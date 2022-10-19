Read full article on original website
Bianca Belair Makes History As WWE Raw Women’s Champion
Having held the Raw Women’s Championship for over 200 days since dethroning Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair has broken yet another milestone within WWE. Bianca Belair has become the first black World Champion, regardless of gender, to reach 200 days as champion in WWE. ‘The EST of WWE’ reached this...
Kane Reacts To WWE Signature Series Championship
There’s a brand new signature series WWE Championship honoring the legendary Kane that’s now available for purchase and the “Big Red Monster” has shared his thoughts on it. It was announced earlier in the month that WWE was going to celebrate “Kane Month” since the WWE...
Jim Cornette ‘Off-Put’ By Current WWE Storyline
Jim Cornette has criticised a recent WWE storyline, questioning whether the veteran involved in the scenario will be able to achieve what he’s set out to do. As had been previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer John ‘Bradshaw’ Layfield returned to WWE programming on the October 17th broadcast of Monday Night Raw, revealed as the new manager for Baron Corbin. ‘The Wrestling God’ hailed Corbin as the next God of professional wrestling prior to him besting ex-rival Dolph Ziggler.
Kurt Angle Reveals His Price For AEW Offer
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has revealed his price when approached by AEW President Tony Khan about wrestling in the upstart company. Kurt Angle has seen and done more than most during his professional wrestling career which began in earnest three years after Angle had conquered the amateur world by winning the gold medal in the 1996 Olympic Games.
Jon Moxley Reflects On Best Three Years Of His Career In AEW
Jon Moxley has been All Elite since 2019 and the AEW World Champion has recently said that this has been the best three-year run of his wrestling career. It was announced earlier this month that Moxley signed a new five-year contract extension that will keep the current and three-time AEW World Champion in the company until at least 2027.
Jim Ross Comments On AEW Firing
AEW announcer Jim Ross has given his thoughts on a recent firing in the company of someone he says “did a nice job” during their time in the company. According to reports Ace Steel has been released by AEW following his part in the backstage brawl that took place at All Out that resulted in the suspension of CM Punk, The Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega. Steel was alleged to have bitten Omega during the melee and of throwing a chair at the head of Nick Jackson.
Hulk Hogan Deletes Infamous 2011 Tweet
One of the most bizarre wrestler tweets ever has been deleted by Hulk Hogan, but it was so unique that anybody that’s seen it will remember it forever. Hulk Hogan has accomplished a lot in his legendary wrestling career from headlining the first WrestleMania to his many championship reigns and being the main driving force during WWE’s boom in the mid-to-late 1980s. Hogan would go on to main event eight of the first nine WrestleManias while establishing himself as one of the biggest stars in wrestling history.
Ronda Rousey Blasted As A “Mark” By Jim Cornette
SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey has been called a “mark” by Jim Cornette for her pitch to use thumbtacks at Extreme Rules. At Extreme Rules, Ronda Rousey challenged Liv Morgan for the SmackDown Women’s Title in an anything goes Extreme Rules match. Plenty of weapons were utilised in the bout but the ending of the match saw Rousey trap her opponent’s head between her thigh, her shin, and a chunk of broken table, forcing Morgan to pass out with the referee calling for the bell and declaring Rousey the winner.
Sami Zayn Addresses Jey Uso Being “So Angry”
There is some internal strife within WWE’s Bloodline group with Jey Uso clearly having issues with Sami Zayn and that has led to Zayn addressing the matter during a recent interview. After the leader of The Bloodline, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, made it clear that he wanted...
Billy Gunn Breaks Silence On Missing DX Reunion
AEW star Billy Gunn has commented on missing the DX reunion celebrating 25 years of the group that took place recently on WWE Monday Night Raw. One of the selling points for the season premiere of WWE Raw on October 10th was the reunion of D-Generation X, celebrating 25 years since they first formed in 1997. Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg, and X-Pac were all in attendance, with the late Chyna honored in spirit, but conspicuous by his absence was Billy Gunn.
