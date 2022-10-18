Read full article on original website
96.5 KVKI
Bossier City Police Department Searching for Tool Thief
The Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division is asking for the Publics assistance in identifying the subject pictured here. On October 13, 2022 the Subject entered Walmart located on Airline Dr. He then proceeded to select multiple tools and went to the self check out register. After scanning all of the items and placing them in bags, he placed them in a shopping cart and exited the store without paying for them.
96.5 KVKI
Walmart Thieves Wanted by Bossier City Police
The Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division is asking for the publics assistance in identifying the two subjects pictured. On October 15,2022 the two females entered Walmart and stole several items from the store. Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward is...
96.5 KVKI
Man and Children Dead in Shreveport Murder-Suicide
Police were called to the scene of Klug Pines Road Tuesday (10-18-22) at around 8:00pm. The call was for an assault and kidnapping. Shreveport Police learned that a man (known to the family) had entered a home and assaulted a woman and took off with two children. Police drastically searched for the man and children. The female adult victim gave investigating officers information that led them to Bill Cockrell Park off Pines Road.
96.5 KVKI
Shreveport Police Searching for Identity Thief
On July 19th, 2022, Shreveport Police officers were contacted in reference to a report of an unknown black male who came to a business belonging to the victim and taken two checks without his consent. This same suspect then entered a local area financial institution and negotiated checks from the victim’s account.
Bossier City Crime Stoppers Searching for Retail Thief
The Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division is asking for the publics assistance in identifying the subject pictured. On September 22,2022 the unknown female entered into Ulta Beauty store in Bossier City. The subject concealed several items while inside the store and exited without paying for them. Anyone with information...
96.5 KVKI
Go Fund Me Account to Pay Funeral Expenses for Shreveport Babies
A fund has been set up to help pay the funeral expenses for two young children gunned down in Shreveport earlier this week. The grandmother of the Marter babies has set up a Go Fund Me account to try to pay for the funeral expenses for the children. Brandy Marter-Moreno is hoping to raise $20,000 to bury her two grandchildren, ten-month-old Lillian Rose Marter and 23-month-old Ronnie Marter.
96.5 KVKI
Caddo Parish Man Killed in Accident Named by Coroner
A man who was found dead in a vehicle wreck in west-central Caddo Parish on Monday, October 17, 2022, has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. James L. Peck Jr., 70, of the 8400 block of Blanchard Furrh Road, was found just before 10:40 a.m. in the wreckage of a vehicle that had veered off Blanchard Furrh just west of Back Path Road and tumbled into a wooded area. The vehicle was observed by a passerby who contacted authorities. Mr. Peck was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Northwest Louisiana Man Killed in Crash in Webster Parish
Tragedy over the weekend as a Doyline man is killed in a single vehicle crash in Webster Parish. State Police say the accident happened at about 11pm Saturday night on Hwy 527 at Junior Edwards Road. 41-year-old Marvin Champlain died in the accident. State Police Release These Details About Crash:
Shreveport Facing Whistleblower Lawsuit
Former City of Shreveport Controller Ben Hebert has filed legal action against the City of Shreveport for wrongful termination. Shreveport attorney Allison Jones, with the local firm Downer, Jones, Marino & Wilhite filed the lawsuit on behalf of S. Ben Hebert. Hebert alleges he was wrongfully fired from his position...
Guns, Cash and Marijuana Plants Found in Springhill PD Raid
On Wednesday, October 12, the Springhill Police Department posted on their Facebook page that they had teamed with the Webster Parish Sheriff's Office to execute a search warrant and discovered a large Marijuana Grow facility. Along with over one hundred marijuana plants, complete with grow houses and irrigation systems, detectives...
96.5 KVKI
Bossier Police on the Hunt For Two Wallet Thieves
The Bossier Financial Crimes Task Force is asking for the publics assistance in identifying these two subjects. The victim reported that on September 7, 2022 she was approached by a Hispanic male inside of Sam's Club in Bossier City. She spoke to the male for a few minutes and as...
96.5 KVKI
Bossier Sheriff’s Office Warns Citizens of a New Scam in the Area
Sigh... another day another scam. Why are folks so intent on stealing from others instead of making money the old-fashioned way? You know, working!. Detectives from the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office are warning Bossier residents about another round of phone scams to be aware of. Don't you just hate...
96.5 KVKI
Here’s 9 Things That Make Shreveport a Better Place to Live
Having been born in Shreveport, I don't like a lot of the references that are made about my hometown, like 'Ratchet City.' I don't like it, but I understand it. If our own citizens don't change their own attitudes towards our city, how can we expect others to think better of us? How can we change the cycle that we're in?
96.5 KVKI
Help Wanted Sign in Texas Is Shocking Some People
We all know it is really hard to find employees these days. Restaurants all around Shreveport have signs up looking for workers. You will even see signs asking you to “be patient, we are short-staffed.”. But this sign in Texas trying to recruit workers has lots of folks talking....
Help Make Sure DeSoto Parish Doesn’t Lose It’s Animal Shelter
It's a sad, sad day when budget cuts threaten the parish animal shelter. It's no secret that I'm a big proponent of animal rescue and adoption and the situation in DeSoto Parish is alarming, to say the least. That's why BFF of DeSoto Animal Services is holding a fundraiser on Saturday, November 12th, 2022. BFF of DeSoto Animal Services is the 501(c)3 non-profit organization that supports DeSoto Parish Animal Services.
Your Chance to Hear All Shreveport Mayoral Candidates
With the Shreveport Mayoral election fast approaching, all the candidates are working to get their message out to the voters. And KEEL News is helping you get to know each candidate over the next few weeks. We've invited each candidate to come into the KEEL News studio for one hour to answer questions and share their visions for the future of Shreveport.
96.5 KVKI
Shreveport’s Pumpkin Shine Celebrates 30 Years With Record Crowd
Amidst a cornucopia of bad news lately, there are still good things going on in Shreveport. Last night, Southfield School and SPAR hosted the 30th annual Pumpkin Shine on Line at Betty Virginia Park to record crowds. I've written before about things that add 'quality of life' to a community,...
96.5 KVKI
One Lane Of I-20 In Bossier Intermittently Closed Through Wednesday
Most people who travel I-20 in Bossier City would be in agreement that the stretch of interstate between Benton Road and Industrial Drive is one of the roughest patches anywhere in Louisiana. Though most of us would be equally split on which side is the roughest. Half would say the...
96.5 KVKI
Know Before You Go See Chris Stapleton Tonight in Bossier
Shreveport-Bossier Is Still Freaking Out Over the New Pay to Park Policy. The Brookshire Grocery Arena announced significant changes beginning October 7th we have to pay $12 for parking. The New Parking Program Is Actually Easy to Use. The new parking program will use the ParkMobile App, you can scan...
96.5 KVKI
Hilarious Viral Video Drops Honest Truth Bomb on Shreveport Roads
Before You Watch This Video Make Sure There are Zero Children Around. Also, make sure that you have headphones on if you are watching this video at work. Although this video is probably the most hilarious take on Shreveport roads to date, sometimes you can't get your point across without using choice words. This truck driver spares no feelings and he gets his point across not caring whose feelings are hurt in the process.
