queenoftheclick.com

Best Halloween Houses in Dyker Heights 84th Street & 10th Avenue

The house that used to be Dyker Frights is no longer decorated. The hottest Halloween Homes are on 10th Avenue between 84th Street and 85th Street. This Halloween home has a lot of areas that were interactive. There was a lot of animatronics and sound effects. There was a six-year-old...
BROOKLYN, NY
Bread Naturally Items at ALC Italian Grocery

Bread Naturally freshly made items are being sold at ALC Italian Grocery at 8613 3rd Avenue in Bay Ridge. Call before you go to make sure they have what you want 718-836-3200. These tall buns are called Japanese Milk Bread. They have gluten-free pumpkin bread:. . Hugs,. marlene. Topics: Uncategorized...
My Favorite Police Officer in Bay Ridge

Not many people can tell you the name of a police officer in Bay Ridge, but Officer Azzab is my favorite. Any time I see Auxiliary Police Officer, Fawzy Azzab he is doing something good for our community. I’m so grateful that he works in this neighborhood because he really...
RIDGE, NY
CBS New York

Man pushed into subway tracks in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - Police say an innocent man was pushed onto the subway tracks Friday. Chopper 2 was over the Myrtle-Wyckoff Avenues station in Brooklyn. That's where police say, around 2:45 p.m., a suspect randomly pushed a 32-year-old man. Thankfully the victim was able to get up from the tracks before a train came. He was treated and is OK. Police are still looking for a suspect. 
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Subway rider stabbed during argument on Upper West Side 1 train

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for the suspect behind a stabbing on the subway overnight. It happened around 11 p.m. on a northbound 1 train on the Upper West Side. Police said three men were riding the train when two of them got into an argument. One pulled out a weapon and stabbed the other in the leg and finger.The 26-year-old victim's friend then pepper sprayed his attacker, who ran away once the train reached the 72nd Street station. The victim is expected to be OK, but the incident left other riders on edge. "It doesn't matter what train ride you're on, where...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

DOT: Avoid driving in downtown Brooklyn due to major road construction

The Department of Transportation says to expect traffic congestion and road closures in downtown Brooklyn. The DOT advises travelers to avoid the area due to major road construction, which will be affecting the BQE closing one lane Queens bound and closing the Atlantic Avenue Ramp. There are multiple detours to...
BROOKLYN, NY
Drugs On Dead End Street In Bay Ridge

At the Community Board 10 Meeting, Gina spoke about the problem of drugs of 76th Street between Ridge and Colonial. (See street view) This is the street with the steps. Since it is a dead end street with low light, many fancy cars are parked there and a strong smell of pot. CB 10 said that they will work on this.
There Are 22 Smoke Shops in Bay Ridge

Captain Tolson told Bay Ridge at tonight’s meeting that there are now 22 smoke shops in Bay Ridge. (Video here) Politicians, Andrew Gounardes and Mathylde Frontus voted to allow the sale are marijuana. Why didn’t Gounardes and Frontus limit the number of shops per community? Everyone who knows Brooklyn...
BROOKLYN, NY

