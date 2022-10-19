Read full article on original website
Man dies after falling into Ithaca Falls, trying to take a photoGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
A Woman Got to Have Spotted Shrek in Her Green CurryMarry Evens
Starbucks Baristas Rally Against CEO Howard SchultzJoel EisenbergIthaca, NY
New York State Finger Lakes Region Wineries-A SeriesDan Pfeifer
This Small Town in New York is a Food Lover's ParadiseTravel MavenTrumansburg, NY
Poets and Quants
‘Gut Check Time’: Why Cornell Is Shuttering Its 1-Year Accelerated MBA
For years, Cornell University has boasted not one but two industry-leading one-year MBA programs. No longer. Cornell’s Johnson College of Business will shutter its one-year Accelerated MBA after the graduation of this year’s class in order to double down on the school’s other May-to-May program, the New York City-based Tech MBA.
Study Lists The 10 Best Colleges In Massachusetts. Any From The Berkshires Make The Cut?(Photos)
Let's face it, folks. It's never been all that inexpensive to attend the hallowed halls of academia but nowadays with the high cost of living it seems more expensive than ever. The average cost at a four-year college, factoring in tuition plus room and board, is approximately $23,000 to $52,000 per year.
NECN
Harvard Announces New COVID Booster Requirement
Students attending classes at Harvard University early next year will be required to receive the new bivalent COVID-19 vaccine booster. All students who will be on campus from January onward and who do not have religious or medical exemptions must have received the new booster, which targets the omicron variant and its subvariants.
Boston Globe joins in angry pile-on over Dunkin’ Rewards program
“Hell hath no fury like a Dunkin’ rewards member scorned,” begins the Boston Globe’s Beth Teitell in an article titled “Who does Dunkin’ think it is to change its own reward program?”. Since Dunkin’ changed its rewards program from DD Perks to Dunkin’ Rewards earlier...
This Massachusetts Street Named One of the Most Beautiful in The World
Residents and visitors alike know how amazing Massachusetts is. The beauty from Cape Cod to the Berkshires is unmatched and shows off the unique scenery our corner of the world has to offer. When we talk about Massachusetts, we talk about dream-like beaches on the Cape, the history and charm...
Boston software CEO killed crossing the street in Acton
“This is an unfathomable loss to even begin to understand.”. Kevin Shaw, CEO of Boston-based VMS Software, Inc., died earlier this month after he was struck by a car while crossing the street in Acton, the company announced. The Oct. 13 crash happened at approximately 6:33 p.m. on Great Road...
3 religious leaders chain themselves to Faneuil Hall demanding name change
BOSTON – With metal chains and a bike lock in hand, three Boston ministers chained themselves to the doors of Faneuil Hall, demanding the city change the name of the historical landmark with ties to slavery. "We as clergy have agreed to risk arrest if necessary," Rev. Kevin Peterson of the New Democracy Coalition said. The group has held a sit-in, even a hunger strike and say they're resorting to dramatic tactics to get Mayor Michelle Wu's attention. "This iconic building bears a slave trader's name, an anti-Black symbol that burdens us," Rev. John Gibbons of Arlington Street Church in...
‘Shame on Wu’: Boston mayor cuts Mass & Cass update short after hecklers start shouting over her
BOSTON — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu on Thursday abruptly cut her news conference on the city’s troubled Mass and Cass corridor short after being drowned out by a group of protestors chanting, “Shame on Wu!”. Speaking at Clifford Park on Shirley Street in Roxbury, Wu started off...
maldenblueandgold.com
Malden Welcomes New Food Land Halal Market
All photos by Chaimaa Assli. Food Land Halal Market, a grocery store, opened their fifth and largest location on Friday, October 7th in Malden. Food Land is also located in Cambridge, Burlington, Dorchester, and Lowell. The first Food Land branch was opened in 2006. Though their Cambridge location is their...
