Oilfield firm Baker Hughes tops estimates, warns on inflation

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Baker Hughes Co (BKR.O) on Wednesday posted an adjusted third-quarter profit that topped Wall Street estimates, sending shares higher but warned of more market volatility as demand softens under high inflation and rising interest rates.

Baker is the first oilfield services firm to report quarterly results, and its beat bodes well for rivals Schlumberger (SLB.N) and Halliburton (HAL.N), both of which report in coming days.

Oil, gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices surged earlier this year following Russia's invasion of Ukraine that squeezed markets.

Brent crude averaged $98.96 a barrel during the third quarter, up about 33% from a year ago. It has cooled on concerns of a global recession and currently trades around $90.75 a barrel.

On an adjusted basis, Baker Hughes posted a profit of $264 million, or 26 cents a share, up from $141 million a year earlier. The profit topped analysts' forecasts for around 24 cents per share, according to Refinitiv data.

"The macro outlook has grown increasingly uncertain as the global economy is dealing with strong inflationary pressures, a rising interest rate environment, and sizeable fluctuations in global currencies," said Chief Executive Lorenzo Simonelli in a statement.

He offered a positive outlook for next year, saying: "Many of the key challenges should be behind us."

The company anticipates double-digit revenue growth in its international oilfield services business in 2023 and modest growth in its North America business, driven largely by public firms.

Shares of Baker Hughes were up 6.2% at $25.67 in early trading as Wall Street analysts said the company had delivered higher-than-expected margins, particularly in its oilfield services and turbomachinery business, and stronger orders.

"Positive update as margins outpace expectations," wrote analysts at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co, pointing to third-quarter margins of 9.4% that topped their expectations of 8%.

Baker's finance chief Brian Worrell will step down and exit the firm by the second quarter of 2023, the company said. Former Newmont Corp (NEM.N) mining executive Nancy Buese will replace him effective Nov. 2.

Restructuring and impairment charges that totaled $230 million drove a net loss of $17 million, or 2 cents per share, for the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with a profit of $8 million, or 1 cent per share, a year earlier.

The company recently revamped its organizational structure into two business units from four, one focused on oilfield equipment and services and the other devoted to industrial energy and technology.

Its oilfield business segments accounted for about 63% of its revenue during the quarter through September.

Revenue from its oilfield equipment unit dipped 7% year-over-year, driven in part by lower volumes in its Subsea Production Systems business, while its TPS revenue declined 8% over that period amid lower equipment and project volumes.

Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru and Liz Hampton in Denver; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila, David Evans and Lisa Shumaker

