Los Angeles, CA

UCLA women’s soccer matches season-high score in mile-high Colorado win

The Bruins beat the altitude to add another victory to their belts. After suffering its first loss of the season to Stanford last Friday, No. 1 UCLA women’s soccer (14-1, 6-1 Pac-12) forfeited its perfect record. It held onto its No. 1 ranking, however, and shut out Colorado (8-5-3, 2-4-1), scoring six goals to seal the deal at Colorado’s Prentup Field in the first of two games during its last Pac-12 road trip.
UCLA women’s volleyball prepares to play Stanford, California

After a conference record full of highs and lows, the Bruins are continuing play in Northern California as they take on two more Pac-12 rivals. UCLA women’s volleyball (9-8, 3-5 Pac-12) will be making the trip up north to play No. 7 Stanford (12-4, 7-1) and California (7-11, 0-8) on Friday and Sunday, respectively. The game against Stanford will be the Bruins’ first top-10-ranked opponent since they lost to then-No. 8 San Diego on Sept. 16.
UCLA men’s soccer secures three-game winning streak with victory over California

The Bruins had plenty to celebrate as they claimed their third win in a row. UCLA men’s soccer (8-4-1, 3-2-1 Pac-12) secured a 1-0 victory over cross-state rival California (3-6-4, 1-4-1) on Thursday at Wallis Annenberg Stadium. The Golden Bears were down to ten men in the 32nd minute after defender Cameron Robie was assessed a red card, and the Bruins capitalized not long after.
Scouting report: UCLA vs. Oregon

Sitting atop the Pac-12 as the only undefeated team remaining in the conference, No. 9 UCLA football (6-0, 3-0 Pac-12) will travel to Eugene to take on No. 10 Oregon (5-1, 3-0) in a clash with potential College Football Playoff implications on the line. The Bruins will be trying for a third consecutive ranked win and the first victory for coach Chip Kelly over his former team in four tries. Here is this week’s scouting report from senior staffer Francis Moon – who, as a Houston Texans fan, is glad to be able to root for a fun football team to watch.
No. 1 UCLA women’s soccer seeks wins over Colorado, Utah after loss to Stanford

Undeterred by their first loss of the season, the Bruins will look to rebound as they travel east to continue their Pac-12 conference schedule. No. 1 UCLA women’s soccer (13-1, 5-1 Pac-12) is set to face Colorado (8-4-3, 2-3-1) in Boulder on Thursday and Utah (6-5-3, 2-3-1) in Salt Lake City on Sunday. The Bruins aim to add to their historical success against both programs, boasting a 12-2 all-time record against the Buffaloes and an 8-2-2 all-time record against the Utes.
Out of Bounds: UCLA Football Season Projections, Oregon Preview

In the season’s seventh football episode of “Out of Bounds,” Daily Bruin’s sports podcast, Sports editor Sam Settleman and senior staff writer Jon Christon look big picture at No. 9 UCLA football’s season and discuss the team’s matchup at No. 10 Oregon on Saturday.
LOS ANGELES, CA