WATCH: Largest ship to ever enter Boston terminal arrives from Asia
BOSTON — The largest ever ship to enter to enter Boston’s Conley Container Terminal arrived from Asia on Thursday morning. The ship, packed with 13,500 containers, made its way to the city after making stops in Vietnam and China, a spokesperson for Massport said in a statement. The...
hot969boston.com
I Can’t Believe I Didn’t Know This About…Everett
The city was named after Edward Everett, who served as U.S. Representative, U.S. Senator, and was the 15th Governor of Massachusetts. He also served as President of Harvard University. Everett is a small yet vibrant city in Middlesex County, Massachusetts. It was first settled in 1630 and incorporated 200 years...
chainstoreage.com
Eleven new tenants to be welcomed at Assembly Row outside Boston
Athleta, Coach, and Aerie have signed on to a band of new brands ready to take up residence at Federal Realty’s growing mixed-use village north of Boston. Assembly Row in Somerville, Mass.--a modern out-of-town downtown on the Mystic River with offices, luxury apartments, restaurants, entertainment, and 500,000 sq. ft of retail—plans to open those three brands and eight others in 2023. The full list:
A Scituate couple bought a storied Vermont inn during the pandemic
The property's culinary program is overseen by James Beard Award-winning Chef Michael Schlow. After working in the insurance industry for decades, Mary Lou Ricci and Tim Hall completely changed careers during the pandemic when they bought a storied Vermont inn. “I had always thought in the back of my mind...
The Oldest Cemetery in the United States is Located in MA (video)
It's the time of year when things are getting spooky. There's no doubt that we are going to continue to see ghost tours, haunted hayrides, Halloween parties, and cemetery tours not only throughout Berkshire County but throughout Massachusetts in general. Ghost Hunting Groups Will More Than Likely be Touring and/or...
hot969boston.com
Two Boston Area Locations Make List of Best Places to Live in the US
Two Boston area locations have made the list of the best places to live in the US. Money.com has released its annual list of the top places to live in the country. According to the site, the factors they took into consideration were: economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity, and where the best futures lie. Two locations in Massachusetts made the top 20. One, a city and one, a town. We will count down the top 20 below.
Just Announced: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor Acquired by Local Restaurant Group
(Photo by ROMAN ODINTSOV) (PLYMOUTH, MA) The local establishment 42 Degrees North Restaurant & Lounge has announced that after "lots of swirling rumors" they have"acquired the restaurant space formerly occupied by Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor and construction is underway!" That's right, the waterfront restaurant formally known as Issac's will soon be a new Hynes Restaurant Group location!
wgbh.org
Development plan at Shattuck hospital leaves residents concerned
Louis Elisa comes to Franklin Park for the fresh air and scenery. “The golds, the reds, the purples and everything,” Elisa said, overlooking the foliage in a picnic area. “If you don't have a car, you know, the free bus along Blue Hill Avenue doesn't get you to New Hampshire, but it gets you to the Franklin Park, where you can have this pristine view of nature in its fullness, and it's gorgeous.”
WCVB
Mayor: Dozens of immigrant families unexpectedly arrive at Methuen hotel
METHUEN, Mass. — Fifty-five migrant families, including 75 children, are being housed at a Days Inn after unexpectedly arriving in the city of Methuen, Massachusetts, according to the mayor. "They are primarily from Haiti, Columbia and Venezuela and arrived at Boston Medical Center Friday and the decision was made...
It Wasn’t ’78, But This Was Boston, Massachusetts’ Snowiest Day Ever
Every time heavy snowfall was in the forecast growing up, I heard about "The Blizzard of '78", and how bad it was. Rightfully so, I suppose. It was a LONG storm that dumped and dumped snow on Massachusetts in February of that year. It wasn't the most snow Boston has seen, however.
Southbridge High School Student Dies Unexpectedly: School Officials
A Southbridge High School student has died unexpectedly on Friday morning, Oct. 21, school officials said. “Our hearts go out to the family and friends of this student and school community,” Superintendent/Receiver of Southbridge Public Schools Jeffrey Villar said. "It is important to come together as a school community and help each other heal from this tragedy.”
