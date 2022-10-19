Read full article on original website
This Country Star Would Totally Perform at Your Iowa Wedding
It's one of the most important moments in a person's life, and one country band keeps playing a pretty big role in it. Walker Hayes has been hitting various cities with the country band Paramalee over the past few weeks. Finally, the musical acts are set to perform in Iowa on Friday, October 21st at the Alliant Energy Powerhouse.
Sweet New Cedar Falls Restaurant Opens
It's official! One of the newest additions to downtown Cedar Falls is officially open for business. It is getting difficult to keep track of all the businesses coming and going in the Cedar Valley. We shared with you last month that Carter House Market & Cafe closed its doors mid-September...
When Is Crumbl Cookies Opening In Waterloo?
More details are coming out about a new sweet spot in the Cedar Valley. We shared with you over the summer that the Crumbl Cookies company would be expanding to Waterloo. The new location will be operating out of a spot previously held by Pita Pit which closed earlier this year. It is located at 1503 Flammang Drive.
Hiawatha Steals the Spotlight for First-Time Holiday Event in 2022
*Above is a stock photo. It doesn't represent the tree or location mentioned in this story. Being just 10 minutes or less away from downtown Cedar Rapids, you may still want to take in the traditional Christmas kick-off festivities there, but Hiawatha is an underrated town making a name for itself and it continues to fast become more than just a suburb of Cedar Rapids. This upcoming holiday season the growing community will host a first-time event it has never had!
A Scary Movie Shown In Eastern Iowa Is Causing Viewers To Faint & Vomit
It's scary movie season but there's one flick that's apparently taking it to the next level. There's a new movie so horrifying and disgusting that is apparently making viewers vomit or pass out. And what horror trope could bring people to such a state? Well... Yep. That's right. The movie...
Eastern Iowa Hy-Vee Offering A Different Kind of Snack
The above image is supposed to make you feel a bit uncomfortable. Some people just are when it comes to insects. Especially when it comes to eating them. But at least one Cedar Rapids Hy-Vee store and some local co-ops are offering crickets as a new kind of snack food.
Cedar Falls Native Almost Causes Celebrity Divorce [WATCH]
One Cedar Falls native had viewers of 'The Voice' at the edge of their seats on Monday evening. WARNING: THE FOLLOWING STORY CONTAINS SPOILERS FOR RECENT EPISODE OF 'THE VOICE' THAT AIRED ON MONDAY OCTOBER 18TH, 2022. Rising country star Jay Allen has been making waves on the hit NBC...
KCRG.com
Eastern Iowa honor flight to be rescheduled
Hinson said she is feeling much better and thanked everyone who sent thoughts and prayers. A Cedar Rapids restaurant owner is back home after spending days in Florida feeding those impacted by Hurricane Ian.
KCRG.com
Four houses near Cedar Rapids Country Club need to relocate to avoid being demolished
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Four homes built before WWII will need to be relocated to avoid being demolished. The Cedar Rapids Country Club owns the houses on Fairway Terrace southeast. They’re working with Save CR Heritage to give the homes the opportunity to be relocated. The houses are...
fayettecountynewspapers.com
Keith and Marilyn Westpfahl
Keith and Marilyn Westpfahl will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with a family dinner in November. They were married November 3, 1962, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hawkeye. After living in the Hawkeye area since they were married, they moved to Fairbank this past summer. Their children include Scott (Carol)...
Ashton Kutcher Teases Familiar Role On Social Media [WATCH]
Iowans know him and Iowans love him. Cedar Rapids native, Ashton Kutcher, is headed back to our living rooms (or wherever you watch Netflix) very soon. He's co-starring in a movie and it's a movie genre you're probably familiar with seeing him in. It's no surprise as he's had a ton of success in roles like this.
Who Serves the Best Pasta in the Corridor? [LIST]
In case you didn't know, yesterday (October 17th) was National Pasta Day! We couldn't let the holiday pass us by without recognizing some of the awesome Italian restaurants that we have here in the Corridor. If you're looking for great pasta in Cedar Rapids, Yelp recommends these four restaurants as...
Traveling Internet Personality Visits Iowa for the First Time [VIDEO]
If you like to travel, hike, explore other towns, or enjoy the great outdoors, you have to start following along with AMomExplores. Whichever social media website you use the most, this midwestern mom from Wisconsin puts together some of the coolest travel tips and tricks content on the internet. Emily,...
KCRG.com
New meetings planned for carbon capture pipeline through eastern Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The second round of informational meetings about a proposed carbon capture pipeline in eastern Iowa now has set dates and times, according to officials. The Iowa Utilities Board announced the meeting schedule at the request of Wolf Carbon Solutions US, LLC. The meetings are a...
Iowa Toy Shop Donating Entire Day of Work to Local Kids
These folks sound like prime candidates to be Santa's helpers, and thanks to them, lots of kids in Eastern Iowa will be guaranteed a fun toy under their tree this Christmas. Blu Track is a very small company with a factory in Anamosa. According to what their spokesperson told Radio Iowa, this Friday's operation (October 21) will be devoted entirely to making 500 of its dual-track kits to donate to local Toys for Tots chapters.
An Iowa Hero and His Team Have Completed Their Mission
An Iowa hero has made many various trips across the United States to help people in need. Willie Ray Fairley is the owner of Willie Ray's Q Shack in Cedar Rapids and he and his team have helped provide food to those in Florida who have been impacted by Hurricane Ian.
New Cedar Rapids FedEx Facility Set To Hire Hundreds
If you are looking for seasonal work in the Cedar Rapids area, look no further than FedEx. The shipping company is set to open its new multi-million dollar Cedar Rapids facility and will hire hundreds of workers in time for the holiday rush. The Corridor Business Journal reports that the...
Craig Steffen Obituary
Craig Everette Steffen, the son of Paul Everette and Cleo Maxine (Ray) Steffen, was born September 19, 1959, in Creston, IA. Craig died October 14, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids, IA, at the age of 63 years and 15 days. After graduating from Griswold High School...
wcsjnews.com
Iowa Teenager Facing Two Gun Related Felonies in Grundy Co.
An out-of-state teenager was charged with two felonies in Grundy County. Camren Montgomery, 18, of Waterloo, Iowa was charged with the Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Firearm, a class two felony and the Unlawful Possession of a Firearm with Defaced Identification Marks, a class three felony. The Grundy County Proactive...
kchanews.com
Former Kmart Building in Charles City Purchased Locally
The former Kmart property in Charles City has been purchased locally. The sale of the building and adjacent parking lot was announced in June and Paul Rottinghaus, President of Zip’s AW Direct in New Hampton, says the company officially took ownership August 1st. Rottinghaus says they haven’t begun a...
