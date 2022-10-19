Read full article on original website
Related
KTVB
Ashley Iaconetti Hilariously Blasts Nick Viall for Thinking Jared Haibon Had 'Zero Interest' in Her
Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon have a bone to pick with Nick Viall. Viewers got to relive the fan-favorite couple's romantic history with their appearance on season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise, and, as fans know, it wasn't always easy for the pair. Though they're married with a baby today,...
KTVB
'The Bachelor': Tyler on Why He Never Wanted the Leading Role and How Zach Will Handle the Job (Exclusive)
Tyler Norris didn't want to be the Bachelor. Ahead of Tyler's debut on Bachelor in Paradise, ET spoke with the reality star about why he was glad to not land the season 27 role, which ultimately went to Zach Shallcross. "He's got, what, 32 women there? So geez," Tyler told...
KTVB
'The Bachelorette': Tino Discusses Cheating on Rachel, Calls the Show a 'Traumatic Experience'
Tino Franco is discussing his dramatic breakup with Rachel Recchia. One month after the season finale of The Bachelorette aired -- when fans found out that the general contractor and the pilot split after he cheated on her -- Tino sat down for a wide-ranging interview on Nick Viall's Viall Files podcast and reflected on the "traumatic experience" of the show, his mistake, and how he's feeling today. ET has reached out to ABC for comment.
KTVB
'One of Us Is Lying' Boss on Simon Says Reveal and That Bloody Season 2 Finale Cliffhanger (Exclusive)
Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched season 2 of Peacock's One of Us Is Lying. And Murder Club thought they were finally turning over a new (murder-less) leaf on One of Us Is Lying. As the explosive season 2 finale revealed, there's always trouble lurking around...
Jennifer Aniston Confronted Matthew Perry About His Drinking — Here's What She Said
"We know you're drinking."
KTVB
John Legend Talks Living Through Grief, Relationship Challenges With Chrissy Teigen: 'I Just Value Her More'
John Legend is being completely honest about the highs and lows in his relationship with Chrissy Teigen. The "All of Me" singer is a guest on the latest episode of the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast where he got candid about his evolving relationship with his wife. Legend, 43,...
KTVB
Jana Kramer Describes Shattering Door With a Bat Amid Mike Caussin's Infidelity: 'I Went Real Crazy'
After Jana Kramer put pen to paper on her divorce papers, she took a bat to her pantry door in the aftermath of her divorce from her ex-husband, Mike Caussin. During a gut-wrenching conversation about toxic forgiveness with the ladies on Red Table Talk, the 38-year-old country singer recalled being "mad as hell" about what led to the divorce and that she and her friends went to town on some of Causisn's favorite things. Yes, even a pantry door, but for a much different reason.
KTVB
'90 Day: The Single Life': Debbie Decides to Move to Canada, Tony Wants to Meet Colt (Exclusive)
Debbie Johnson is ready to make the move! In ET's exclusive first look at the upcoming 90 Day: The Single Life episode, Debbie has decided to ship out to Vancouver, Canada, to be with Tony after sightseeing around the city. She does, however, admit that she is afraid of leaving...
KTVB
Gwyneth Paltrow on Reviving Her Friendship With Ex Brad Pitt and How Her Husband Feels About It (Exclusive)
Gwyneth Paltrow's husband is understanding of her friendship with her ex. ET's Cassie DiLaura spoke with the 50-year-old Goop founder on Wednesday, and Paltrow revealed how she rekindled her friendship with Brad Pitt and how her husband, Brad Falchuk, feels about her doing so. Paltrow and Pitt dated in the...
KTVB
'The Kardashians' Recap: Kourtney Calls Out Kim and Khloe for Excluding Her From Miami Trip
Khloe Kardashian took a trip down memory lane on Thursday's episode of The Kardashians on Hulu. Deciding she needs a mom's night out (but don't call it that!) with her older sister, Kim Kardashian, amid the ongoing drama with her ex Tristan Thompson, Khloe and Kim take Miami, Florida, for a SKIMS swimwear launch and a night of drunken fun.
