Amarillo, TX

Mix 94.1

How Is Amarillo Explained To An Outsider? Check This Out.

When you're getting ready to move to a new place, the first thing you want to know about is...well, everything about the city and what you're getting into. I did it when I moved to Austin, I did it when I moved here. I wanted to know what was around, what's the housing like, the cost of living, things to do, etc. Admittedly, I spent a lot of time researching the youth baseball teams in the area for my boys as well.
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Celebrate! Tonight, We Find Out The Best Of Amarillo.

It's always one of the most anticipated evenings in ANY city. It's a chance for some to walk away with some hardware, but more importantly a title. I've seen businesses pick up some serious customers when they can lay claim to this title, and it can propel them to heights unseen, longevity for their business, and a whole lot more.
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Underground Tunnels In Amarillo? Where Do They Lead To?

It's funny how you can learn something new every day. I mean, I know that's the saying, but do we truly do that?. Today, I can say that's a true statement. There's still a LOT for me to learn about Amarillo, I've been here less than two years. This one however kinda blew my mind.
AMARILLO, TX
brady-today.com

More Than 79,000 Dead on Texas Roads. It's Time To Care.

AUSTIN – The cell phone video from Easter Sunday shows the convertible Chevy Corvette going 110 mph on Dumas Highway in Amarillo. “Joey! Chill, bro!” is what the passenger, Dyego Mendoza, shouted over the roaring engine. But it was too late. The car flipped and rolled for several hundred feet before it flew across a highway below, slammed into the side of an overpass and slid down the embankment.
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

One Word Post On Amarillo Reddit Is Pure Gold. What Was The Word?

I think it's no secret that I love trolling around the Amarillo Reddit page. There are some incredibly funny things that get posted to it. As I was scrolling the page this morning, I saw a post that I thought was put there by mistake...then I realized how many comments were left on it. I thought to myself, this has to be the best thing I've ever seen posted that didn't start some kind of crazy online knife fight.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

AMBUCS Pancake Breakfast hosted this Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The annual AMBUCS Pancake breakfast will be hosted this Saturday. The event will be on Oct. 22, at the Rex Baxter Building at the fair ground from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tickets are $6 in advance and $8 at the door. Tickets can be purchased...
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Amarillo Has a New Food Truck Park on Route 66

Amarillo is full of all sorts of surprises and I love when those surprises are surrounded by food. Let's talk a little about food trucks. There was a food truck park near Downtown Amarillo at 10th and Lincoln, that opened in 2018, but it went by the wayside. Amarillo is...
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

What Happened At Amarillo La Quinta Inn?

When I got to baseball practice for my youngest son yesterday, all the talk with the parents was wrapped around one thing...and it wasn't baseball. Everyone was wondering what was going on at the La Quinta Inn on Coulter St. yesterday. Now we're getting some answers. If you were near...
AMARILLO, TX
hppr.org

The Haiku Death Match Returns to Canyon, TX This Sunday at Four

Thanks to Dr. Matthew Harrison, Assistant Professor of English at West Texas A&M University, for stopping by High Plains Morning this week to remind the poets of the Texas Panhandle that they better start scribblin' out some powerful haiku poems for this popular, annual event. To hear the full interview with Dr. Harrison, click the link at the top of this page.
CANYON, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Once Popular Amarillo Buffet Finally Closes Its Doors

Another Amarillo restaurant bites the dust. My favorite response to hearing this was, "wait, what? I thought this place was already closed." The restaurant I speak of is China Star. The infamous Chinese buffet in Amarillo was either loved or hated, there was no in-between. In its heyday, China Star was the buffet in Amarillo. However over the years, and the many negative reviews, I'm surprised they kept their doors open as long as they did.
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

98.7 The Bomb

98.7 The Bomb plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas.

