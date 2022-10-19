ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KTVB

'The Bachelorette': Tino Discusses Cheating on Rachel, Calls the Show a 'Traumatic Experience'

Tino Franco is discussing his dramatic breakup with Rachel Recchia. One month after the season finale of The Bachelorette aired -- when fans found out that the general contractor and the pilot split after he cheated on her -- Tino sat down for a wide-ranging interview on Nick Viall's Viall Files podcast and reflected on the "traumatic experience" of the show, his mistake, and how he's feeling today. ET has reached out to ABC for comment.
KTVB

Jana Kramer Describes Shattering Door With a Bat Amid Mike Caussin's Infidelity: 'I Went Real Crazy'

After Jana Kramer put pen to paper on her divorce papers, she took a bat to her pantry door in the aftermath of her divorce from her ex-husband, Mike Caussin. During a gut-wrenching conversation about toxic forgiveness with the ladies on Red Table Talk, the 38-year-old country singer recalled being "mad as hell" about what led to the divorce and that she and her friends went to town on some of Causisn's favorite things. Yes, even a pantry door, but for a much different reason.
KTVB

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Reveal They Renewed Their Vows in Italian Ceremony

It's the year of tin for Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel! The beloved couple celebrated their 10-year anniversary on Wednesday, and revealed they recently renewed their vows to honor the milestone. Biel took to her Instagram story Wednesday evening to share a snapshot of herself and her husband smiling and...
KTVB

Behati Prinsloo Shares Growing Baby Bump Photo Following Adam Levine Scandal

Behati Prinsloo has baby bump fever! She took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday and shared another baby bump pic while wearing a very familiar outfit. The 34-year-old model posed for a neck-down selfie inside what appears to be a gigantic walk-in closet. She's wearing loose sweatpants, black Vans and a tie-dye shirt. Her baby bump, undoubtedly, steals the spotlight, peeking out from under her t-shirt. The entire outfit appears to be the exact same one she wore when she confirmed her pregnancy on Sept. 15.
KTVB

Why Emily Ratajkowski Believes She'll Be OK After Sebastian Bear-McClard Split

Emily Ratajkowski is healing following her divorce. In September, the model filed to end her marriage to husband Sebastian Bear-McClard following months of separation rumors. Today, the 31-year-old actress says that she is navigating the world as a single woman for the first time. "I can tell you that I...
KTVB

Prince Harry Shares His Eye-Opening Experience With Therapy

Prince Harry made a surprise appearance at an event with a cause close to his heart. On Wednesday, the Duke of Sussex attended the Masters of Scale Summit, where he and the CEO and Co-founder of BetterUp, Alexi Robichaux, spoke about the importance of leaders taking note of their staff’s mental health.
KTVB

'The Watcher' Cast on the Westfield Stalker's Real Identity, Ideas for Season 2

The Watcher, Netflix's hit true-crime series based on the bizarre real story about a mysterious stalker who sent cryptic letters to the new owners of a longtime Westfield, New Jersey, home, may have drawn its own conclusions about the source behind the unwanted correspondence. But in real life, the case remains unsolved, with no one held responsible for harassing the family out of moving into their dream house.
WESTFIELD, NJ
KTVB

Jake Lacy on Unsettling 'A Friend of the Family' Role and Possible Return to 'The White Lotus' (Exclusive)

Now halfway through its season on Peacock, A Friend of the Family is a limited series depicting the unbelievably true story about a teenage girl’s multiple abductions and assaults by the same man. That unsettling man is played by Jake Lacy, the Emmy-nominated White Lotus star who opens up to ET about bringing Robert Berchtold’s harrowing crimes to life onscreen in the star-studded adaptation of Jan Broberg’s life and if he’ll ever return to creator Mike White’s HBO anthology series and social satire about overlapping lives at a luxury resort.
KTVB

Charlie Puth Says He's 'Definitely' in Love With Hometown Girlfriend

Charlie Puth is ready to settle down. The 30-year-old musician is sharing that he's "definitely" in love with someone from his hometown and that she might just be the one. In an appearance on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show this week, Puth was put in the hot seat over his relationship status. Asked by host Howard Stern whether he was single or with someone, Puth cautiously shared, "I'm with somebody now." Pressed further on whether he is in love, Puth responded, "Yeah, definitely."
NEW JERSEY STATE

