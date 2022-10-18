Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Things to do in Cincinnati this weekend Oct. 21-23
CINCINNATI — The weekend is here and there are plenty of things to do around Greater Cincinnati. Check out our list below of all the happenings across the Queen City. Findlay Market is hosting its annual Fall Food Fest on Sunday. It will start at 10 a.m. and go...
earnthenecklace.com
Colin Mayfield Leaving WLWT: Where Is the Cincinnati Anchor Going?
The people of Cincinnati loved watching Colin Mayfield on WLWT News 5 every morning. His warmth and charisma as a morning anchor helped set a great tone for his viewers’ days. But now Colin Mayfield is leaving WLWT for another exciting opportunity. Naturally, the news upset many people. They especially want to know where he is going next and if his new job will take him away from the city. Fortunately for them, the anchor answered most of the queries about his departure from WLWT.
The City of Cincinnati: Saying the 'n-word' will get you immediately fired
City officials are meeting Thursday night to discuss the updated language added to the city's non-discrimination and sexual harassment policies.
Cincinnati CityBeat
26 Famous People Buried in Cincinnati Cemeteries
Over the years, dozens of local and national celebrities have hailed from Cincinnati – and many of them are now buried within city limits. Here are some of the most famous folks who call the Queen City their eternal home, and where to find their graves. Dr. Henry Heimlich.
WKRC
Fischer Homes to open 2 new Greater Cincinnati communities
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Work is underway on two new communities by Fischer Homes, Greater Cincinnati’s largest homebuilder. The homebuilder will open Oaks of Eastgate in Batavia and Summerlyn Farms in Lebanon. Brian Johnson, Fischer's Cincinnati market resident, told the Courier the communities will help meet the huge demand for patio homes in the area and each offer great locations.
New airline with destinations coming to CVG airport in 2023
HEBRON, Ky. (WDTN) – If you’re in search of an airline alternative, a new airline is parking their brakes for travelers on a Cincinnati airport. According to our partners at WLWT, Breeze Airlines is coming to Cincinnati Northern Kentucky International Airport in 2023. The new airline will be having flights from Cincinnati to Charleston, SC […]
AdWeek
Erica Collura Leaving WKRC in Cincinnati After 9 Years
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WKRC meteorologist Erica Collura is leaving the Cincinnati CBS affiliate on Oct. 27 after nine years at the station. “It is with...
WLWT 5
How to dispose of your yard waste in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — The leaves are falling and many of us have been out in our yards raking during our free time. Did you know that Cincinnati offers no-cost yard waste pickup for residents inside city limits? Yard waste pickup for the city of Cincinnati happens every two weeks and coincides with your recycling pickup day.
Analyzing the impact of Malik Elzy's decommitment from Cincinnati
Cincinnati lost a commitment from four-star wide receiver, Malik Elzy, out of Chicago (Ill.) Simeon on Tuesday evening.
adventuremomblog.com
Ohio Road Trip Getaway- 1.5 hrs from Cincinnati and Columbus
Highland County is located around 1.5 hours from Cincinnati and Columbus, Ohio and offers outdoor adventures and more for a day trip or weekend getaway. I’m sharing more about fun things to do on your Ohio road trip around Highland County. Thanks again to Visit Highland County for hosting...
Cincinnati Basketball: Wes Miller reacts to recent preseason scrimmage at Ohio
With the regular season approaching, the Bearcats played a preseason exhibition at Ohio on Sunday to prepare for the upcoming campaign. According to multiple reports, the Bobcats secured a 79-72 win over Cincinnati in the recent closed scrimmage. David DeJulius and John Newman III each scored 12 points for the...
Fox 19
Cincinnati Zoo expecting another baby animal in summer 2023
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Zoo announced Thursday that they are expecting another baby animal, just months after Bibi had Fritz the baby hippo. Lightning, a two-toed sloth, has been pregnant since September after spending time with Moe, another sloth at the Cincinnati Zoo. “We waited several months before putting the...
WLWT 5
Youth football coach gunned down after practice remembered as mentor to kids
CINCINNATI — A youth football coach was gunned down in front of his team as they were leaving the fieldfrom practice in College Hill on Tuesday night. Jermaine Knox, 37, was known as “Coach Maine” in the community. He died at the scene in the 1700 block of Larch Avenue.
Cute siblings: Baby hippo Fritz teases Fiona at Cincinnati Zoo
The siblings first met on Aug. 24 in the outdoor habitat, and the two almost got close enough for a nose boop.
Centre Daily
Youth football coach fatally shot as practice lets out, Ohio cops say. ‘A cornerstone’
A shooting just after a youth football practice left a coach dead and another person injured, Ohio police said. Jermaine Knox, 37, was leaving the youth football practice he coached in College Park, Cincinnati, about 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, WCPO reported. A person approached Knox and began shooting, Fox 19 reported, citing police.
Cincinnati Herald
The Peach Cobbler Factory
The Peach Cobbler Factory, a family-style dessert shop, sells “old school desserts with a new school flare.” Cincinnati has never seen a sweet shop like this before. Driving around we see Cupcake shops, Donut shops but we never see Cobblers, Banana Pudding, etc. This factory offers a “feeling of nostalgia for its old school yet it’s still delicious.”
WLWT 5
Nickelodeon star Lay Lay surprises students at Cincinnati school
CINCINNATI — Students at one local high school had a big surprise on Tuesday when a Nickelodeon star walked through the doors. The star of the show "That Girl Lay Lay" stopped by Frederick Douglass Elementary School with an encouraging message for the students. Lay Lay is a social...
Fox 19
Free health center in East Price Hill helping uninsured adults
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Residents who are in need of medical care, but unable to afford it, don’t have to put their health at risk thanks to the Good Samaritan Free Health Center. In this 19 For a Cure report, Dan Wells gives you a look at how this health...
WLWT 5
Alabama Fish Bar reopens weeks after truck crashes into storefront
CINCINNATI — A popular eatery in Over-the-Rhine is back open after a truck slammed into the storefront earlier this month. It happened on Oct. 4 when a black pickup truck crashed into the storefront of Alabama Fish Bar, located at 1601 Main Street, near the intersection of Liberty. Sgt....
