ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
101.5 KNUE

Comments / 0

Related
101.5 KNUE

Cody Johnson is the ’22 Most Nominated Country Artist at American Music Awards

Earlier this week The American Music Awards announced their nominees for '22 and wouldn't you know it, Texas' own Cody Johnson leads the way with THREE country nominations. While many of our listeners might not necessarily care about this show, or the nominess, we'd be remiss if we didn't take the time to point out that Cody Johnson is up for Favorite Male Country Artist, Favorite Country Album, and Favorite Country Song -- y'all he's got more nominations that any other country artist this year.
AUSTIN, TX
101.5 KNUE

101.5 KNUE

Tyler, TX
14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

101.5 KNUE Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy