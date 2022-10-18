ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urbandale, IA

Meet John Forbes, who's running unopposed for Iowa House District 44 in Urbandale

By Des Moines Register staff
The Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
 5 days ago
Democratic state Rep. John Forbes is running unopposed for reelection to an Urbandale-based Iowa House seat this fall.

Forbes is the only candidate on the ballot this year for Iowa House District 44, which includes Urbandale.

To help voters, the Des Moines Register sent questions to all federal, statewide and Des Moines area legislative candidates running for political office this year. His answers have been lightly edited for length and clarity.

Who is John Forbes?

Age: 65

Party: Democrat

Where did you grow up? Eagle Grove

Current town of residence: Urbandale

Education: BS Pharmacy 1980 Drake University

Occupation: Pharmacist, Medicap Pharmacy in Urbandale

Political experience and civic activities: Currently serving 5th term in the Iowa House, Urbandale City Council Member 2004-2012, Urbandale Library Foundation (current)

What would be your top issue should you be elected?

Forbes: Ensuring all Iowans have access to quality healthcare and making sure our state Medicaid program is held accountable to provide the services to our most vulnerable medical population.

Iowans are struggling with rising costs and inflation. What can the state do to help them make ends meet?

Forbes: We must focus on programs that help working Iowans who are faced with rising costs of childcare and increased food costs. The state needs to put more funding into these two programs to ensure children have quality childcare services and do not go to bed at night hungry.

What do you believe Iowa’s abortion policy should be? Do you think abortion should be banned entirely? Do you think Iowa should have no restrictions? If you believe there should be some restrictions, please be specific about the restrictions and the exceptions you support.

Forbes: I believe a woman should have the right to make her own medical decisions, including her reproductive rights. That is a freedom that the government should not be interfering with.

What is the best way to improve Iowa’s education system?

Forbes: The state should provide more funding for public education which includes K-12, community colleges and our three regents universities. We must support educators in our state and provide them the resources to provide a quality education to our children.

What new laws, if any, do you believe Iowa should pass regarding guns?

Forbes: The legislature should repeal legislation passed two years ago that made it much easier to obtain a firearm and took away the requirement to have a permit to carry a concealed firearm. I also do not think it was appropriate to pass legislation this current year to allow hunters to use assault rifles to hunt deer in our state.

