atozsports.com
Moments after huge trade, Bills GM Beane is looking like a genius
Well, it was fun while it lasted, Bills Mafia. After the Carolina Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule last week, reports on NFL teams targeting a trade for running back Christian McCaffrey surged immediately. One of the teams to be among those reports was the Buffalo Bills. As the favorites...
Report: Packers 'all in' trying to get Chase Claypool
Sports journalist Michael Balko reports that Packers are “All In” on Claypool and “will attempt to trade for him before the NFL trade deadline.”
NFL World Reacts To New York Jets Trade News
The New York Jets are 4-2 to start the season. Nothing's wrong, right? Wrong. Elijah Moore, the team's 2021 second-round pick out of Ole Miss, has requested a trade. Why? He's not getting the targets he feels he deserves. It's a frustrating situation for the Jets considering they've ...
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 7 of 2022
Welcome to our weekly picks. We’re really happy you’re here. The NFL in 2022 remains one of the least-predictable, wildest seasons in recent memory where so many teams are overperforming, underperforming, or swinging wildly from week-to-week that it’s become near impossible to predict. The majority of our...
overtimeheroics.net
The Highs and Lows of Thursday Night Football
When it feels like the matchups could not get any worse, Thursday Night Football is reaching even more people. According to Nielsen Media Research, the first five Thursday Night Football games on Prime Video have reached 48% more 18-34-year-old adults than the 2021 set. In other words, an average of...
1st HBCU football player comes out days before homecoming
Byron Perkins wants to let the world to know his true, full self. The Hampton redshirt junior defensive back became the first HBCU football player to come out as gay on his Instagram story on Oct. 19. “I’ve decided that I’m going to make a change, and stop running away...
Cousin of NFL star visiting Oregon Ducks this weekend
The Oregon Ducks are set to clash with UCLA on Saturday in a top-10 matchup with the College Gameday crew in town. That will give the Ducks a perfect platform to host recruiting visitors in the hopes of making an impression. In some cases, it also means hosting key commitments to ensure they are ...
Russell Wilson could lose one of his top targets amid trade rumors
The Denver Broncos are struggling on offense through the first six games of the 2022 season, and the team needs to do everything it can to get quarterback Russell Wilson on track. However, even though the team has yet to hit its offensive stride, one of their receivers is starting...
overtimeheroics.net
Jim Irsay’s Impact as Critical Stretch for Colts’ Season Begins
If you have ever followed the Indianapolis Colts, you are very familiar with the outspoken owner, Jim Irsay. He rarely keeps quiet about the issues dealing with his team, or the city of Indianapolis that he loves so dearly. Some people love Irsay while others despise him. One thing is for certain, his family is not going away anytime soon as his daughters will eventually take over operations of the team when he decides to step away. As the Colts’ season approaches a critical point, Jim Irsay’s impact can be felt across the league.
NBC Sports
Panthers GM: 49ers narrowly won CMC sweepstakes over two teams
The 49ers won the competition for one of the best offensive weapons in football, but it came at a cost. Christian McCaffrey officially is a Niner. The star running back landed in Santa Clara Friday morning, less than 15 miles away from his alma mater Stanford, and immediately expressed his excitement to be back in the Bay.
Week 7 Rankings: Running Backs
After a mixed start to the season, Austin Ekeler is back to usual domination and ranks high in Week 7.
