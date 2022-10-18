Read full article on original website
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 7 arrests over the weekend of October 21, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Kingston resident was arrested Saturday night in Caldwell County. 51-year-old Steven Plummer was accused of felony driving while intoxicated, chronic offender, felony driving while suspended or revoked, and failure to drive on the right half of the road. Plummer was taken to the Calwell County Detention Center.
kmmo.com
SEDALIA MAN CHARGED DRUG-RELATED FELONY IN PETTIS COUNTY
A 42-year-old Sedalia man was charged with a drug-related felony after authorities performed a consensual search on October 18, 2022. According to a release from Pettis County Sheriff Brad Anders, detectives from the Drug task Force made contact with Bryan Stevenson at his residence in Sedalia. Stevenson consented to a search of his residence.
northwestmoinfo.com
Columbia Resident Arrested in Harrison County on Firearm Charges
HARRISON COUNTY, MO – A Columbia resident was arrested Saturday afternoon in Harrison County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 20-year old Carter Dougherty was taken into custody around 3 pm for unlawful possession of a firearm. He was taken to the Harrison County Jail.
Marshall man hurt in motorcycle crash in Howard County
Howard County, Mo. (KMIZ) A Marshall man was seriously hurt following a motorcycle crash in Howard County. The crash happened on Highway 87 north of Boonville early Saturday evening. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says, 40-year-old Jeffery Pond was driving his motorcycle northbound on Highway 87 when it traveled off the left side of the The post Marshall man hurt in motorcycle crash in Howard County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kttn.com
Missouri man pleads guilty to $4.1 million meth conspiracy linked to two murders. and distributing 1146 pounds of methamphetamine
A Missouri man pleaded guilty in federal court to his role in a $4.1 million drug-trafficking conspiracy, which is linked to two murders, and which distributed 1146 pounds (520 kilograms) of methamphetamine in the metropolitan area. Gerald Lee Ginnings, 42, of Kansas City, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Greg...
Sedalia Police Reports For October 21, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Thursday afternoon, Officers were dispatched to the area of West Saline Street and McAnally Court to contact a subject who had found a possible homemade explosive device. When Officers arrived, they contacted Jason J. Spencer. Spencer stated he had found the item in the area of West Saline Street and North Veterans Memorial Drive. After closer inspection, it was determined to be an explosive device. Officers then brought it to the station to be disposed of. There are no suspects currently.
kmmo.com
I-70 CLOSED FOR SEVERAL HOURS DUE TO LARGE FIRE IN COOPER COUNTY
A portion of Interstate-70 was closed due to a major brush fire during the afternoon hours of Saturday, October 22. Authorities report that I-70 was closed from Mile Marker 106 to 117 due to there being zero visibility caused by the fire. The fire started in Woolridge when a combine...
2-year-old airlifted by helicopter after serious injury Cass County crash
A 2-year-old boy from Harrisonville, Missouri, was seriously injured in a pedestrian crash late Friday morning in Cass County, Missouri.
abc17news.com
Missouri firefighters respond to several fires in Missouri: I-70 reopens at Route J after lanes were closed because of smoke in nearby brush fires
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Watch a replay of traffic in the video player below. Multiple departments and teams are currently responding to a large natural cover fire on the North side of Columbia. Both Columbia Fire Department and Boone Fire Department are on the scene near Big Bear Boulevard and Range...
Columbia Missourian
Cooper County town ravaged by fire; no lives lost
A major fire devastated the city of Wooldridge on Saturday as a number of other fires burned across the area and state. The fire in Wooldridge, which is in Cooper County, started when a combine ignited a field it was harvesting, according to a deputy.
abc17news.com
Two vehicles recovered from lake near Niangua Bridge
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KMIZ) The Camden County Sheriff's Office recovered two vehicles that were underwater at the Lake of the Ozarks after getting tipped off by private recovery and rescue teams. Detectives met with the Missouri State Highway Patrol Water Division and the Mid-County Fire Protection District near the Cave Restaurant...
lakeexpo.com
Massive Wildfire Shuts Down I-70 As Firefighters From Across Missouri Respond
COOPER COUNTY, Mo. — A massive, out-of-control wildfire has shut down I-70 and resulted in the evacuation of a town, on Saturday. Firefighters from across the state of Missouri are responding to the blaze in Cooper County near the town of Wooldridge. I-70 in Cooper County was closed Saturday from the 106 to 117 mile markers due to zero visibility, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Saturday.
Columbia Missourian
A Columbia police officer gets gear out of the back of his police car
Shots fired at the corner of Hitt and Locust Streets at around 11:30 p.m. on Friday in front of the Hitt Street Mini Mart. Three victims with gunshot wounds were transported to an area hospital.
Court documents show Blue Springs teen died during drug deal
Court Docs: Wyatt Conroy, of Blue Springs, and a friend met up with someone to buy marijuana when the 15-year-old was shot and killed,
Smoke From Large Brush Fire Closes I-70, Rocheport Bridge on Saturday
A major brush fire in Cooper County at Wooldridge forced the closure of I-70 between mile marker 106 and 117 due to nearly zero visibility Saturday. According to the MSHP, the fire also closed the Missouri River Bridge at Rocheport. The Patrol rerouted traffic until the smoke cleared. Authorities said...
kttn.com
Man from Hardin demolishes pickup in crash on Route E; arrested and accused of DWI
The Highway Patrol reports a Hardin man sustained serious injuries when the pickup truck he drove overturned in Ray County on Thursday night, October 20th. He was also arrested. Seventy-two-year-old Wendell Milligan was taken to Saint Luke’s Hospital of Kansas City. The pickup traveled south on Route E before...
Green Ridge man hurt following rollover crash in Pettis County
PETTIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Green Ridge man was hurt Wednesday afternoon after a rollover crash in Pettis County. The crash happened on Easter Road near Hope Dale Road around 5:30 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said 31-year-old Brian E. Rayl was thrown from a pickup truck after the vehicle left The post Green Ridge man hurt following rollover crash in Pettis County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Columbia Police investigating after man fires gun at business employee
Columbia police are investigating after a man fired a gun at an employee inside a business Saturday morning. According to the Columbia Police Department, officers responded to the the 3900 block of Clark Lane around 9am. Police learned a man caused a disturbance inside the business. As he was leaving,...
abc17news.com
Cole County man pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Robert Thrasher was sentenced to 18 years in prison after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter Wednesday at the Cole County Circuit Court. Thrasher, 39, of Jefferson City, pleaded guilty in regards to a the April 20, 2017, homicide of Jerry Robertson, according to Cole County Prosecuting Attorney Locke Thompson. Thrasher will be credited for time served.
KRMS Radio
Camden County Sheriff Speaks About Ongoing Criminal Investigations
The Camden County Sheriff says his personnel have their plates full with crime investigations lately, and most involve illegal drugs. And of those cases many involve the deadly drug fentanyl…“I hate this stuff. It’s being laced with almost every dang drug you buy get on the street. It’s the most dangerous of them. We have an awful lot of deaths.”
