Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mudbugs Sweep Undefeated Amarillo On The RoadUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Palo Duro Canyon Is an Underrated Texas GemNick ReynoldsAmarillo, TX
Texas judge issues federal decision on the workplace use of gender pronouns, LGBTQ-fluid bathroomsJuliette FairleyTexas State
Amarillo Wranglers Sweep Mudbugs First Home Series of 2022-23 SeasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Butterfly Memorial Brings Families TogetherMedia TVAmarillo, TX
Related
How Is Amarillo Explained To An Outsider? Check This Out.
When you're getting ready to move to a new place, the first thing you want to know about is...well, everything about the city and what you're getting into. I did it when I moved to Austin, I did it when I moved here. I wanted to know what was around, what's the housing like, the cost of living, things to do, etc. Admittedly, I spent a lot of time researching the youth baseball teams in the area for my boys as well.
Underground Tunnels In Amarillo? Where Do They Lead To?
It's funny how you can learn something new every day. I mean, I know that's the saying, but do we truly do that?. Today, I can say that's a true statement. There's still a LOT for me to learn about Amarillo, I've been here less than two years. This one however kinda blew my mind.
Is This Diesel Pump The Most Anger Inducing One In Amarillo?
I don't drive a diesel vehicle. However, if I did drive one I would think seeing something like this would be pretty annoying. It's hard enough sometimes squeezing in at a gas station when someone is already at the pump in front of you. Never mind having to parallel park.
Review: Amarillo’s Senor Chubby’s Mexican Bar & Grill
Senor Chubby's Mexican Bar and Grill. They are now open in Wellington Square. They were pretty quiet about their grand opening. I even tried to message them asking when it was going to happen. Then on a random Tuesday this week, I saw the announcement that they were open. There...
Chicken A Luxury? Why Is It Expensive Here In Amarillo?
This morning I had an interesting conversation with a coworker. We were talking about the last time we remembered buying chicken. Oddly enough, neither one of us could remember the last time. The reason? It's expensive. Why is chicken so incredibly expensive in Amarillo?. I Miss Being Able To Enjoy...
Surprise the Light’s Off at the Amarillo Wendy’s on Coulter
Anytime that anything happens around Amarillo about new places to eat I am the first person people turn to for answers. The same is true when there is a change in an existing place. I was actually called a foodie the other day. I am not sure whether I should...
Barfield Hotel up for Texas Downtown People’s Choice Award
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Barfield, a local Amarillo hotel, has been named a finalist in the Texas Downtown People’s Choice Awards. According to a Facebook post, members of the community will be able to vote on their favorite downtown project/place/organization/small business in Texas by liking or loving the individual photo of the item on […]
Amarillo is Delighted to See Roll Em Up Taquito’s Finally Open
This really has seemed like a roller coaster of emotions. I feel like we have gone through a lot with Roll Em Up Taquitos already. We found out they were coming to Amarillo back in May. Now with the news, there was some drama. They were moving into a location...
The Most Frustrating Time Of The Year. The Scammers Are Back!
The holidays are approaching quickly, and everyone is starting to get in a cheerful mood. You know, that one when the family gathers for Thanksgiving dinner. The one where the kids anticipate Christmas morning and all those presents under the tree. And that feeling when all of a sudden your...
brady-today.com
More Than 79,000 Dead on Texas Roads. It's Time To Care.
AUSTIN – The cell phone video from Easter Sunday shows the convertible Chevy Corvette going 110 mph on Dumas Highway in Amarillo. “Joey! Chill, bro!” is what the passenger, Dyego Mendoza, shouted over the roaring engine. But it was too late. The car flipped and rolled for several hundred feet before it flew across a highway below, slammed into the side of an overpass and slid down the embankment.
Another Business Casualty in Amarillo – This Time it Hits Wolflin Area
It seems like another day and another business closing. It seems the year 2022 has been pretty tough. There have been employee shortages and supply chain issues. So much stuff happening to just make it tough. We have had several restaurants close. Now we are losing other businesses as well....
One Word Post On Amarillo Reddit Is Pure Gold. What Was The Word?
I think it's no secret that I love trolling around the Amarillo Reddit page. There are some incredibly funny things that get posted to it. As I was scrolling the page this morning, I saw a post that I thought was put there by mistake...then I realized how many comments were left on it. I thought to myself, this has to be the best thing I've ever seen posted that didn't start some kind of crazy online knife fight.
Is The Big Texan In Amarillo Texas Really Overrated? Depends.
It's been featured on numerous television shows. YouTube's eating elite all come to pay homage to its challenge. Your friends and family from out of town all have questions and want to visit it. It begs the question, is The Big Texan overrated?. All Myth And Legend Living Along I-40.
Senor Chubby’s in Amarillo is Open For Your Taco Needs
It's been a whirlwind of a week already. We found out about a few businesses and restaurants closing. When we lose food in the area luckily it seems that there is food heading our way to fill the void. One that opened without much warning. Oh, and I am glad...
KFDA
City of Amarillo, businessman argue over Civic Center lawsuit funding
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Lawyers for the city of Amarillo filed documents Tuesday that essentially said the court can’t rule on the lawsuit challenging funding for a makeover of the Civic Center Complex. Businessman Alex Fairly is suing and if he wins, he is asking the judge to order...
Amarillo Has a New Food Truck Park on Route 66
Amarillo is full of all sorts of surprises and I love when those surprises are surrounded by food. Let's talk a little about food trucks. There was a food truck park near Downtown Amarillo at 10th and Lincoln, that opened in 2018, but it went by the wayside. Amarillo is...
Corn Mazes? Here’s A Couple In & Around The Texas Panhandle.
I'm admittedly not the biggest Halloween fan. I don't have anything against it, I mean I enjoyed getting candy as a kid and all that. As I got older though, Halloween just didn't hit the same. It's changed a bit since I had kids because they enjoy it, so we...
What Happened At Amarillo La Quinta Inn?
When I got to baseball practice for my youngest son yesterday, all the talk with the parents was wrapped around one thing...and it wasn't baseball. Everyone was wondering what was going on at the La Quinta Inn on Coulter St. yesterday. Now we're getting some answers. If you were near...
KFDA
‘I want to go help dogs’: Scouts Street Smart Rescue goes mobile
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo has a new animal rescue nonprofit organization, and it has now gone mobile. Wendy Patterson is the founder of Scouts Street Smart Rescue that is a nonprofit organization and it’s going mobile. Patterson’s passion for animals and community is what started it all; a...
Hey Amarillo Walgreens Please Learn New State Laws We Beg You
Sundays can be a really weird day. Especially when it comes to buying beer and wine. There are time frames that you can't purchase any at all. It's the only item I can think of that they put time limits on you. I never understood the whole Sunday rule growing...
101.9 The Bull
Amarillo, TX
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
693K+
Views
ABOUT
101.9 The Bull FM plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://thebullamarillo.com
Comments / 0