Roman Reigns Reacts To Logan Paul Training With Shawn Michaels
News of Logan Paul training with WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels has caught the eye of Roman Reigns ahead of Crown Jewel. Roman Reigns and Logan Paul’s blockbuster collision for the former’s Undisputed WWE Universal Championship has excited fans ever since it was first confirmed for WWE Crown Jewel. Scheduled for Saturday, November 5th in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the match is expected to wow audiences, if Logan’s two previous WWE outings are anything to go by.
Jim Ross Claims WWE Didn’t Know “How To Book” WWE Hall Of Famer
Despite the star in question becoming a two-time WWE Hall of Famer, Jim Ross has claimed WWE originally had no idea how to book them. Ric Flair has been a celebrated performer in every organisation he’s walked into, whether it’s WWE, WCW, IMPACT, or elsewhere. Having achieved 16 World Championship reigns throughout his career, two of which came in WWE, it would seem that each promoter who booked ‘The Nature Boy’ knew precisely how to use him.
WWE Trademarks New NXT Show Name
The changes everyone’s seen in WWE over the last few months keep coming, as it would appear NXT is set to get a new Premium Live Event. Since the retirement of Vince McMahon from WWE and the succession to power of Triple H just before SummerSlam 2022, the changes have been well and truly rung. With ‘The Game’ spending his early time behind the scenes at the helm of NXT, one of his first moves was to change its multi-colored 2.0 evolution back to the original black and gold branding.
GCW Possibly Working With WWE
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) and Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) might have “something going on.”. On Friday, October 21, 2022, Wrestling Observer reported that WWE and GCW possibly have “something going on” in regards to a potential relationship between the two. The news follows Janela’s tweet from Monday before WWE Raw that stated:
Darby Allin Recalls Crazy Dynamite Match With Jeff Hardy
Darby Allin has opened up on how he expected to end up in hospital due to his intense match with Jeff Hardy earlier this year. Whilst Jeff Hardy now seems to transcend eras in wrestling with his unique style, Darby Allin is considered by many to be his modern-day equivalent. When ‘The Charismatic Enigma’ made the switch from WWE to AEW, it was only going to be a matter of time before the pair would face off inside the squared circle.
Bret Hart Says Earl Hebner “Should Know Better” For Thinking Montreal Screwjob Was A Work
The match known as the Montreal Screwjob is one of the most famous matches in pro wrestling history and Bret Hart is not happy with the opinions expressed by the referee of the match. It was a match that has been very well documented over the last 25 years with...
AEW Stars “Almost Got Physical” Over Fall Out
Two AEW stars are said to have “almost got physical” over a fallout that has seemingly seen a long time and popular tag team completely fall apart. Santana and Ortiz burst into AEW as part of Chris Jericho’s Inner Circle group in 2019. The former IMPACT Tag Team Champions made a huge splash as part of the group and stole the show in Blood and Guts and Stadium Stampede matches.
WWE Announces Two New Matches For Crown Jewel
WWE has made two new official additions to their upcoming Crown Jewel Premium Live Event. On WWE Friday Night Smackdown, the promotion made it official that Braun Strowman and Omos will be squaring off at Crown Jewel, and not just that, but Karrion Kross and Drew McIntyre will also have a Steel Cage Match at the PLE.
Two Wrestlers WWE Is Considering For Bray Wyatt Stable
We have more insight on who could potentially be in Bray Wyatt’s upcoming stable. With Bray Wyatt’s return is going to come along with a new faction in WWE, and the rumor mill has been swirling about who could possibly be featured in the group. On his Wrestling...
Kane Calls WWE Hall Of Famer A “Very Underrated” Entertainer
Kane has named a WWE Hall of Famer he feels was unfairly underrated when it came to the entertainment aspect of wrestling. When it comes to the theatrical aspects of wrestling, Glenn Jacobs is an expert. During his legendary run as The Undertaker’s masked brother, Kane, the star was famous for using flames and pyrotechnics. During his heated feud with The Phenom, the pair would regularly throw lightning in arenas, trap each other in caskets, and try to bury each other alive.
