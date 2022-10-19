ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Lab-made coronavirus variant killed 80 percent of mice: Here's what you need to know

By Ameya Paleja
Interesting Engineering
Interesting Engineering
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S9I9u_0ieg6nMB00
3D render of coronavirus.

Researchers at the University of Boston have released a pre-print of their research describing how they have created a new variant of the COVID-19 virus. It's stated in the paper that when mice were infected with this new variant, 80 percent of them died. This also rais questions on the need to do this type of research, a Forbes report said.

For those who do not know, a pre-print is a publication that is designed to get research information out to the world early on. Research papers published in noted journals like Nature and Science often go through a peer-review process, where field experts review the tiny details of the research conducted.

However, the process is often time-consuming, often requiring a good part of a year to be completed. During the COVID-19 pandemic, researchers used the pre-print publication route, where no peer review is performed, to get information out, such as the detection of new variants or data from transmissibility studies, etc. This was useful in helping health organizations formulate their policies for infection control.

The research published by the Boston researchers, however, does not fit into this bracket at all. The researchers aren't adding anything to the sea of information about existing or known COVID variants, instead have opened the route to an old discussion altogether about the origins of coronavirus and if it could be made in the lab.

The research was funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), which has been closely involved in the U.S. response to the pandemic, making it a political issue.

Many have argued that the researchers did not seek the approval of the NIH to conduct such a study and called it dangerous, even criminal.

Is the research really a threat?

To understand if the research is really dangerous, one needs to get into the nitty-gritty of what the team really did. As published in the pre-print, the researchers used a genetic engineering technique to change the spike protein on the original coronavirus to the one that is found on the BA.1 Omicron subvariant.

They then infected three sets of mice with three versions of coronavirus, the first coronavirus as detected in 2020, the Omicron variant, and the one made in the Boston Lab. Each set of mice was infected with only one virus variant. The Boston Lab variant killed 80 percent of the mice, meaning it was quite deadly, which most news outlets are talking about.

However, we need to take into consideration the results of the infection by the other two strains in order to understand if the research was dangerous. 80 percent of the mice injected with the Omicron variant died during this experiment, while the death rate was 100 percent with mice infected with the original coronavirus.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Chicago

Here's What to Do If You Test Positive for COVID This Fall or Winter

COVID-19 infection rates could rise in the coming weeks, causing a possible surge, as the colder weather drives more people indoors and increases the risk of transmission. While not present in the U.S., signs of a fall surge have appeared in the U.K., where cases have jumped at least 25% in the most recent week, including a significant rise in infections among those 70 years old and above, Sky News reported. While not a guarantee of what's to come for Americans, what happens in the U.K. with COVID is reflected in the U.S. in a matter of weeks, Andrea Garcia, vice president of science, medicine and public health with the American Medical Association, said in an article.
NIH Director's Blog

Study confirms link between COVID-19 vaccination and temporary increase in menstrual cycle length

A large international study has confirmed the findings of a previous U.S. study that linked COVID-19 vaccination with an average increase in menstrual cycle length of less than one day. The increase was not associated with any change in the number of days of menses (days of bleeding). Funded by the National Institutes of Health, the new study included data from nearly 20,000 people from Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe and other parts of the world who received any of nine different vaccines. For most study participants, the increase resolved in the cycle following vaccination.
The Herald News

More Evidence COVID Vaccination Can Cause Temporary Change in Menstrual Cycle

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Women may experience a small, but temporary, delay in their menstrual cycle after receiving a COVID shot, a new study finds. The delay was, on average, less than one day and, for most women, it resolved after the first cycle post-vaccination, according to this research funded by the U.S. National Institutes of Health. The results mirrored the findings of an earlier U.S. study.
TheDailyBeast

This Deadly COVID Twist Is Like Nothing We’ve Seen Before

As the wave of COVID infections from the highly-contagious BA.5 subvariant finally subsided back in late July, new subvariants were already competing for dominance—and the opportunity to drive the next wave of infections.A little over two months later, epidemiologists are close to naming a winner. In the United Kingdom, infections from a highly mutated subvariant called BQ.1.1 are doubling every week—a rate of growth that far exceeds other leading subvariants. In the U.S., BQ.1.1 is spreading twice as fast as its cousin subvariant BA.2.75.2.That means BQ.1.1 is very contagious. But that’s not the subvariant’s most alarming quality. What’s most worrying...
msn.com

Is it COVID-19, the flu or just a cold? Here's how to tell the difference

As the annual respiratory virus season kicks off, it can be difficult to distinguish between colds, the flu, allergies and COVID-19 because their symptoms can be so similar. All of them can cause symptoms like fatigue, congestion and sneezing — but without knowing what’s making you sick, it can be hard to take care of yourself.
BGR.com

Hand sanitizer recall: A cancer-causing chemical was found in this sanitizer

Hand sanitizer is the kind of product many people still carry with them, as the pandemic is far from over. It’s a quick and effective way to clean your hands when you don’t have immediate access to soap and water. But hand sanitizers can be dangerous if they contain potentially harmful substances. After a hand sanitizer recall in April caused by methanol and benzene contamination, we now have an action involving an Antica Farmacista hand sanitizer that might contain benzene.
SEATTLE, WA
Interesting Engineering

Interesting Engineering

San Francisco, CA
123K+
Followers
12K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

Interesting Engineering is a cutting edge, leading community designed for all lovers of engineering, technology and science.

 https://interestingengineering.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy