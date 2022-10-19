ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

virginiasports.com

No. 7 Virginia Falls 3-1 Against No. 1 North Carolina

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – The No. 7 Virginia field hockey team (10-5, 3-3 ACC) closed out regular-season conference play with a 3-1 loss at No. 1 North Carolina (13-0, 5-0 ACC) on Friday (Oct. 21) at Karen Shelton Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. Senior striker Laura Janssen scored the...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
virginiasports.com

Cavaliers Host No. 2 Louisville on Friday, Notre Dame on Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia volleyball team (9-10, 1-7 ACC) rounds out its four-match homestand this weekend when it hosts No. 2 Louisville (17-1, 8-0 ACC) on Friday (Oct. 21) at 7 p.m. and Notre Dame (9-9, 4-4 ACC) on Sunday (Oct. 23) at 1 p.m. BROADCAST INFORMATION. Both...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
virginiasports.com

No. 8 Virginia Hosts Wake Forest In Thursday Contest

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 8 Virginia women’s soccer team (10-2-3, 3-2-2 ACC) returns to action at home on Thursday (Oct. 20) when the Cavaliers host Wake Forest (9-4-2, 3-4-0 ACC) at Klöckner Stadium. Kick is set for 7 p.m. HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION. Thursday night’s...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
virginiasports.com

UVA Downs Georgia Tech 16-9 in Defensive Gem

ATLANTA — On a night when the Virginia Cavaliers’ offense and special teams broke down repeatedly, their defense turned in a phenomenal performance, and that was the difference in this ACC game at Georgia Tech’s Bobby Dobb Stadium. In a 16-9 victory on ESPN’s Thursday night showcase,...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
suffolkcountynews.net

‘Not just football... it’s family’

Suffolk County News top sports writer, Jordan Stankovich, sat down with Sayville High School quarterback Jake Tripptree to discuss this year’s undefeated season. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need to...
SAYVILLE, NY
TBR News Media

Homecoming pre-party cheer in Port Jefferson

In preparation for Port Jefferson’s Homecoming game on Saturday, Oct. 22, the varsity cheerleaders, along with coach Sharon Gatz, hosted a cheerleading clinic for students in grades 1-6. More than 30 students attended the clinic on Thursday, Oct. 20, where they learned an exciting cheerleading routine. The cheer clinic...
PORT JEFFERSON, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Glen Cove ranked in top places to live

Glen Cove has a lot to offer, and it’s great to see our small city being recognized on a national level.”. It currently stands as 37 on the list and is New York’s sole representative on the personal finance website’s annual ranking. Atlanta, GA took Money’s top spot, followed by Tempe, Arizona, at No. 2, and Kirkland, Washington, at No. 3. Several New Jersey locations earned placement on the list as well.
GLEN COVE, NY
Daily Voice

24 Bloomer Road, North Salem, NY 10560, North Salem, NY 10560 - $15,000

NORTH SALEM, N.Y. — A property at 24 Bloomer Road, North Salem, NY 10560 in North Salem is listed at $15,000. School District: North Salem Central School District. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
NORTH SALEM, NY
midislandtimes.com

Hicksville High School Homecoming 2022

Hicksville High School’s field was buzzing with school spirit as students, staff and the community came together to celebrate homecoming on Oct. 8. Prior to the start of the game, the school hosted its annual Homecoming Fair. Activities, games, spirit wear, gift basket raffles, food and refreshments were offered at various tables, which were operated by students, parents and school community organizations. Children were also able to play on the inflatable slides and bouncy houses.
HICKSVILLE, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Freeport eatery wins statewide recognition

Kenneth Ware always knew he wanted to own a business. But what business — and how — that was the question. And then there was Backyard Barbeque. Founded in 2018 by his father, Archie, Ware joined childhood friend Michael Toney to take over the Woodcleft Avenue establishment just as the coronavirus pandemic took over.
FREEPORT, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Elmont mourns loss of educator

Longtime Elmont educator Elsy Mecklembourg-Guibert — whose election to the Elmont School Board made her Nassau County’s first Haitian-American elected official — died on Oct. 3. She was 68 years old. Mecklembourg-Guibert was diagnosed about a year and a half ago with a rare degenerative disease called...
ELMONT, NY
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Riverhead (NY)

Riverhead is a simple, historic town with a plethora of attractions for guests. It is situated on the north coastline of Long Island in New York, United States. The town’s name is derived from its location, as it sits on the Peconic River’s mouth. This ancient town of...
RIVERHEAD, NY
sgbonline.com

REI To Open Store In Huntington, NY In Summer 2023

REI Co-op will open a new store in Huntington, NY, in the summer of 2023, the retailer’s seventh location in the Tri-State region. “We’ve long been interested in better serving the Long Island outdoor community and in complement to our existing Tri-State stores,” said Sean Sampson, REI regional director. “As we do in every community where the co-op has a presence, our local team will seek partnerships with nonprofits to support their efforts in protecting natural places and welcoming more people outside.”
HUNTINGTON, NY
longisland.com

T.J.Maxx to Open in Plainview October 30

T.J.Maxx, the nation’s leading off-price retailer with more than 1,200 stores currently operating in 49 states and Puerto Rico, will open at Woodbury Plaza on October 30. With brand name and designer deals on fashion, accessories, jewelry, home, beauty and more, shoppers in Plainview can afford to be themselves to the maxx at the latest T.J.Maxx store.
PLAINVIEW, NY
midislandtimes.com

Eagle’s Nest Cafe opens in Bethpage

It was a special moment for a father-son business team in Bethpage last Wednesday. Their family owned business, Eagle’s Nest Food & Smoothie Cafe, held its official grand opening ceremony to the delight of area residents. “We opened two years ago during the heart of the Covid pandemic, and...
BETHPAGE, NY
onthewater.com

Eastern Long Island Fishing Report- October 20, 2022

Big Bass for the boats on the south shore. Big bluefish on the north shore, plus some albies and stripers. Decent schoolie bite on the south shore beaches. Potential for a sandeel beach bite. New moon on the horizon too. Time to fish very hard!. Excellent tog fishing on the...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY

