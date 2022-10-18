Read full article on original website
YouTube Premium Family Plan gets a big price hike
Apple users who are paying for the YouTube Premium Family Plan via in-app purchase will see a substantial price hike on top of an already steep increase for the service. YouTube has begun informing customers that they will see a price hike on YouTube Premium family subscriptions starting November 21. The subscription will jump from $17.99 to $22.99.
Jony Ive's replacement Evans Hankey is leaving Apple
Apple's vice president of industrial design, Evans Hankey, is leaving the company three years after she was appointed Jony Ive's replacement. "Apple's design team brings together expert creatives from around the world and across...
Level Lock+ review: Must-have HomeKit smart lock with Apple Home Key support
Created in partnership with Apple, the new Level Lock+ is a shining example of a near-perfect smart lock with support for Apple Home Key and an entirely hidden design. Let's test it out. Level...
Microsoft making Xbox mobile game store to challenge Apple's iPhone control
Microsoft plans to fight both Apple and Google by building a mobile gaming store — but unless assorted governments mandate it, it won't appear in theApp Store soon. At the beginning of 2022,...
How to customize the Home app in iOS 16
Apple's new Home app iniOS 16 has a new user interface for controlling accessories. Here's how to customize the Home app to have a personalized smart home experience. The new Home app is different....
What to try if Siri isn't working after iOS 16.0.3 update
For some users,Siri doesn't work at all after updating to iOS 16.0.3. While there's no guaranteed fix yet, here are a few things you can try. Some iPhone owners have reported that Siri and...
Apple removes headphone jack from new 10th generation iPad
Completing the process it began with the iPhone 7 in 2015, Apple has now removed the headphone jack from all of its new mobile devices. The sole device Apple sells that still retains the old jack is 2021's 9th generation iPad. The decision is likely to be less controversial now...
DaVinci Resolve for iPad Pro will have a free & $95 premium version
After Apple spilled the beans in its iPad video, the developer DaVinci Resolve has detailed the feature set for the release expected before the end of the year. The forthcoming release of DaVinci Resolve...
Apple rumored to be testing macOS for M2 iPad Pro
One of the leading complaints surrounding the iPad is its lack of desktop-class software support. There have been constant calls for Apple to port not just Final Cut Pro, but also a full version of macOS to the iPad. Leaker Majin Bu's sources have shared that Apple is working on...
iLive Truly Wireless Noise Canceling Earbuds Review: Don't.
It's not often we find a product that isn't even worth the cost of the cardboard that the product is shipped in, but the iLive Truly Wireless Noise Canceling Earbuds fits that category. The...
Morgan Stanley pares AAPL target slightly to $177
In a note to investors seen by AppleInsider, analysts at Morgan Stanley have a cautious view of Apple's financial performance. However, they expect the company to report revenue growth. Erik Woodring forecasts $90.1 billion in revenue for Apple's September quarter. The estimage is 2% higher than Wall Street's forecast of...
First day iPads still available, USB-C Apple Pencil & adapter delayed for weeks
All models and configurations of Apple's latest iPads can still be preordered for shipping by October 26, 2022, but buyers will have to wait for theApple Pencil, adapter, and Magic Keyboard Folio. Apple's new...
Apple chose a bad year to launch expensive iPads that aren't compelling
Apple's newiPad, iPad Pro, and Apple TV updates are less than stellar, yet the company is charging us as if they are. Usually you have to wonder why Apple takes its online store down...
Netatmo Smart Video Doorbell won't get HomeKit Secure Video after all
Netatmo is walking back its promise forHomekit Secure Video in its Smart Video Doorbell due to technical constraints. The Smart Video Doorbell by Netatmo was one of the first doorbells to announce it would...
How to turn on Do Not Disturb mode in macOS
Do Not Disturb has been a feature of Apple devices since iOS 6, but Apple has since brought the feature tomacOS. Here's how to use it. Notifications can be a blessing and a curse....
Daily deals Oct. 19: Caldigit TS4 dock in stock, refurbished iPad Pros starting at $600, 29% off Apple Watch Sport band, more
Wednesday's bestdeals include $200 off M1 MacBook Air, $150 off Sony XM5 refurbished headphones, $200 Neato D10 robot vacuum, and much more. AppleInsider checks online stores daily to uncover discounts and offers on hardware...
Best TV deals in the UK for October 2022: Cheap 4K sets from LG, Sony, Samsung and more
Considering a TV upgrade? Whether you're after a bigger screen or sharper picture quality, we've pulled together some of the best discounts on big-brand tellies this October.If you're not sure which type of set is right for you, keep in mind that bigger doesn't always mean better. You can find great bargains on 1,080px (or Full HD) televisions, but while that resolution will be supported for years to come, 4K displays (or ultra HD) are now becoming standard. They're also cheaper than you might think – you can find decent 4K televisions for well under £1,000.OLED and QLED TVs are at...
Gary Butcher said to be returning to Apple after AirBNB stint
As hardware design vice president Evans Hankey leaves Apple, sources claim that Gary Butcher will be rejoining the company after leading design at Airbnb. While Apple has officially confirmed that its vice president of industrial design, Evans Hankey, is leaving the company, it has not commented on a possible successor.
macOS Ventura gets second Release Candidate beta
Apple has provided a second Release Candidate build ofmacOS Ventura to developers prior to the Monday launch. The newest builds can be acquired from the Apple Developer Center by developers enrolled in the test...
Google Pixel team burns Apple on Twitter — from an iPhone
Maybe the words "Twitter for iPhone" should be made a lot bigger, because Google Pixel's marketing team have become just the latest to diss Apple online — from aniPhone. Surely, surely, this is...
