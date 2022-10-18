Read full article on original website
Calculate Cost of Equity
When investing in a business project or opportunity, you need to see a return worth the risk. Learn how the cost of equity influences your decision. Want to build a second location, purchase a company, or enter a new market? Calculate the cost of equity to ensure your investment pays off. Investors and small business owners use the cost of equity metric to compare future cash flows to investment costs and risks. Understanding your company’s cost of equity helps you make better-informed decisions and protect your organization’s financial health.
Choosing an Investor
Need funding for your small business? Keep these points in mind when selecting an investor. Securing funding for your startup or new business is an exciting yet challenging task. It can be tempting to accept money from anyone willing to invest. However, an investor does more than provide funds. Their role in your company can change the dynamics, and selecting an investor that shares your vision and values is crucial.
What Is Your Business Worth?
The economic value of your company matters to leaders and interested third parties. Learn how to choose the proper business valuation for your needs. A business valuation is a great way to understand what your business is worth and can help you improve its value over time. Small business owners also complete valuations during exit strategy planning or when looking for funding. There are several methods for determining your company’s value, and you can use one or more types to get a ballpark estimate. In many cases, the valuation method depends on what your investor, lender, insurer, or buyer needs to know.
Employee Raises: How to Decide How Much to Give
Employee raises are on the rise as cost of living and inflation increase. It’s customary for businesses of all sizes to give employee raises, not only to reward hard work but also to help keep up with increases in the cost of living. And this year, inflation is causing many employees to proactively ask for higher salaries. Business owners need to think seriously about how much to give when allocating raises, since pay increases impact your payroll and your bottom line.
Benefits to Offer Employees
Are you looking for ways to retain your employees but can’t afford to give them a pay raise? Here are five other benefits you can consider. As a small business owner, you want to find ways to keep your employees happy but may not be in a financial position to give them raises. Fortunately, there are other ways to keep your employees engaged. Here are five ideas to try.
Here Are 6 Methods for Measuring Profitability
Track your business’s profitability and overall financial health with these six useful methods. A business’s financial health is determined by various factors, one of which being the amount of profit generated. That’s why it’s so important for business owners to understand their current, past, and future profitability.
Employee-Owned Company
and What Are the Benefits of This Business Model?. The worker-ownership model benefits companies and staff. Here's how it works and improves small businesses. Employee-owned companies experience higher profitability and growth. Workers are invested in the business and may have a vote on significant strategic decisions. But the advantages vary among broad-based worker ownership and stock options arrangements. Some structuring begins at startup, whereas others happen as part of an owner exit plan.
Establish an Effective Pricing Strategy
Susan Lee, revenue growth expert and Commercial Strategy Leader for EY-Parthenon Americas, shares critical elements of profit-minded pricing practices in a challenging inflationary landscape. Three tips to devising an effective pricing strategy, according to Susan Lee, Commercial Strategy Leader for EY-Parthenon Americas:. When setting prices, first determine your business’s “strategic...
How Calculating Your ROI Can Help You Make Good Business Decisions
Profitability metrics increase visibility into your financial health, marketing tactics, and more. Here’s how to measure your return on investment (ROI). Return on investment (ROI) is a percentage or ratio comparing your costs of an investment to the revenue generated. Often, small business owners will forecast their expected ROI before making a business decision, such as a technology or equipment purchase. Marketers also use ROI to determine if a technique or campaign earns more revenue than it costs.
Create a Business Partnership
Are you tired of carrying the load of running your small business alone? Learn how to start a business partnership and get ready to walk a little lighter. Shouldering the sole responsibility of running a company is a daunting task. A business partner can relieve some of the day-to-day burdens and help guarantee the health and growth of your business. However, failing to follow proper procedures can result in chaos. Follow these guidelines to create a lasting partnership and avoid complications down the road.
Customer Churn Rate
Lower attrition can increase your profitability and growth rates. Explore seven ways to reduce churn and boost your business. You may have trouble brewing if your churn rate is higher than expected. Poor experiences and unengaged clients can result in more turnover, reducing your revenue and increasing your cost of customer acquisition. However, corrective actions can keep subscribers loyal to your brand. Take steps to improve your customer churn rate and reach your business goals.
Cons of salary transparency
Salary transparency might expose pay discrepancies or confuse employees who don’t understand why they are making less than their counterparts. Employees might start to compare their own salary or work to others, which can shift a workplace from one of teamwork to one of competition. Pay transparency should always come with clear explanations of how salary decisions are made and what factors go into those decisions.
5 Elements of Productive Meetings
Good meetings require focus, a clear agenda, and actionable next steps. As much as many people bemoan meetings, gathering your team together to move a project forward is sometimes necessary. Fortunately, there are strategies that can make meetings a little less painful and a lot more productive. If your team is battling meeting fatigue, here are some tactics you can implement to make meetings better.
Customer Acquisition Strategies
Startup executives across categories share insights and advice on driving sustainable growth even in an uncertain business landscape. Identify your company’s unique value proposition and ensure that it is being communicated clearly at every touchpoint: social media offers new brands a low-overhead opportunity to connect with new customers, for example, while more established brands can benefit from shelf space at mass market.
Success Is About Asking for Help
Entrepreneurs face many challenges when starting their venture. Co-founder of Quincus, Katherina Lacey, explains how asking for help brings success. According to Katherina Lacey, Co-founder of Quincus, growing as an entrepreneur involves relying on others. Many entrepreneurs are sometimes too close to a problem to know how to effectively solve it on their own. That’s why Lacey suggests finding a business coach or professional to propel progress.
Local Business Group
If you’re ready to grow and expand your business, joining a local business group can be a great way to start. Joining a local business group can help you and your business to continue to expand your company and network with other local business owners. Additionally, there are multiple resources available on the type of local business groups you can join depending on the stage of your business.
What's in a (Business) Name?
Choosing the wrong business name can limit your growth and prevent you from connecting with your customers. Learn the eight traits of a great business name. When you’re starting a business, your company’s name is one of the foundational elements. A great business name will stand out to potential customers and help you build a strong brand identity. Here are eight traits to keep in mind if you’re trying to name your business.
Create a Customized Experience
Small businesses utilizing customization efforts for their products and services create a personalized experience for buyers and give their company an edge. A new study shows consumers yearn for products and services tailored to their specific preferences. Researchers determined consumers shopping from their smartphones were more likely to want unique items — or items tailored to their tastes — over items deemed “popular.”
Friends and Family Round of Funding
Starting to raise funds for a pre-seed company? Here is a guide to raising pre-seed funds through friends and family. Attracting investors can be incredibly difficult in the early days of a company. For this reason, some founders choose to seek pre-seed funding with the help of friends and family.
How Do Coworking Spaces Work? And What to Consider Before Leasing One
Learn about the benefits of shared coworking spaces for businesses looking to grow, be cost-efficient, and find a collaborative environment within budget. Coworking spaces are growing in popularity as companies shift away from the traditional nine-to-five, in-office work culture in favor of a flexible “work-from-anywhere” arrangement. In these collaborative settings, multiple companies share a dedicated space for their employees to work, making it a more cost-effective way to provide an office environment without investing in a commercial lease.
