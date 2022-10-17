ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Click10.com

Judge dismisses effort to halt student loan forgiveness plan

FILE - New graduates line up before the start of a community college commencement in East Rutherford, N.J., May 17, 2018. A federal judge in St. Louis on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, dismissed an effort by six Republican-led states to block the Biden administration's plan to forgive student loan debt for tens of millions of Americans. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Click10.com

President Biden delivers remarks on student debt relief

As Election Day draws closer, President Biden on Friday continued to promote Democratic policies that the White House thinks should resonate with voters as he touts his plans to cancel up to $20,000 in federal student loan debt for more than 40 million people. With midterm elections in 18 days,...
DELAWARE STATE
Wild Orchid Media

Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion

And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
Click10.com

Pentagon to provide funds, help for troops seeking abortions

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Pentagon spokesman U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder speaks during a media briefing at the Pentagon, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Washington. The Pentagon will provide travel funds and support for troops and their dependents who seek abortions but are based in states where they are now illegal, according to a new department policy released Thursday. The military will also increase privacy protections for those seeking care. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
WASHINGTON STATE
Click10.com

Biden touts U.S. infrastructure upgrades in Florida, Pennsylvania

WASHINGTON – President Biden hit the campaign trail in the battleground state of Pennsylvania on Thursday where he touted the trillion-dollar Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. “It’s the most significant investment in America’s infrastructure – roads, bridges,” said Biden. Biden used The Fern Hallow Bridge which was...
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

Fetterman faces high stakes at Pennsylvania Senate debate

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) is facing a potential make-or-break moment Tuesday as he squares off with his Republican opponent Mehmet Oz in the first and likely only televised debate of the state’s marquee Senate race. Fetterman has faced repeated questions about his health since suffering a stroke...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WSB Radio

Hackers breach Iran's atomic energy agency, protests persist

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — Iran's atomic energy agency alleged on Sunday that hackers acting on behalf of an unidentified foreign country broke into a subsidiary's network and had free access to its email system. An anonymous hacking group claimed responsibility for the attack on Iran's...

