The College of Wooster will welcome Reggie Harris, an acclaimed musician, storyteller, and expert on civil rights music for a performance on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at 7 p.m. in Gault Recital Hall of Scheide Music Center (525 East University Street). The performance, titled “Standing in Freedom’s Name!: An Evening of Song & Story,” is free and open to the public and sponsored by the College’s departments of Communication Studies, Africana Studies, English, History, Music, Political Science, Religious Studies, Sociology & Anthropology, Theatre & Dance, and the Cultural Events Committee.

WOOSTER, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO