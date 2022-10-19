Read full article on original website
Best Halloween Houses in Dyker Heights 84th Street & 10th Avenue
The house that used to be Dyker Frights is no longer decorated. The hottest Halloween Homes are on 10th Avenue between 84th Street and 85th Street. This Halloween home has a lot of areas that were interactive. There was a lot of animatronics and sound effects. There was a six-year-old...
Bread Naturally Items at ALC Italian Grocery
Bread Naturally freshly made items are being sold at ALC Italian Grocery at 8613 3rd Avenue in Bay Ridge. Call before you go to make sure they have what you want 718-836-3200. These tall buns are called Japanese Milk Bread. They have gluten-free pumpkin bread:. . Hugs,. marlene. Topics: Uncategorized...
Baby – Missing Orange & White Cat in Bay Ridge
Baby is a missing orange tabby cat in Bay Ridge. He was last seen on Saturday, October 15th. Baby is three years old and he is missing from Ridge and 84th/85th Street.
Pumpkin picking on Staten Island with food, drink and family in the spotlight
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — How do you mend a jack-o’-lantern? Catholic Charities would say with a pumpkin patch — the borough’s most populated for the 2022 season — at Mount Loretto’s Fall Festival in Pleasant Plains this weekend. On Saturday, Oct. 22 and Sunday,...
My Favorite Police Officer in Bay Ridge
Not many people can tell you the name of a police officer in Bay Ridge, but Officer Azzab is my favorite. Any time I see Auxiliary Police Officer, Fawzy Azzab he is doing something good for our community. I’m so grateful that he works in this neighborhood because he really...
This street in Brooklyn has officially been renamed Little Bangladesh
A section of McDonald Avenue in Brooklyn's Kensington neighborhood will forever be known as Little Bangladesh following an official co-naming ceremony that took place a few days ago. Estimated to be the home of 35% of the city's Bangladeshi population, the neighborhood is filled with restaurants and cafes that pay...
Man pushed into subway tracks in Brooklyn
NEW YORK - Police say an innocent man was pushed onto the subway tracks Friday. Chopper 2 was over the Myrtle-Wyckoff Avenues station in Brooklyn. That's where police say, around 2:45 p.m., a suspect randomly pushed a 32-year-old man. Thankfully the victim was able to get up from the tracks before a train came. He was treated and is OK. Police are still looking for a suspect.
Police: East New York grocery store robbed of $5K
An East New York grocery store was robbed of $5,000 on Monday.
Check Stealing in Bay Ridge Happened At the Post Office – Inside Job – Arrest Made
Captain Tolson told Bay Ridge that someone was stealing checks, cleaning them and selling them on the Dark Web. Captain Tolson said they realized it was happening at the Post Office and it was an inside job! In the Spring, it was believed to be the mailboxes – see here. Captain Tolson said the mailboxes are secure.
Mom, tattoo artist arrested after 10-year-old child gets arm tattoo, police say
Police in Lloyd, New York, have arrested a woman accused of letting her 10-year-old get an arm tattoo, along with the tattoo artist who inked the child.
Subway rider stabbed during argument on Upper West Side 1 train
NEW YORK -- Police are searching for the suspect behind a stabbing on the subway overnight. It happened around 11 p.m. on a northbound 1 train on the Upper West Side. Police said three men were riding the train when two of them got into an argument. One pulled out a weapon and stabbed the other in the leg and finger.The 26-year-old victim's friend then pepper sprayed his attacker, who ran away once the train reached the 72nd Street station. The victim is expected to be OK, but the incident left other riders on edge. "It doesn't matter what train ride you're on, where...
Man stabbed in stomach, robbed outside Queens home
The 29-year-old victim was in front of a home on 24th Street, near 23rd Avenue, in Astoria around 1:40 a.m. when another man came up and knifed him.
Commuter pushed onto Brooklyn subway tracks in unprovoked attack: police
A stranger pushed a commuter onto the subway tracks unprovoked at a Bushwick station on Friday, according to police. The suspect shoved the person onto the tracks just before 3 p.m. at the Myrtle-Wyckoff Avenues station, officials said.
DOT: Avoid driving in downtown Brooklyn due to major road construction
The Department of Transportation says to expect traffic congestion and road closures in downtown Brooklyn. The DOT advises travelers to avoid the area due to major road construction, which will be affecting the BQE closing one lane Queens bound and closing the Atlantic Avenue Ramp. There are multiple detours to...
Man, 29, attacked with sheathed sword after argument on Lower Manhattan train: NYPD
A 29-year-old man was attacked with the sheath of a sword on a Lower Manhattan subway train during the Thursday morning rush, police said.
Drugs On Dead End Street In Bay Ridge
At the Community Board 10 Meeting, Gina spoke about the problem of drugs of 76th Street between Ridge and Colonial. (See street view) This is the street with the steps. Since it is a dead end street with low light, many fancy cars are parked there and a strong smell of pot. CB 10 said that they will work on this.
Gunman sought after man shot in leg on Harlem street
Police released a photo of a gunman being sought after a man was shot in the leg in Harlem Wednesday evening, authorities said.
There Are 22 Smoke Shops in Bay Ridge
Captain Tolson told Bay Ridge at tonight’s meeting that there are now 22 smoke shops in Bay Ridge. (Video here) Politicians, Andrew Gounardes and Mathylde Frontus voted to allow the sale are marijuana. Why didn’t Gounardes and Frontus limit the number of shops per community? Everyone who knows Brooklyn...
NYPD: Loaded firearm found in 17-year-old’s backpack inside NYC school
A 17-year-old is charged with possession of a weapon after bringing a loaded revolver to a Crown Heights school, police say.
