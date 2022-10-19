ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

Poets and Quants

‘Gut Check Time’: Why Cornell Is Shuttering Its 1-Year Accelerated MBA

For years, Cornell University has boasted not one but two industry-leading one-year MBA programs. No longer. Cornell’s Johnson College of Business will shutter its one-year Accelerated MBA after the graduation of this year’s class in order to double down on the school’s other May-to-May program, the New York City-based Tech MBA.
ITHACA, NY
NECN

Harvard Announces New COVID Booster Requirement

Students attending classes at Harvard University early next year will be required to receive the new bivalent COVID-19 vaccine booster. All students who will be on campus from January onward and who do not have religious or medical exemptions must have received the new booster, which targets the omicron variant and its subvariants.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Boston

Boston software CEO killed crossing the street in Acton

“This is an unfathomable loss to even begin to understand.”. Kevin Shaw, CEO of Boston-based VMS Software, Inc., died earlier this month after he was struck by a car while crossing the street in Acton, the company announced. The Oct. 13 crash happened at approximately 6:33 p.m. on Great Road...
ACTON, MA
CBS Boston

3 religious leaders chain themselves to Faneuil Hall demanding name change

BOSTON – With metal chains and a bike lock in hand, three Boston ministers chained themselves to the doors of Faneuil Hall, demanding the city change the name of the historical landmark with ties to slavery. "We as clergy have agreed to risk arrest if necessary," Rev. Kevin Peterson of the New Democracy Coalition said. The group has held a sit-in, even a hunger strike and say they're resorting to dramatic tactics to get Mayor Michelle Wu's attention. "This iconic building bears a slave trader's name, an anti-Black symbol that burdens us," Rev. John Gibbons of Arlington Street Church in...
BOSTON, MA
maldenblueandgold.com

Malden Welcomes New Food Land Halal Market

All photos by Chaimaa Assli. Food Land Halal Market, a grocery store, opened their fifth and largest location on Friday, October 7th in Malden. Food Land is also located in Cambridge, Burlington, Dorchester, and Lowell. The first Food Land branch was opened in 2006. Though their Cambridge location is their...
MALDEN, MA
hot969boston.com

I Can’t Believe I Didn’t Know This About…Everett

The city was named after Edward Everett, who served as U.S. Representative, U.S. Senator, and was the 15th Governor of Massachusetts. He also served as President of Harvard University. Everett is a small yet vibrant city in Middlesex County, Massachusetts. It was first settled in 1630 and incorporated 200 years...
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, MA
chainstoreage.com

Eleven new tenants to be welcomed at Assembly Row outside Boston

Athleta, Coach, and Aerie have signed on to a band of new brands ready to take up residence at Federal Realty’s growing mixed-use village north of Boston. Assembly Row in Somerville, Mass.--a modern out-of-town downtown on the Mystic River with offices, luxury apartments, restaurants, entertainment, and 500,000 sq. ft of retail—plans to open those three brands and eight others in 2023. The full list:
SOMERVILLE, MA
hot969boston.com

Two Boston Area Locations Make List of Best Places to Live in the US

Two Boston area locations have made the list of the best places to live in the US. Money.com has released its annual list of the top places to live in the country. According to the site, the factors they took into consideration were: economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity, and where the best futures lie. Two locations in Massachusetts made the top 20. One, a city and one, a town. We will count down the top 20 below.
BOSTON, MA
Dianna Carney

Just Announced: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor Acquired by Local Restaurant Group

(Photo by ROMAN ODINTSOV) (PLYMOUTH, MA) The local establishment 42 Degrees North Restaurant & Lounge has announced that after "lots of swirling rumors" they have"acquired the restaurant space formerly occupied by Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor and construction is underway!" That's right, the waterfront restaurant formally known as Issac's will soon be a new Hynes Restaurant Group location!
PLYMOUTH, MA
wgbh.org

Development plan at Shattuck hospital leaves residents concerned

Louis Elisa comes to Franklin Park for the fresh air and scenery. “The golds, the reds, the purples and everything,” Elisa said, overlooking the foliage in a picnic area. “If you don't have a car, you know, the free bus along Blue Hill Avenue doesn't get you to New Hampshire, but it gets you to the Franklin Park, where you can have this pristine view of nature in its fullness, and it's gorgeous.”
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Mayor: Dozens of immigrant families unexpectedly arrive at Methuen hotel

METHUEN, Mass. — Fifty-five migrant families, including 75 children, are being housed at a Days Inn after unexpectedly arriving in the city of Methuen, Massachusetts, according to the mayor. "They are primarily from Haiti, Columbia and Venezuela and arrived at Boston Medical Center Friday and the decision was made...
METHUEN, MA
Daily Voice

Southbridge High School Student Dies Unexpectedly: School Officials

A Southbridge High School student has died unexpectedly on Friday morning, Oct. 21, school officials said. “Our hearts go out to the family and friends of this student and school community,” Superintendent/Receiver of Southbridge Public Schools Jeffrey Villar said. "It is important to come together as a school community and help each other heal from this tragedy.”
SOUTHBRIDGE, MA

