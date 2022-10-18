Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasMoses Lake, WA
Washington UFO witness says cigar-shaped object was 300 feet longRoger MarshAuburn, WA
Two Men's Determination to Solve the Green River MurdersSam H ArnoldSeattle, WA
Learn to Forge in One Beginner Friendly ClassMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
4 Great Seafood Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Related
Chronicle
Warning Signs: Hiring in Washington May Be at a Tipping Point
For much of the pandemic, hiring in Seattle and across Washington outpaced the rest of the nation, thanks in part to a red-hot tech sector. But there are growing signs — with lower hiring in tech, education and construction — that Washington's job market could be, as one economist puts it, "at the top of the roller coaster, about to plummet."
southseattleemerald.com
How Gentrification Shapes South End Politics: Race and Politics in South Seattle
South End voters are not divided by race, but recent trendlines are. South Seattle is a unique and important part of the state to understand. We are the most diverse part of the state, with many neighborhoods being over three-quarters People of Color. However, our community’s needs and an understanding of our communities are often discarded. That includes our politics. Most political analyses of Washington State gloss over Communities of Color, and the analyses that do dive into BIPOC communities often lump all Communities of Color together into one bucket. However, Bellevue Communities of Color are much different from Central Washington Communities of Color which are much different from South End Communities of Color.
publicola.com
In Dramatic Turnaround, New City Council Map Splits Magnolia to Keep Other Neighborhoods Whole
In a dramatic turnaround and victory for organizers with Redistricting Justice for Seattle, the Seattle Redistricting Commission voted 4-1 this week to adopt a map that keeps most of the city’s neighborhoods in cohesive council districts. The new map maintains the existing boundaries between Districts 4 and 6 rather than dividing Fremont among three districts. It also splits Magnolia between Districts 6 and 7 at the ridge that divides west-facing view houses from the city-facing half of the peninsula. The approved map was proposed by commissioner Patience Malaba, executive director of the Housing Development Consortium.
Washington Examiner
High rent and housing costs have many Seattleites considering other states
(The Center Square) – Seattle and Washington state have become so expensive to live that some residents are starting to look for the exit sign. The Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce’s latest survey revealed that the cost of living is one of the top concerns for Seattle voters.
Survey: Majority of Seattle voters say city is ‘on the wrong track’
SEATTLE — The Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce has released the latest results of its research project tracking how the city’s voters feel about living in the region. The chamber says it has been polling registered Seattle voters on a regular basis since August 2021 with the assistance...
Survey shows Seattle voters' public safety worries rising
(The Center Square) – The Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce’s latest survey reveals that homelessness remains a top concern of Seattle voters, but public safety is rising as well. The chamber’s survey was taken from Sept. 20 through Sept. 25 with 700 registered voters interviewed through seven council...
Poll: Despite optimism, homelessness remains Seattle’s No. 1 issue
For Seattle residents, the same three issues currently remain above the rest: Homelessness, affordability, and public safety, according to the results of The Index, a poll of 700 voters (100 from each of the city’s districts). “I think of note, again, homelessness is cooling as a top priority. And...
rentonreporter.com
ACLU responds to South Sound mayors on public safety
An array of community organizations, service providers and public defender associations, including the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), released a concerted statement this month supporting police reform efforts and pushing back on calls for a “tough on crime” approach to community safety. The organizations took out print and...
Starbucks Closes Another Seattle-Area Location: 'It's A Growing Problem'
The company shuttered five downtown Seattle locations months ago.
weddingsparrow.com
5 awesome wedding venues around Washington state
Fancy tying the knot amidst stunning lakes, majestic mountains and a dramatic, rugged coastline? Well the Pacific North West has all that and more! There's no shortage of idyllic wedding venues around Washington and Oregon and you can take your pick of modern wineries, scenic woodlands and waterfront properties with stunning views.
MyNorthwest.com
Old hangar mystery reveals layers of Northwest aviation history
From San Diego to Seattle to Port Townsend, a non-descript sheet metal building might be the oldest, most historic – and most well-traveled – airplane hangar in the Evergreen State. This breaking history news – and All Over The Map exclusive – comes from Lee Corbin, military and...
KXL
School Board Member In Washington State Resigns After Capitol Riot Arrest
SEATTLE (AP) – A school board member from a small city in Washington state has resigned after he and his stepson were charged in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Richard Slaughter, 40, of Orting, Washington, northwest of Mount Rainier, and his 20-year-old stepson, Caden...
MyNorthwest.com
Ross: With current police shortage, Seattle is already no-cop zone
As most of you know, the city of Seattle is being sued by the families of two young men killed in the CHOP on Capitol Hill in 2020 for the city’s lack of police in the area due to the abandonment of the East Precinct. The family of Lorenzo...
Seattle Is One Of The Rattiest Cities In The U.S.
Orkin released its 2022 list ranking U.S. cities by their rat problems.
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: Update to ‘Lawn Mower’ man, who terrorized Ballard neighbors
11 months ago, the so-called Lawn Mower man — Charles Woodard – was terrorizing Ballard neighbors. Ear-splitting machinery, round-the-clock music, and yard equipment at his makeshift camp spilled onto the sidewalk. Three vehicles and two wooden sheds packed with lawnmowers littered the landscape. Despite neighbors’ repeated pleas to...
PLANetizen
Op-Ed: A Bold but Attainable Vision for Seattle’s Third Avenue
The Urbanist’s editorial board speaks out in favor of a bold and actionable plan for Seattle’s Third Avenue, one of the busiest transit corridors in the country but “a place where many a plan goes to die.”. At The Urbanist, we believe the Third Avenue plan must...
KUOW
A highly charged public meeting in Seattle's Greenwood — but don't you dare record it
Dan Strauss, the city councilmember for Ballard and Greenwood, attempted a media blackout of a public meeting on Monday night. Strauss was one of four panelists at a forum on public safety at the Taproot Theatre in Greenwood. The meeting was convened by local businesses to discuss public safety and the possibility of a tiny house village for unhoused people.
recordpatriot.com
Most common languages spoken at home in Greater Seattle and surrounding regions
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Stacker identified the 10 most commonly spoken languages at home in Seattle and surrounding regions using data from the Census Bureau.
q13fox.com
Jan. 6 charges: Orting School Board responds
New information about the role some people in Washington state played in the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Two men from Lynnwood are now arrested on federal charges.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
$2.38 billion Puget Sound Gateway toll roads program back on track after COVID-19
On Wednesday morning, the Washington State Transportation Commission was updated on the $2.38 billion Puget Sound Gateway Program that will close two of the state’s major transportation gaps – State Route 167 in Pierce County and State Route 509 in King County. Traffic and revenue work is under...
Comments / 1