The changes everyone’s seen in WWE over the last few months keep coming, as it would appear NXT is set to get a new Premium Live Event. Since the retirement of Vince McMahon from WWE and the succession to power of Triple H just before SummerSlam 2022, the changes have been well and truly rung. With ‘The Game’ spending his early time behind the scenes at the helm of NXT, one of his first moves was to change its multi-colored 2.0 evolution back to the original black and gold branding.

2 DAYS AGO