KTVB
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Reveal They Renewed Their Vows in Italian Ceremony
It's the year of tin for Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel! The beloved couple celebrated their 10-year anniversary on Wednesday, and revealed they recently renewed their vows to honor the milestone. Biel took to her Instagram story Wednesday evening to share a snapshot of herself and her husband smiling and...
KTVB
James Corden Breaks Silence on 'Silly' Balthazar Restaurant Drama: 'I Haven't Done Anything Wrong'
James Corden doesn't think he's done anything wrong. The 44-year-old Late Late Show host made headlines this week when restauranteur Keith McNally accused him of being "the most abusive customer" to the servers in his New York City restaurant, Balthazar, which opened 25 years ago. In a new interview with...
KTVB
Morgan Evans Reflects on 'Difficult Time' in His Life Amid Kelsea Ballerini Divorce
Getting real with his vocals. Morgan Evans is baring his soul with his new single, "Over For You." The country singer released his new song on Wednesday and opened up about how the track was influenced and impacted by his painful split from his estranged wife, Kelsea Ballerini. "I recorded...
KTVB
Behati Prinsloo Shares Growing Baby Bump Photo Following Adam Levine Scandal
Behati Prinsloo has baby bump fever! She took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday and shared another baby bump pic while wearing a very familiar outfit. The 34-year-old model posed for a neck-down selfie inside what appears to be a gigantic walk-in closet. She's wearing loose sweatpants, black Vans and a tie-dye shirt. Her baby bump, undoubtedly, steals the spotlight, peeking out from under her t-shirt. The entire outfit appears to be the exact same one she wore when she confirmed her pregnancy on Sept. 15.
KTVB
Why Emily Ratajkowski Believes She'll Be OK After Sebastian Bear-McClard Split
Emily Ratajkowski is healing following her divorce. In September, the model filed to end her marriage to husband Sebastian Bear-McClard following months of separation rumors. Today, the 31-year-old actress says that she is navigating the world as a single woman for the first time. "I can tell you that I...
KTVB
Prince Harry Shares His Eye-Opening Experience With Therapy
Prince Harry made a surprise appearance at an event with a cause close to his heart. On Wednesday, the Duke of Sussex attended the Masters of Scale Summit, where he and the CEO and Co-founder of BetterUp, Alexi Robichaux, spoke about the importance of leaders taking note of their staff’s mental health.
KTVB
'The Watcher' Cast on the Westfield Stalker's Real Identity, Ideas for Season 2
The Watcher, Netflix's hit true-crime series based on the bizarre real story about a mysterious stalker who sent cryptic letters to the new owners of a longtime Westfield, New Jersey, home, may have drawn its own conclusions about the source behind the unwanted correspondence. But in real life, the case remains unsolved, with no one held responsible for harassing the family out of moving into their dream house.
KTVB
Jake Lacy on Unsettling 'A Friend of the Family' Role and Possible Return to 'The White Lotus' (Exclusive)
Now halfway through its season on Peacock, A Friend of the Family is a limited series depicting the unbelievably true story about a teenage girl’s multiple abductions and assaults by the same man. That unsettling man is played by Jake Lacy, the Emmy-nominated White Lotus star who opens up to ET about bringing Robert Berchtold’s harrowing crimes to life onscreen in the star-studded adaptation of Jan Broberg’s life and if he’ll ever return to creator Mike White’s HBO anthology series and social satire about overlapping lives at a luxury resort.
KTVB
Charlie Puth Says He's 'Definitely' in Love With Hometown Girlfriend
Charlie Puth is ready to settle down. The 30-year-old musician is sharing that he's "definitely" in love with someone from his hometown and that she might just be the one. In an appearance on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show this week, Puth was put in the hot seat over his relationship status. Asked by host Howard Stern whether he was single or with someone, Puth cautiously shared, "I'm with somebody now." Pressed further on whether he is in love, Puth responded, "Yeah, definitely."
KTVB
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Shares Who of Kody's Wives She 'Won't Be Close With' Anymore (Exclusive)
Though the drama surrounding Christine and Kody Brown's split is just now unfolding on Sister Wives, it's been more than a year since Christine made the decision to end her 25-year marriage to Kody. She has since relocated to Utah with her and Kody's 12-year-old daughter, Truely, and considers herself...
Comments / 0