Earlier this week The American Music Awards announced their nominees for '22 and wouldn't you know it, Texas' own Cody Johnson leads the way with THREE country nominations. While many of our listeners might not necessarily care about this show, or the nominess, we'd be remiss if we didn't take the time to point out that Cody Johnson is up for Favorite Male Country Artist, Favorite Country Album, and Favorite Country Song -- y'all he's got more nominations that any other country artist this year.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO