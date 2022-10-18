ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pettis County, MO

kmmo.com

SEDALIA MAN CHARGED DRUG-RELATED FELONY IN PETTIS COUNTY

A 42-year-old Sedalia man was charged with a drug-related felony after authorities performed a consensual search on October 18, 2022. According to a release from Pettis County Sheriff Brad Anders, detectives from the Drug task Force made contact with Bryan Stevenson at his residence in Sedalia. Stevenson consented to a search of his residence.
SEDALIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Marshall man hurt in motorcycle crash in Howard County

Howard County, Mo. (KMIZ) A Marshall man was seriously hurt following a motorcycle crash in Howard County. The crash happened on Highway 87 north of Boonville early Saturday evening. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says, 40-year-old Jeffery Pond was driving his motorcycle northbound on Highway 87 when it traveled off the left side of the The post Marshall man hurt in motorcycle crash in Howard County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
HOWARD COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Police Reports For October 21, 2022

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Thursday afternoon, Officers were dispatched to the area of West Saline Street and McAnally Court to contact a subject who had found a possible homemade explosive device. When Officers arrived, they contacted Jason J. Spencer. Spencer stated he had found the item in the area of West Saline Street and North Veterans Memorial Drive. After closer inspection, it was determined to be an explosive device. Officers then brought it to the station to be disposed of. There are no suspects currently.
SEDALIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Cooper County town ravaged by fire; no lives lost

A major fire devastated the city of Wooldridge on Saturday as a number of other fires burned across the area and state. The fire in Wooldridge, which is in Cooper County, started when a combine ignited a field it was harvesting, according to a deputy.
COOPER COUNTY, MO
abc17news.com

Two vehicles recovered from lake near Niangua Bridge

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KMIZ) The Camden County Sheriff's Office recovered two vehicles that were underwater at the Lake of the Ozarks after getting tipped off by private recovery and rescue teams. Detectives met with the Missouri State Highway Patrol Water Division and the Mid-County Fire Protection District near the Cave Restaurant...
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
lakeexpo.com

Massive Wildfire Shuts Down I-70 As Firefighters From Across Missouri Respond

COOPER COUNTY, Mo. — A massive, out-of-control wildfire has shut down I-70 and resulted in the evacuation of a town, on Saturday. Firefighters from across the state of Missouri are responding to the blaze in Cooper County near the town of Wooldridge. I-70 in Cooper County was closed Saturday from the 106 to 117 mile markers due to zero visibility, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Saturday.
COOPER COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Green Ridge man hurt following rollover crash in Pettis County

PETTIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Green Ridge man was hurt Wednesday afternoon after a rollover crash in Pettis County. The crash happened on Easter Road near Hope Dale Road around 5:30 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said 31-year-old Brian E. Rayl was thrown from a pickup truck after the vehicle left The post Green Ridge man hurt following rollover crash in Pettis County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Columbia Police investigating after man fires gun at business employee

Columbia police are investigating after a man fired a gun at an employee inside a business Saturday morning. According to the Columbia Police Department, officers responded to the the 3900 block of Clark Lane around 9am. Police learned a man caused a disturbance inside the business. As he was leaving,...
COLUMBIA, MO
abc17news.com

Cole County man pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Robert Thrasher was sentenced to 18 years in prison after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter Wednesday at the Cole County Circuit Court. Thrasher, 39, of Jefferson City, pleaded guilty in regards to a the April 20, 2017, homicide of Jerry Robertson, according to Cole County Prosecuting Attorney Locke Thompson. Thrasher will be credited for time served.
COLE COUNTY, MO
KRMS Radio

Camden County Sheriff Speaks About Ongoing Criminal Investigations

The Camden County Sheriff says his personnel have their plates full with crime investigations lately, and most involve illegal drugs. And of those cases many involve the deadly drug fentanyl…“I hate this stuff. It’s being laced with almost every dang drug you buy get on the street. It’s the most dangerous of them. We have an awful lot of deaths.”
