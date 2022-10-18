SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Augustana volleyball team took down the No. 5 Mustangs of Southwest Minnesota State in the Elmen Center on Thursday Night. The Vikings captured the win in four sets (23-25, 25-15, 25-14, 25-16) to secure their third straight win. The win over the fifth-ranked team is the highest ranked victory since AU took down No. 1 Minnesota Duluth in 2016.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO