Judge dismisses effort to halt student loan forgiveness plan
FILE - New graduates line up before the start of a community college commencement in East Rutherford, N.J., May 17, 2018. A federal judge in St. Louis on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, dismissed an effort by six Republican-led states to block the Biden administration's plan to forgive student loan debt for tens of millions of Americans. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
President Biden delivers remarks on student debt relief
As Election Day draws closer, President Biden on Friday continued to promote Democratic policies that the White House thinks should resonate with voters as he touts his plans to cancel up to $20,000 in federal student loan debt for more than 40 million people. With midterm elections in 18 days,...
Gordon Sondland said working for Trump was like staying at an all-inclusive resort: 'You're thrilled when you first arrive, but things start to go downhill fast'
Gordon Sondland was an ambassador to the EU who Trump fired in 2020. Sondland likened working for Trump to an "all-inclusive resort" stay that went bad quickly. He also said "the people who work the place can be rude and not so bright." Gordon Sondland, a one-time ambassador to the...
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion
And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
Pro-Trump Rally Warns Lindsey Graham, Top Dems to Face Death by Year's End
A speaker at the "ReAwaken America" rally warned high profile politicians including Joe Biden and Chuck Schumer that the "Angel of Death is coming for them."
Hours After Sentencing, Steve Bannon Predicts Merrick Garland Impeachment
House Republicans have signaled they are sympathetic toward Bannon and would target the DOJ if they retake the chamber.
Fact check: House Speaker Pelosi doesn't have authority on her own to remove president from office
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi does not have the power to remove President Joe Biden – or any president – from office on her own.
Stimulus Update: As Many As 10 Million People Are Owed COVID Relief – Are You One?
Government stimulus packages enacted during the COVID-19 pandemic provided financial relief to about 165 million Americans, but many still haven't received their payments -- and time is running out to...
Pentagon to provide funds, help for troops seeking abortions
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Pentagon spokesman U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder speaks during a media briefing at the Pentagon, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Washington. The Pentagon will provide travel funds and support for troops and their dependents who seek abortions but are based in states where they are now illegal, according to a new department policy released Thursday. The military will also increase privacy protections for those seeking care. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Jan. 6 trial highlights missed warnings before Capitol siege
In a telephone call days after the 2020 election, Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes urged followers to go to Washington and fight to keep President Donald Trump in office.
Biden touts U.S. infrastructure upgrades in Florida, Pennsylvania
WASHINGTON – President Biden hit the campaign trail in the battleground state of Pennsylvania on Thursday where he touted the trillion-dollar Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. “It’s the most significant investment in America’s infrastructure – roads, bridges,” said Biden. Biden used The Fern Hallow Bridge which was...
Fetterman faces high stakes at Pennsylvania Senate debate
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) is facing a potential make-or-break moment Tuesday as he squares off with his Republican opponent Mehmet Oz in the first and likely only televised debate of the state’s marquee Senate race. Fetterman has faced repeated questions about his health since suffering a stroke...
Rep. Mary Peltola — the 'pro-fish, pro-family, and pro-choice' Alaska congresswoman — credits her father for the encouragement she needed to defeat Sarah Palin
In November, Rep. Mary Peltola will again face Republican opponents Sarah Palin and Nick Begich during the midterms.
Hackers breach Iran's atomic energy agency, protests persist
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — Iran's atomic energy agency alleged on Sunday that hackers acting on behalf of an unidentified foreign country broke into a subsidiary's network and had free access to its email system. An anonymous hacking group claimed responsibility for the attack on Iran's...
Pennsylvania Man Sentenced To 34 Months For Attacking AP Reporter, Cops During Capitol Riot
A Pennsylvania man was sentenced Friday to 34 months in prison on charges stemming from attacks on law enforcement officers and a member of the media during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Alan William Byerly, 55, of Fleetwood, Pennsylvania, pleaded
