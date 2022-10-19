Read full article on original website
Man dies after falling into Ithaca Falls, trying to take a photoGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
A Woman Got to Have Spotted Shrek in Her Green CurryMarry Evens
Starbucks Baristas Rally Against CEO Howard SchultzJoel EisenbergIthaca, NY
New York State Finger Lakes Region Wineries-A SeriesDan Pfeifer
This Small Town in New York is a Food Lover's ParadiseTravel MavenTrumansburg, NY
Poets and Quants
‘Gut Check Time’: Why Cornell Is Shuttering Its 1-Year Accelerated MBA
For years, Cornell University has boasted not one but two industry-leading one-year MBA programs. No longer. Cornell’s Johnson College of Business will shutter its one-year Accelerated MBA after the graduation of this year’s class in order to double down on the school’s other May-to-May program, the New York City-based Tech MBA.
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Hampton University Celebrates Grand Opening of Starbucks Store on Campus
HAMPTON, Va. Oct. 20, 2022 – Today, Hampton University and Starbucks Coffee Company celebrate the official grand opening of a new location on campus with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The store is located in The Shops at Hampton Harbor at 1000 Settlers Landing Rd. “Hampton University proudly welcomes Starbucks...
$500,000 | 3 longtime Hampton Roads businesses offer grant to boost education, workforce development
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Three longtime Hampton Roads business leaders are working together to give a $500,000 grant to a nonprofit that's focusing on education and workforce development. Jim Mears, the CEO of BayPort Credit Union and foundation chairman, shared the details about the Accelerating Change Together (ACT) Grant.
BET
Hampton’s Byron Perkins Becomes First HBCU Football Player To Come Out As Gay
Byron Perkins, a Hampton University defensive back, said in a social media post that he is gay, making him the first football player from a Historically Black College and University (HBCU) to publicly come out. Via his Instagram stories, according to OutSports, Perkins says that he’s finally able to be...
publicradioeast.org
Treasurer Folwell Holds Public Forum on Medical Debt De-Weaponization Act
State Treasurer Dale R. Folwell, CPA, spoke out for patient protections at a public forum on the Medical Debt De-Weaponization Act in Elizabeth City on Monday. He was joined by community members interested in reforming health care in North Carolina. Medical debt is crippling North Carolinians’ upward mobility and threatening...
Suffolk schools to distribute clear backpacks to some students next week
Starting Monday, students can get the backpacks, on a volunteer basis, during lunch, according to a post on King's Fork High School's Facebook page.
Suffolk parents react to plan to give students clear backpacks
SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Public Schools officials are asking students to use clear backpacks starting next week, a change for some parents that's coming with a lot of questions. The school system will provide middle and high schoolers with the bag starting Monday. The goal is to allow campus...
WAVY News 10
CC: Harbor Hooves Farm Fall Festival
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Working to promote a safe, healthy, and therapeutic environment in the community, Harbor Hooves Farm in Elizabeth City is hosting a fall festival this Saturday. This new non-profit needs your help and this is a great way to introduce yourself to the mission. Find out...
Chesapeake, October 20 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 6 high school 🏐 games in Chesapeake. The Grassfield High School volleyball team will have a game with Hickory High School on October 20, 2022, 14:30:00. The Great Bridge High School volleyball team will have a game with Deep Creek High School on October 20, 2022, 14:30:00.
Murder of Elizabeth City businessman Milton Sawyer on ‘Dateline’
No one here in Elizabeth City, a sleepy North Carolina waterfront community, could imagine that this beloved local businessman, Milton Sawyer, and his wife could figure in such a truly dark tale of lust, obsession, and manipulation.
WAVY News 10
Virginia Beach Seafood Festival
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Crabs, clams, oysters, and much more! The first-ever Virginia Beach Seafood Festival will be held October 22nd at Camp Pendleton. Saturday, October 22 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Camp Pendleton. 757-800-1922. This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by The Virginia Gentlemen Foundation.
peninsulachronicle.com
Channel Expansion Important To Hampton Roads
WILLIAMSBURG – It’s no secret the expansion of the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel and the widening of Interstate 64 will have major impacts on the area. However, dredging the Thimble Shoal Channel just off the coast of Virginia Beach could prove just as important. At a conference October 13...
Norfolk's rising homicide rate ranks as 8th worst in the nation
NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk has one of the highest increasing homicide rates in the entire country, according to a new study by WalletHub. Norfolk is on pace for its deadliest year since the early 1990s, according to historic FBI data. 13NewsNow records show 53 people have been killed this...
Newport News hosts community block party to celebrate The Yard District
The block party will include live music from Brasswind, and a dedication to a new kinetic wind art sculpture, called “Fluidity”.
Virginia Beach business struggling with high number of no-show job applicants
As we approach the holidays, some Virinia Beach businesses are reporting greater-than-ever struggles with finding workers.
Big Dreams: Critically ill child in Chesapeake gets donation for special trip
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a story that aired on May 4, 2016. Ryan Blanco is a normal 7-year-old in many ways, including his dream of going to the Happiest Place on Earth. But there's a difference - Ryan is considered to...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Hampton High School Marching Band scores pair of first-place finishes
The Hampton High School Marching Band has enjoyed a fine start to the season by earning two first-place finishes in its opening competitions with the show “Senior Prom: A Night to Dismember.”. Hampton took first place by capturing the overall highest score in both Pennsylvania Interscholastic Marching Band Association...
Norfolk career fair to feature more than 70 employers
The Hampton Roads Workforce Council is set to host its Fall Career Fair. It's happening Oct. 25 at the Norfolk Scope Arena on Brambleton Avenue. More than 70 employees will be present.
Amazon opens 3.8 million square foot robotic fulfillment facility in Suffolk
Some new robots have arrived in Hampton Roads all thanks to Amazon. Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Thursday visited Suffolk for the grand opening of Amazon's newest robotics fulfillment center.
