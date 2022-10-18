ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston Singer Martell Lacey Shares His Music Process & How Chanté Moore Impacted His Performing

By @IndiaMonee
 3 days ago

Source: Martell Lacey / Martell Lacey


Houston’s own Martell Lacey says he’s one of a kind and is here to prove that R&B is not dead. The multi-genre singer explains his sound as original and nothing ever heard before.

“I want people to feel good when you see me,” he explains. “I want people to feel good when they hear me.”

His feel-good sound in his music comes from the journey he describes as loving himself. Though he says he hasn’t always liked himself, he’s always loved himself and when he’s inspired by life, that’s when he writes. Unlike other artists that may write down lines with pen and paper or in their notes on their phone, he sings right into the voice notes.

Lacey values artist development and what he calls real talent. Some of his musical inspirations are Stevie Wonder and Janet Jackson.   He also got his first professional start singing background vocals for Chanté Moore, where she gave him some of the best advice that has helped his career thus far.

“She mainly told me to build,” she shared about his live performances. “She said it’s ok to relax, it’s ok to chill.” Moore shared that he gave 10 throughout his performances and Chanté taught him how to really put on a show. Not only has he gotten recognized by Chanté but Tina Turner’s team also reached out to the vocalist.

On top of releasing two upcoming EPs, he’s set to perform at the H ouse Of Blues on October 29th. Hear more about the artist and everything about him in the video below.

For more information on Martell Lacey, check him out on Tik Tok, Instagram , Facebook , and Twitter @MartellLacey. You can also find out more information on www.martelllacey.net .

