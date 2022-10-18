This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Thursday afternoon, Officers were dispatched to the area of West Saline Street and McAnally Court to contact a subject who had found a possible homemade explosive device. When Officers arrived, they contacted Jason J. Spencer. Spencer stated he had found the item in the area of West Saline Street and North Veterans Memorial Drive. After closer inspection, it was determined to be an explosive device. Officers then brought it to the station to be disposed of. There are no suspects currently.

SEDALIA, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO