Cedar Falls, IA

98.1 KHAK

This Country Star Would Totally Perform at Your Iowa Wedding

It's one of the most important moments in a person's life, and one country band keeps playing a pretty big role in it. Walker Hayes has been hitting various cities with the country band Paramalee over the past few weeks. Finally, the musical acts are set to perform in Iowa on Friday, October 21st at the Alliant Energy Powerhouse.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
104.5 KDAT

Sweet New Cedar Falls Restaurant Opens

It's official! One of the newest additions to downtown Cedar Falls is officially open for business. It is getting difficult to keep track of all the businesses coming and going in the Cedar Valley. We shared with you last month that Carter House Market & Cafe closed its doors mid-September...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
K92.3

When Is Crumbl Cookies Opening In Waterloo?

More details are coming out about a new sweet spot in the Cedar Valley. We shared with you over the summer that the Crumbl Cookies company would be expanding to Waterloo. The new location will be operating out of a spot previously held by Pita Pit which closed earlier this year. It is located at 1503 Flammang Drive.
WATERLOO, IA
104.5 KDAT

Hiawatha Steals the Spotlight for First-Time Holiday Event in 2022

*Above is a stock photo. It doesn't represent the tree or location mentioned in this story. Being just 10 minutes or less away from downtown Cedar Rapids, you may still want to take in the traditional Christmas kick-off festivities there, but Hiawatha is an underrated town making a name for itself and it continues to fast become more than just a suburb of Cedar Rapids. This upcoming holiday season the growing community will host a first-time event it has never had!
HIAWATHA, IA
KCRG.com

Eastern Iowa honor flight to be rescheduled

Hinson said she is feeling much better and thanked everyone who sent thoughts and prayers. A Cedar Rapids restaurant owner is back home after spending days in Florida feeding those impacted by Hurricane Ian.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
fayettecountynewspapers.com

Keith and Marilyn Westpfahl

Keith and Marilyn Westpfahl will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with a family dinner in November. They were married November 3, 1962, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hawkeye. After living in the Hawkeye area since they were married, they moved to Fairbank this past summer. Their children include Scott (Carol)...
FAIRBANK, IA
104.5 KDAT

Ashton Kutcher Teases Familiar Role On Social Media [WATCH]

Iowans know him and Iowans love him. Cedar Rapids native, Ashton Kutcher, is headed back to our living rooms (or wherever you watch Netflix) very soon. He's co-starring in a movie and it's a movie genre you're probably familiar with seeing him in. It's no surprise as he's had a ton of success in roles like this.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
104.5 KDAT

Who Serves the Best Pasta in the Corridor? [LIST]

In case you didn't know, yesterday (October 17th) was National Pasta Day! We couldn't let the holiday pass us by without recognizing some of the awesome Italian restaurants that we have here in the Corridor. If you're looking for great pasta in Cedar Rapids, Yelp recommends these four restaurants as...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

New meetings planned for carbon capture pipeline through eastern Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The second round of informational meetings about a proposed carbon capture pipeline in eastern Iowa now has set dates and times, according to officials. The Iowa Utilities Board announced the meeting schedule at the request of Wolf Carbon Solutions US, LLC. The meetings are a...
DES MOINES, IA
104.5 KDAT

Iowa Toy Shop Donating Entire Day of Work to Local Kids

These folks sound like prime candidates to be Santa's helpers, and thanks to them, lots of kids in Eastern Iowa will be guaranteed a fun toy under their tree this Christmas. Blu Track is a very small company with a factory in Anamosa. According to what their spokesperson told Radio Iowa, this Friday's operation (October 21) will be devoted entirely to making 500 of its dual-track kits to donate to local Toys for Tots chapters.
ANAMOSA, IA
104.5 KDAT

New Cedar Rapids FedEx Facility Set To Hire Hundreds

If you are looking for seasonal work in the Cedar Rapids area, look no further than FedEx. The shipping company is set to open its new multi-million dollar Cedar Rapids facility and will hire hundreds of workers in time for the holiday rush. The Corridor Business Journal reports that the...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Western Iowa Today

Craig Steffen Obituary

Craig Everette Steffen, the son of Paul Everette and Cleo Maxine (Ray) Steffen, was born September 19, 1959, in Creston, IA. Craig died October 14, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids, IA, at the age of 63 years and 15 days. After graduating from Griswold High School...
CRESTON, IA
wcsjnews.com

Iowa Teenager Facing Two Gun Related Felonies in Grundy Co.

An out-of-state teenager was charged with two felonies in Grundy County. Camren Montgomery, 18, of Waterloo, Iowa was charged with the Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Firearm, a class two felony and the Unlawful Possession of a Firearm with Defaced Identification Marks, a class three felony. The Grundy County Proactive...
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
kchanews.com

Former Kmart Building in Charles City Purchased Locally

The former Kmart property in Charles City has been purchased locally. The sale of the building and adjacent parking lot was announced in June and Paul Rottinghaus, President of Zip’s AW Direct in New Hampton, says the company officially took ownership August 1st. Rottinghaus says they haven’t begun a...
CHARLES CITY, IA
104.5 KDAT

104.5 KDAT

