ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Poets and Quants

‘Gut Check Time’: Why Cornell Is Shuttering Its 1-Year Accelerated MBA

For years, Cornell University has boasted not one but two industry-leading one-year MBA programs. No longer. Cornell’s Johnson College of Business will shutter its one-year Accelerated MBA after the graduation of this year’s class in order to double down on the school’s other May-to-May program, the New York City-based Tech MBA.
ITHACA, NY
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Hampton University Celebrates Grand Opening of Starbucks Store on Campus

HAMPTON, Va. Oct. 20, 2022 – Today, Hampton University and Starbucks Coffee Company celebrate the official grand opening of a new location on campus with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The store is located in The Shops at Hampton Harbor at 1000 Settlers Landing Rd. “Hampton University proudly welcomes Starbucks...
HAMPTON, VA
publicradioeast.org

Treasurer Folwell Holds Public Forum on Medical Debt De-Weaponization Act

State Treasurer Dale R. Folwell, CPA, spoke out for patient protections at a public forum on the Medical Debt De-Weaponization Act in Elizabeth City on Monday. He was joined by community members interested in reforming health care in North Carolina. Medical debt is crippling North Carolinians’ upward mobility and threatening...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
WAVY News 10

CC: Harbor Hooves Farm Fall Festival

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Working to promote a safe, healthy, and therapeutic environment in the community, Harbor Hooves Farm in Elizabeth City is hosting a fall festival this Saturday. This new non-profit needs your help and this is a great way to introduce yourself to the mission. Find out...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
WAVY News 10

Virginia Beach Seafood Festival

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Crabs, clams, oysters, and much more! The first-ever Virginia Beach Seafood Festival will be held October 22nd at Camp Pendleton. Saturday, October 22 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Camp Pendleton. 757-800-1922. This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by The Virginia Gentlemen Foundation.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Channel Expansion Important To Hampton Roads

WILLIAMSBURG – It’s no secret the expansion of the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel and the widening of Interstate 64 will have major impacts on the area. However, dredging the Thimble Shoal Channel just off the coast of Virginia Beach could prove just as important. At a conference October 13...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Hampton High School Marching Band scores pair of first-place finishes

The Hampton High School Marching Band has enjoyed a fine start to the season by earning two first-place finishes in its opening competitions with the show “Senior Prom: A Night to Dismember.”. Hampton took first place by capturing the overall highest score in both Pennsylvania Interscholastic Marching Band Association...
HAMPTON, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy