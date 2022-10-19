Louisiana Residents Waking Up to Low Tire Pressure This Morning

Many drivers in Louisiana are noticing the check engine light on their vehicle’s dashboard has a companion this morning. There’s a reason that new light has been added to your list of things to worry about. You recognize this light, right?

proclaimliberty2000 via YouTube

The dashboard of today’s modern automobile can tell you a lot of things about the way your vehicle is operating. There are gauges and indicators and lights and symbols that all should have some meaning to a well-informed driver. The problem with all of that is this, most of us aren’t well informed. In fact, I’d hazard a guess to say most of us have no idea what most of those “thingys” really mean.

Automotive Tips and Tricks vai YouTube

However, there is one indicator that a lot of you will be seeing in your vehicle over the next couple of days. It looks very similar to the symbol you see above. No, it’s not a sign that the weather has gotten cold enough for gumbo, although that does figure into the equation.

That symbol, the one that looks kind of like an electric razor with an exclamation point is actually an indicator of your tire pressure . And yes, gumbo weather, does play a part in that symbol showing up on your dashboard this morning.

Photo courtesy of Lance Leblanc Eat Lafayette

The reason is actually quite simple. Cold temperatures tend to reduce air pressure in our tires. And if your tires were borderline underinflated it’s likely the cold weather is the reason your indicator is on.

The indicator light will likely go off by the time you climb into your vehicle this afternoon once temperatures have moderated just a bit. While the indicator light may be out, the problem hasn’t gone away. You need to add some air to your tires.

Seize the Deal Tires

The fact is almost all of us need to add air to our tires regardless of whether the indicator light is on or not. Tires tend to lose pressure as we drive. They don’t lose a lot but over time the air loss can cause poor fuel economy or create unnecessary wear on the tire.

How much air pressure should go in your tires? You’ll need to consult your vehicle owner’s manual or you can find the suggested PSI (Pounds Per Square Inch) on the sidewall of your tire. The number is also printed on the side panel of your driver’s side door.

Julie Denesha/Getty Images

Most air stations have a built-in pressure gauge on the hose but it’s always a good idea to carry one in your car. The digital ones actually give better readings than the “analog” or sliderule-style gauges.

Oh, and since you’re taking the time to air up your tires, you might want to check the air pressure in your spare tire too. There is nothing more frustrating than finding out your spare is not road ready when you need it.