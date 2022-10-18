ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

101.9 The Bull

How Is Amarillo Explained To An Outsider? Check This Out.

When you're getting ready to move to a new place, the first thing you want to know about is...well, everything about the city and what you're getting into. I did it when I moved to Austin, I did it when I moved here. I wanted to know what was around, what's the housing like, the cost of living, things to do, etc. Admittedly, I spent a lot of time researching the youth baseball teams in the area for my boys as well.
brady-today.com

More Than 79,000 Dead on Texas Roads. It's Time To Care.

AUSTIN – The cell phone video from Easter Sunday shows the convertible Chevy Corvette going 110 mph on Dumas Highway in Amarillo. “Joey! Chill, bro!” is what the passenger, Dyego Mendoza, shouted over the roaring engine. But it was too late. The car flipped and rolled for several hundred feet before it flew across a highway below, slammed into the side of an overpass and slid down the embankment.
101.9 The Bull

One Word Post On Amarillo Reddit Is Pure Gold. What Was The Word?

I think it's no secret that I love trolling around the Amarillo Reddit page. There are some incredibly funny things that get posted to it. As I was scrolling the page this morning, I saw a post that I thought was put there by mistake...then I realized how many comments were left on it. I thought to myself, this has to be the best thing I've ever seen posted that didn't start some kind of crazy online knife fight.
101.9 The Bull

Amarillo Has a New Food Truck Park on Route 66

Amarillo is full of all sorts of surprises and I love when those surprises are surrounded by food. Let's talk a little about food trucks. There was a food truck park near Downtown Amarillo at 10th and Lincoln, that opened in 2018, but it went by the wayside. Amarillo is...
Mix 94.1

What Happened At Amarillo La Quinta Inn?

When I got to baseball practice for my youngest son yesterday, all the talk with the parents was wrapped around one thing...and it wasn't baseball. Everyone was wondering what was going on at the La Quinta Inn on Coulter St. yesterday. Now we're getting some answers. If you were near...
KFDA

‘I want to go help dogs’: Scouts Street Smart Rescue goes mobile

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo has a new animal rescue nonprofit organization, and it has now gone mobile. Wendy Patterson is the founder of Scouts Street Smart Rescue that is a nonprofit organization and it’s going mobile. Patterson’s passion for animals and community is what started it all; a...
101.9 The Bull

101.9 The Bull

