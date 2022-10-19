Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is the best Cheeseburger in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
Where to Go for All You Can Eat Korean BBQ Spots In LA TodayLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
A Disturbing Home Surveillance Video Shows a California Family being Robbed While they were Enjoying a Family Dinner OutShameel ShamsYorba Linda, CA
Long Beach guaranteed income program gives $6,000 to familiesBeth TorresLong Beach, CA
Ghost Sightings Reported by Staff at This Old Hollywood Hangout – Including the Story of a Terrifying 1930s GangsterLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
dailybruin.com
UCLA women’s soccer matches season-high score in mile-high Colorado win
The Bruins beat the altitude to add another victory to their belts. After suffering its first loss of the season to Stanford last Friday, No. 1 UCLA women’s soccer (14-1, 6-1 Pac-12) forfeited its perfect record. It held onto its No. 1 ranking, however, and shut out Colorado (8-5-3, 2-4-1), scoring six goals to seal the deal at Colorado’s Prentup Field in the first of two games during its last Pac-12 road trip.
dailybruin.com
UCLA women’s volleyball prepares to play Stanford, California
After a conference record full of highs and lows, the Bruins are continuing play in Northern California as they take on two more Pac-12 rivals. UCLA women’s volleyball (9-8, 3-5 Pac-12) will be making the trip up north to play No. 7 Stanford (12-4, 7-1) and California (7-11, 0-8) on Friday and Sunday, respectively. The game against Stanford will be the Bruins’ first top-10-ranked opponent since they lost to then-No. 8 San Diego on Sept. 16.
dailybruin.com
UCLA men’s soccer secures three-game winning streak with victory over California
The Bruins had plenty to celebrate as they claimed their third win in a row. UCLA men’s soccer (8-4-1, 3-2-1 Pac-12) secured a 1-0 victory over cross-state rival California (3-6-4, 1-4-1) on Thursday at Wallis Annenberg Stadium. The Golden Bears were down to ten men in the 32nd minute after defender Cameron Robie was assessed a red card, and the Bruins capitalized not long after.
dailybruin.com
No. 9 UCLA football aims for 1st place in Pac-12, entry into CFP conversation
This post was updated Oct. 20 at 10:24 p.m. The Bruins and Ducks will battle Saturday for sole possession of first place in the Pac-12, but the matchup holds even greater implications. While still only halfway through the regular season, a win for either side could represent a true entry...
dailybruin.com
Sunshine Fontes sees the light in her journey to No. 1 UCLA women’s soccer
The final whistle had been blown many moments prior, the crowd had cleared and the lights were about to be shut off. But UCLA women’s soccer senior forward Sunshine Fontes remained on the field, marker in hand, signing shoes, T-shirts and other UCLA paraphernalia handed to her by a line full of young kids.
dailybruin.com
Scouting report: UCLA vs. Oregon
Sitting atop the Pac-12 as the only undefeated team remaining in the conference, No. 9 UCLA football (6-0, 3-0 Pac-12) will travel to Eugene to take on No. 10 Oregon (5-1, 3-0) in a clash with potential College Football Playoff implications on the line. The Bruins will be trying for a third consecutive ranked win and the first victory for coach Chip Kelly over his former team in four tries. Here is this week’s scouting report from senior staffer Francis Moon – who, as a Houston Texans fan, is glad to be able to root for a fun football team to watch.
dailybruin.com
No. 1 UCLA women’s soccer seeks wins over Colorado, Utah after loss to Stanford
Undeterred by their first loss of the season, the Bruins will look to rebound as they travel east to continue their Pac-12 conference schedule. No. 1 UCLA women’s soccer (13-1, 5-1 Pac-12) is set to face Colorado (8-4-3, 2-3-1) in Boulder on Thursday and Utah (6-5-3, 2-3-1) in Salt Lake City on Sunday. The Bruins aim to add to their historical success against both programs, boasting a 12-2 all-time record against the Buffaloes and an 8-2-2 all-time record against the Utes.
dailybruin.com
Out of Bounds: UCLA Football Season Projections, Oregon Preview
In the season’s seventh football episode of “Out of Bounds,” Daily Bruin’s sports podcast, Sports editor Sam Settleman and senior staff writer Jon Christon look big picture at No. 9 UCLA football’s season and discuss the team’s matchup at No. 10 Oregon on Saturday.
Comments / 0