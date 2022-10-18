If you have ever followed the Indianapolis Colts, you are very familiar with the outspoken owner, Jim Irsay. He rarely keeps quiet about the issues dealing with his team, or the city of Indianapolis that he loves so dearly. Some people love Irsay while others despise him. One thing is for certain, his family is not going away anytime soon as his daughters will eventually take over operations of the team when he decides to step away. As the Colts’ season approaches a critical point, Jim Irsay’s impact can be felt across the league.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO