Laclede County, MO

houstonherald.com

Vehicle strikes deer; four injured

Collisions with deer are becoming more frequent as the animals are on the move more, the Missouri State Highway Patrol says. The latest crash occurred at Willow Springs as four persons were injured when a 2015 Nissan Versa struck a deer at 3:55 a.m. Sunday. Troopers said the driver was...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Woman killed in 3-wheeled motorcycle crash in Stone County

STONE COUNTY, Mo. — A Utah woman was killed in a car crash around 12:30 p.m. today, Oct. 22, near Cape Fair in Stone County. Susan Weidauer, 69, of Fillmore, Utah, was a passenger of a three-wheeled Can-Am Spyder Roadster motorcycle that Douglas A. Weidauer, 72, of Fillmore, Utah, was driving, according to a Missouri […]
STONE COUNTY, MO
KYTV

CATCH-A-CROOK: Two women, a bike and a bench

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are investigating a property theft in southwest Springfield. The crime happened September 14 in the 3200 block of South Leawood Avenue. The neighborhood is located south of Battlefield Road near Golden Avenue. Investigators say there are multiple, “No Trespassing” signs on the property, all clearly visible.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
houstonherald.com

Man charged after incident involving woman

A Houston man is charged with a felony following an incident involving a woman on Oct. 1. Paul F. Dodd, 50, of 9352 Highway E in Houston, is charged with third-degree domestic assault (a class E felony). Texas County Sheriff’s Department deputy reported responding to a woman’s U.S. 63 residence...
HOUSTON, MO
KYTV

Young Springfield teenager targeted by a predator on Facebook

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield family warns parents after an online predator targeted their 14-year-old son. According to the family, it all happened on Facebook messenger when the stranger sent the young teen a friend request and said he was in his class. “My son ended up with explosive...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
myozarksonline.com

18-year-old Paulo G. Maira of St. Robert has been arraigned on a charge of domestic assault in the second degree.

18-year-old Paulo G. Maira of St. Robert has been arraigned in Pulaski County Associate Circuit Court in Waynesville on a charge of domestic assault in the second degree. Court documents allege that Maira knowingly caused physical injury to a person related to him by blood by hitting the male subject on the back of the head with a skateboard on September 5th. Maira entered a not-guilty plea to the charge. Judge Colin Long ordered him to personally appear for a counsel status hearing on October 25th and a preliminary hearing on November 7th.
SAINT ROBERT, MO
KRMS Radio

Springfield Man Facing Burglary Charges In Laclede County

A man from Springfield faces charges in Laclede County after an alleged burglary gone wrong. It reportedly happened on October 14th at a home in the 27 thousand block of Park Grove Drive. The man who lives there tells deputies he was asleep when his girlfriend heard the dog barking...
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
KTLO

SW Missouri man sentenced to 21 years for leading meth conspiracy

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — An Everton, Mo., man was sentenced in federal court Thursday for leading a conspiracy to distribute nearly 1,000 pounds of methamphetamine in southwest Missouri.Forty-seven-year-old Cheyenne W. Conn was sentenced by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to 21 years in federal prison without parole. On July...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KRMS Radio

Two Arrests Made By HWP In Past 24 Hours

The highway patrol report two arrests over the past 24 hours here in the lake area. A 33-year-old man from Camdenton and a 43-year-old woman from Barnett were both charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
CAMDENTON, MO
KOLR10 News

16-year-old runs into, seriously injures 2 in Taney Co.

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. — A 16-year-old girl crashed into a stopped vehicle and injured two people in Taney County Wednesday night, Oct. 19. The 16-year-old Branson girl was driving a 2017 Jeep Cherokee near Highway 76 and Route J in Kirbyville, according to a crash report. Around 8:15 p.m, a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper […]
TANEY COUNTY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Man wanted facing more than 10 Felony charges

MONETT, Mo. (KOAM 7/FOX 14) — Barry-Lawrence Crime Stoppers release details regarding a wanted man in the region facing more than 10 Felony charges. Andrew Jonathan Madewell, 18, of Monett, Mo. is wanted for the following: Tampering With a Motor Vehicle in the First Degree/ D- Felony Stealing- Firearm/Explosive Weapon/ Ammonium Nitrate/ D-Felony Resisting/ Interfering With Arrest for a Felony/ E-...
MONETT, MO
KRMS Radio

Fire Damages Offices In Bridal Boutique

A fire at 2011 South Jefferson was quickly brought under control on Wednesday. The Lebanon Fire Department answered a call just before noon, and they found smoke coming from the back of the building owned by Denari Bridal and Boutique. There was mostly smoke and water damage, mainly confined to...
LEBANON, MO
KRMS Radio

Osage Beach Man Facing Forgery Charges In Miller County

An Osage Beach man wanted for failing to appear on a felony forgery charge in Miller County is taken into custody. That’s according to the highway patrol which reports 55-year-old Steven Hentz also faces pending driving-related offenses after being arrested early Tuesday night in Pettis County.
MILLER COUNTY, MO

