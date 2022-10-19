Sitting atop the Pac-12 as the only undefeated team remaining in the conference, No. 9 UCLA football (6-0, 3-0 Pac-12) will travel to Eugene to take on No. 10 Oregon (5-1, 3-0) in a clash with potential College Football Playoff implications on the line. The Bruins will be trying for a third consecutive ranked win and the first victory for coach Chip Kelly over his former team in four tries. Here is this week’s scouting report from senior staffer Francis Moon – who, as a Houston Texans fan, is glad to be able to root for a fun football team to watch.

EUGENE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO