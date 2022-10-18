Read full article on original website
Vikings Rally to Top No. 5 SMSU
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Augustana volleyball team took down the No. 5 Mustangs of Southwest Minnesota State in the Elmen Center on Thursday Night. The Vikings captured the win in four sets (23-25, 25-15, 25-14, 25-16) to secure their third straight win. The win over the fifth-ranked team is the highest ranked victory since AU took down No. 1 Minnesota Duluth in 2016.
Viking Volleyball Preps for Mustangs & Cougars
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Augustana volleyball is set to host the No. 5 Mustangs of Southwest Minnesota State Thursday night, then the Vikings travel to their cross-town foe Sioux Falls on Saturday. Thursday night's match is slated for a 6 p.m. start while Saturdays serve will be at 2 p.m.
