addresses Dak Prescott Dating Rumors (Exclusive)
Kenya Moore is moving forward with her divorce, but she's not looking to bring home a man anytime soon! The Real Housewives of Atlanta star addressed dating rumors about her and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott while speaking with ET's Brice Sander during this year's BravoCon in New York City.
Olivia Wilde's Salad Dressing Gets Even More Shine as Mustard Brand Releases 'Don't Worry Dijon'
The fanfare over Olivia Wilde's viral salad dressing just took a wild, yet delicious, turn. Mustard brand Grey Poupon took to Instagram Thursday to announce a limited edition “Don’t Worry Dijon” mustard, an ode to Wilde's film, Don't Worry Darling. "You too could win someone over with...
Andy Cohen Offers 'Housewives' State of the Union After BravoCon: RHOBH, RHOA, RHOSLC and More! (Exclusive)
BravoCon 2022 brought out the network's biggest stars for three days of non-stop fan fun -- and ET capped it all off with a one-on-one chat with the Housewives maestro himself, Andy Cohen. Speaking on stage at the Manhattan Center's Hammerstein Ballroom, where he filmed a week's worth of Watch...
