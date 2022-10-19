Read full article on original website
UNICORN ESTATE wine label
We were asked to create an alternative label for the EQUILIBRIUM wines. Replacing the classic Unicorn logo with a fun and sweet illustration. The label was designed for the American market.
VALVERDE wine label
VALVERDE is a series of labels dedicated to winemakers and people who put their own effort into creating special authentic things. There are five labels in this series differentiated by color. Gold foil and volume varnish were added to the label to create a more detailed design.
SUMGRAET JAPANESE GRAPE GIFT BOX
The purple top box and green bottom box show the elegant aroma of Japanese grapes. The bronzing pattern and the classic frame show the noble temperament of gift-giving. And use the visual icon to direct expression which has two grapes in a gift box.
