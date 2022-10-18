Read full article on original website
houstonherald.com
Vehicle strikes deer; four injured
Collisions with deer are becoming more frequent as the animals are on the move more, the Missouri State Highway Patrol says. The latest crash occurred at Willow Springs as four persons were injured when a 2015 Nissan Versa struck a deer at 3:55 a.m. Sunday. Troopers said the driver was...
Woman killed in 3-wheeled motorcycle crash in Stone County
STONE COUNTY, Mo. — A Utah woman was killed in a car crash around 12:30 p.m. today, Oct. 22, near Cape Fair in Stone County. Susan Weidauer, 69, of Fillmore, Utah, was a passenger of a three-wheeled Can-Am Spyder Roadster motorcycle that Douglas A. Weidauer, 72, of Fillmore, Utah, was driving, according to a Missouri […]
KYTV
CATCH-A-CROOK: Two women, a bike and a bench
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are investigating a property theft in southwest Springfield. The crime happened September 14 in the 3200 block of South Leawood Avenue. The neighborhood is located south of Battlefield Road near Golden Avenue. Investigators say there are multiple, “No Trespassing” signs on the property, all clearly visible.
Two cars recovered from Lake of the Ozarks during Camdenton cold case investigation
Dive teams investigating the 2013 disappearance of a man from Camdenton found two cars underwater near the Niangua Bridge, and investigators are looking for information about the vehicles.
houstonherald.com
Man charged after incident involving woman
A Houston man is charged with a felony following an incident involving a woman on Oct. 1. Paul F. Dodd, 50, of 9352 Highway E in Houston, is charged with third-degree domestic assault (a class E felony). Texas County Sheriff’s Department deputy reported responding to a woman’s U.S. 63 residence...
KYTV
Young Springfield teenager targeted by a predator on Facebook
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield family warns parents after an online predator targeted their 14-year-old son. According to the family, it all happened on Facebook messenger when the stranger sent the young teen a friend request and said he was in his class. “My son ended up with explosive...
KYTV
Judge sentences Everton, Mo. man for distribution of nearly 1,000 pounds of meth in southwest Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - A judge sentenced an Everton, Mo., man for leading a conspiracy to distribute nearly 1,000 pounds of methamphetamine in southwest Missouri. Cheyenne W. Conn, 47, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to 21 years in federal prison without parole. On July...
933kwto.com
Man from Camden County Dies After Accidentally Shooting Himself
Police say a man from Camden County is dead after accidentally shooting himself at his home. Reports say the victim was cleaning his gun at his home in Linn Creek when it went off. Officers say the name of the victim has not yet been released. Sergeant Scott Hines with...
Springfield man accused of hitting woman in the head with a metal pipe
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield man has been arrested on suspicion of hitting a woman in the head with a metal pipe Sunday night. Ray Charles Hicks, 55, of Springfield was arrested Sunday, Oct. 16, in connection to a domestic assault report from around 9 p.m. the same day. According to a Springfield Police Department […]
myozarksonline.com
18-year-old Paulo G. Maira of St. Robert has been arraigned on a charge of domestic assault in the second degree.
18-year-old Paulo G. Maira of St. Robert has been arraigned in Pulaski County Associate Circuit Court in Waynesville on a charge of domestic assault in the second degree. Court documents allege that Maira knowingly caused physical injury to a person related to him by blood by hitting the male subject on the back of the head with a skateboard on September 5th. Maira entered a not-guilty plea to the charge. Judge Colin Long ordered him to personally appear for a counsel status hearing on October 25th and a preliminary hearing on November 7th.
KRMS Radio
Springfield Man Facing Burglary Charges In Laclede County
A man from Springfield faces charges in Laclede County after an alleged burglary gone wrong. It reportedly happened on October 14th at a home in the 27 thousand block of Park Grove Drive. The man who lives there tells deputies he was asleep when his girlfriend heard the dog barking...
kttn.com
Missouri man sentenced to 21 years in prison for leading conspiracy to distribute 1000 pounds of methamphetamine
A Missouri man was sentenced in federal court for leading a conspiracy to distribute nearly 1,000 pounds of methamphetamine in southwest Missouri. Cheyenne W. Conn, 47, of Everton, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to 21 years in federal prison without parole. On July 22, 2021, Conn...
KTLO
SW Missouri man sentenced to 21 years for leading meth conspiracy
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — An Everton, Mo., man was sentenced in federal court Thursday for leading a conspiracy to distribute nearly 1,000 pounds of methamphetamine in southwest Missouri.Forty-seven-year-old Cheyenne W. Conn was sentenced by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to 21 years in federal prison without parole. On July...
KRMS Radio
Two Arrests Made By HWP In Past 24 Hours
The highway patrol report two arrests over the past 24 hours here in the lake area. A 33-year-old man from Camdenton and a 43-year-old woman from Barnett were both charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Douglas County Sheriff's Office seeking information on suspicious grass fires
Douglas County Sheriff's Office investigators are asking for the community's help after a recent string of grass fires.
16-year-old runs into, seriously injures 2 in Taney Co.
TANEY COUNTY, Mo. — A 16-year-old girl crashed into a stopped vehicle and injured two people in Taney County Wednesday night, Oct. 19. The 16-year-old Branson girl was driving a 2017 Jeep Cherokee near Highway 76 and Route J in Kirbyville, according to a crash report. Around 8:15 p.m, a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper […]
Man wanted facing more than 10 Felony charges
MONETT, Mo. (KOAM 7/FOX 14) — Barry-Lawrence Crime Stoppers release details regarding a wanted man in the region facing more than 10 Felony charges. Andrew Jonathan Madewell, 18, of Monett, Mo. is wanted for the following: Tampering With a Motor Vehicle in the First Degree/ D- Felony Stealing- Firearm/Explosive Weapon/ Ammonium Nitrate/ D-Felony Resisting/ Interfering With Arrest for a Felony/ E-...
Central Missouri family seeks help locating missing teen
A family from central Missouri is asking for the public's help in locating their missing son, who left home earlier this month.
KRMS Radio
Fire Damages Offices In Bridal Boutique
A fire at 2011 South Jefferson was quickly brought under control on Wednesday. The Lebanon Fire Department answered a call just before noon, and they found smoke coming from the back of the building owned by Denari Bridal and Boutique. There was mostly smoke and water damage, mainly confined to...
KRMS Radio
Osage Beach Man Facing Forgery Charges In Miller County
An Osage Beach man wanted for failing to appear on a felony forgery charge in Miller County is taken into custody. That’s according to the highway patrol which reports 55-year-old Steven Hentz also faces pending driving-related offenses after being arrested early Tuesday night in Pettis County.
