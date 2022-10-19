ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shannon, NC

cbs17

2 Moore Co. men charged after cocaine, weed found in drug bust, sheriff says

CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two Aberdeen men face drug charges after Moore County deputies said a search turned up cocaine, marijuana and other controlled substances. Sheriff Ronnie Fields said Thursday that James Edward Gibson, 35, and John Lee Wilson Jr., 65, were arrested Wednesday following the search in the 100 block of Pine Hill Road in West End.
ABERDEEN, NC
cbs17

Raleigh, Lillington men arrested in fentanyl sting that yielded enough to kill 2.7 million people, Florida sheriff says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A historic undercover fentanyl bust in Florida has close ties to Raleigh and Harnett County, according to officials Friday in Polk County, Florida. A task force made the bust and three people — including two from the central North Carolina area — were arrested, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Moore County man arrested for rape, kidnapping: sheriff says

ROBBINS, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man last Friday for statutory rape, the sheriff’s office announced on Monday. On September 12, the sheriff’s office received a report of statutory rape against a minor child. Deputies learned the child met the suspect through an online chat application.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Two arrested following search warrant for drugs in West End

Two men were arrested on alleged drug charges when a search warrant was executed in West End. “On October 19th, 2022, deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the 100 block of Pine Hill Road in West End,” said Sheriff Ronnie Fields in a news advisory.
WEST END, NC
foxwilmington.com

Court document details new allegations of intimidation, corruption against suspended Sheriff

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – Just days ahead of a hearing to determine whether Jody Greene will remain Sheriff of Columbus County, a newly filed court document revealed numerous new allegations of intimidation and abuse of power by Greene. The document also details a sexual relationship between Greene and a detective in the Sheriff’s Office.
cbs17

Victim identified in targeted shooting outside Fayetteville home

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A man died after suffering multiple gunshot wounds to the chest outside a home in Fayetteville Tuesday night, police said. On Thursday, police confirmed the man shot was 26-year-old Damian R. Lee. Just after 9:30 p.m., officers of the Fayetteville Police Department responded to the...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
The Richmond Observer

Escaped murder convict sought in Lee County

SANFORD — State prison officials are looking for an escaped murder convict who had less than two years to go on his sentence. According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety, 50-year-old Reginald L. Jones walked away from his work release job in Sanford on Wednesday. He was discovered...
LEE COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Suspect Eludes Authorities

PINE LEVEL – A brief manhunt Tuesday night was called off after a suspect who fled from a Johnston County State Trooper got away. Around 9:30pm, the trooper attempted to make a traffic stop for speeding on the Stevens Chapel Road exit off US 70 near Pine Level. The driver did not initially pull over. When he did stop, he fled from the car on foot.
PINE LEVEL, NC
The Richmond Observer

4 charged in Hamlet drug investigation

HAMLET — Four people are facing multiple drug charges following the serving of a search warrant by investigators from all three Richmond County law enforcement agencies. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Community Impact Team had been investigating alleged drug activity following complaints at a home on Beeler Avenue, including making controlled buys of narcotics, according to a press release issued Monday.
HAMLET, NC
richmondobserver

Brothers charged in Richmond County stabbing

ROCKINGHAM — Two brothers are facing charges following a stabbing altercation last week. On the night of Oct. 12, the deputies responded to a report of someone being stabbed on Tillman Road, west of Rockingham, according to a press release from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. When the...
ROCKINGHAM, NC

