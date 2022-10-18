18-year-old Paulo G. Maira of St. Robert has been arraigned in Pulaski County Associate Circuit Court in Waynesville on a charge of domestic assault in the second degree. Court documents allege that Maira knowingly caused physical injury to a person related to him by blood by hitting the male subject on the back of the head with a skateboard on September 5th. Maira entered a not-guilty plea to the charge. Judge Colin Long ordered him to personally appear for a counsel status hearing on October 25th and a preliminary hearing on November 7th.

SAINT ROBERT, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO