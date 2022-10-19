Read full article on original website
virginiasports.com
No. 7 Virginia Falls 3-1 Against No. 1 North Carolina
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – The No. 7 Virginia field hockey team (10-5, 3-3 ACC) closed out regular-season conference play with a 3-1 loss at No. 1 North Carolina (13-0, 5-0 ACC) on Friday (Oct. 21) at Karen Shelton Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. Senior striker Laura Janssen scored the...
virginiasports.com
No. 24 Virginia to Face No. 25 Wake Forest in Penultimate Weekend of Regular Season Play
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 24 Virginia men’s soccer team (8-4-2, 4-1-1 ACC) is set to take on No. 25 Wake Forest (12-3, 4-2 ACC) as the Cavaliers take the field at Klöckner Stadium for the last time in the 2022 regular season on Saturday (Oct. 22). Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
virginiasports.com
Cavaliers Host No. 2 Louisville on Friday, Notre Dame on Sunday
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia volleyball team (9-10, 1-7 ACC) rounds out its four-match homestand this weekend when it hosts No. 2 Louisville (17-1, 8-0 ACC) on Friday (Oct. 21) at 7 p.m. and Notre Dame (9-9, 4-4 ACC) on Sunday (Oct. 23) at 1 p.m. BROADCAST INFORMATION. Both...
virginiasports.com
No. 8 Virginia Hosts Wake Forest In Thursday Contest
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 8 Virginia women’s soccer team (10-2-3, 3-2-2 ACC) returns to action at home on Thursday (Oct. 20) when the Cavaliers host Wake Forest (9-4-2, 3-4-0 ACC) at Klöckner Stadium. Kick is set for 7 p.m. HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION. Thursday night’s...
virginiasports.com
UVA Downs Georgia Tech 16-9 in Defensive Gem
ATLANTA — On a night when the Virginia Cavaliers’ offense and special teams broke down repeatedly, their defense turned in a phenomenal performance, and that was the difference in this ACC game at Georgia Tech’s Bobby Dobb Stadium. In a 16-9 victory on ESPN’s Thursday night showcase,...
Oceanside's Charlie McKee takes over as SBU starting quarterback
Oceanside native Charlie McKee took over as the starter two games ago because the coach felt the team need "a spark and some swagger."
suffolkcountynews.net
‘Not just football... it’s family’
Suffolk County News top sports writer, Jordan Stankovich, sat down with Sayville High School quarterback Jake Tripptree to discuss this year’s undefeated season. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need to...
Homecoming pre-party cheer in Port Jefferson
In preparation for Port Jefferson’s Homecoming game on Saturday, Oct. 22, the varsity cheerleaders, along with coach Sharon Gatz, hosted a cheerleading clinic for students in grades 1-6. More than 30 students attended the clinic on Thursday, Oct. 20, where they learned an exciting cheerleading routine. The cheer clinic...
Herald Community Newspapers
Glen Cove ranked in top places to live
Glen Cove has a lot to offer, and it’s great to see our small city being recognized on a national level.”. It currently stands as 37 on the list and is New York’s sole representative on the personal finance website’s annual ranking. Atlanta, GA took Money’s top spot, followed by Tempe, Arizona, at No. 2, and Kirkland, Washington, at No. 3. Several New Jersey locations earned placement on the list as well.
24 Bloomer Road, North Salem, NY 10560, North Salem, NY 10560 - $15,000
NORTH SALEM, N.Y. — A property at 24 Bloomer Road, North Salem, NY 10560 in North Salem is listed at $15,000. School District: North Salem Central School District. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
midislandtimes.com
Hicksville High School Homecoming 2022
Hicksville High School’s field was buzzing with school spirit as students, staff and the community came together to celebrate homecoming on Oct. 8. Prior to the start of the game, the school hosted its annual Homecoming Fair. Activities, games, spirit wear, gift basket raffles, food and refreshments were offered at various tables, which were operated by students, parents and school community organizations. Children were also able to play on the inflatable slides and bouncy houses.
Students create Nightmare on Main Street exhibit in Huntington
The spookiest month of the year signals the return of the Huntington Arts Council’s annual student exhibit, Nightmare on Main Street, a Halloween-inspired juried art exhibit for Nassau and Suffolk County students in grades 6 to 12. This year’s show runs from Oct. 21 to Nov. 15. “Our...
Herald Community Newspapers
Freeport eatery wins statewide recognition
Kenneth Ware always knew he wanted to own a business. But what business — and how — that was the question. And then there was Backyard Barbeque. Founded in 2018 by his father, Archie, Ware joined childhood friend Michael Toney to take over the Woodcleft Avenue establishment just as the coronavirus pandemic took over.
Herald Community Newspapers
Elmont mourns loss of educator
Longtime Elmont educator Elsy Mecklembourg-Guibert — whose election to the Elmont School Board made her Nassau County’s first Haitian-American elected official — died on Oct. 3. She was 68 years old. Mecklembourg-Guibert was diagnosed about a year and a half ago with a rare degenerative disease called...
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Riverhead (NY)
Riverhead is a simple, historic town with a plethora of attractions for guests. It is situated on the north coastline of Long Island in New York, United States. The town’s name is derived from its location, as it sits on the Peconic River’s mouth. This ancient town of...
Race for NY governor: Zeldin receives big endorsement, tightens gap with Hochul in polls
The race for New York governor between Kathy Hochul and Lee Zeldin is getting tighter and Zeldin received a key endorsement as crime spikes in the city.
sgbonline.com
REI To Open Store In Huntington, NY In Summer 2023
REI Co-op will open a new store in Huntington, NY, in the summer of 2023, the retailer’s seventh location in the Tri-State region. “We’ve long been interested in better serving the Long Island outdoor community and in complement to our existing Tri-State stores,” said Sean Sampson, REI regional director. “As we do in every community where the co-op has a presence, our local team will seek partnerships with nonprofits to support their efforts in protecting natural places and welcoming more people outside.”
longisland.com
T.J.Maxx to Open in Plainview October 30
T.J.Maxx, the nation’s leading off-price retailer with more than 1,200 stores currently operating in 49 states and Puerto Rico, will open at Woodbury Plaza on October 30. With brand name and designer deals on fashion, accessories, jewelry, home, beauty and more, shoppers in Plainview can afford to be themselves to the maxx at the latest T.J.Maxx store.
midislandtimes.com
Eagle’s Nest Cafe opens in Bethpage
It was a special moment for a father-son business team in Bethpage last Wednesday. Their family owned business, Eagle’s Nest Food & Smoothie Cafe, held its official grand opening ceremony to the delight of area residents. “We opened two years ago during the heart of the Covid pandemic, and...
onthewater.com
Eastern Long Island Fishing Report- October 20, 2022
Big Bass for the boats on the south shore. Big bluefish on the north shore, plus some albies and stripers. Decent schoolie bite on the south shore beaches. Potential for a sandeel beach bite. New moon on the horizon too. Time to fish very hard!. Excellent tog fishing on the...
