Sallisaw head coach Mark Hutson takes his charges on the road today to take on the Poteau Pirates in District 4A-4 play at 7 p.m. The talented Pirates (3-1 district) are coming off a 28-14 loss to Broken Bow on the road last week, and the winless Black Diamonds are looking to rebound from a 49-0 setback to Hilldale. “Poteau is certainly a good team. They had a tough loss this week at Broken Bow,”…

SALLISAW, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO