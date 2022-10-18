ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

HipHopDX.com

Future Called Out By Alleged Baby Mother Over Missed Child Support Payments

Future has been called out by a woman claiming to be one of his children’s mother and accused of missing numerous child support payments. A woman who allegedly had a daughter with King Pluto took to Instagram on Tuesday (October 18) to blast the “Life Is Good” rapper for suddenly stopping his child support payments.
Tyla

Man with no jaw falls in love and shares his incredible story

A man who was born with no jaw has fallen in love and has shared his incredible story to help inspire others. Joseph Williams, from Chicago, was born with otofacial syndrome, an extremely rare condition that causes a person to be born without a mandible (lower jaw or jawbone) and therefore without a chin.
CHICAGO, IL
toofab.com

Kendall Jenner Tired of Her Character Constantly Being Questioned: 'If Only People Knew Me'

"Anything I do gets hate" Kendall Jenner wishes the public knew who she really was. The 26-year-old 818 Tequila mogul fired back against rumors that she was a "mean girl" during Thursday's episode of "The Kardashians." Jenner shared that her anxiety makes her feel uncomfortable in big crowds, which may make her appear to be standoffish.
realitytitbit.com

Fans want to know who Kyle Abrams is dating as he 'soft launches girlfriend'

Love Is Blind is back in 2022 for a brand new season but fans of the show are still wondering what former participants are up to now. When Kyle Abrams first appeared on the Netflix show, he was matched with Shaina Hurley, however, things didn’t quite work out. Now, Kyle’s Instagram followers are asking if he’s “soft launching a girlfriend”.
talentrecap.com

Meghan Markle Quit ‘Deal or No Deal’ Because It Was All About Looks

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (also known as Meghan Markle) recently opened up about her experience on the game show Deal or No Deal. She was a “briefcase girl” on the show in 2006, and has since looked back at the memory, saying that the role “was solely about beauty.”
realitytitbit.com

Matt and Colleen have Love Is Blind fans divided over whether they'll last

Given how successful seasons 1 and 2 of Love Is Blind were, it’s no surprise that the Netflix show is back for a third time in 2022. A brand new batch of singletons gathered into the pods on October 19 and began getting to know their potential future spouses without seeing their faces. Love Is Blind couple Matt and Colleen have got viewers talking on Twitter just a few episodes into season 3.
realitytitbit.com

The Mole winner walks away with over $100k after correct guess

Friday, October 7 saw the release of a brand new Netflix series – The Mole. Weekly batches of the show were released until the Mole was finally unveiled and one contestant dubbed the winner. Some of the show’s contestants thought they knew who the Mole was from day one but others were unsure.
KENTUCKY STATE
HollywoodLife

‘RHONJ’ Cast Teases ‘Explosive’ New Season: ‘Everybody’ Gets Into Teresa’s ‘Ugly’ Fight With The Gorgas (Exclusive)

There’s a major divide between the cast of The Real Housewives of New Jersey after they filmed season 13 this past summer. Things are so bad between Teresa Giudice and her family members Joe and Melissa Gorga that the cast had to be split in two separate panels at BravoCon 2022 in New York City. HollywoodLife spoke to the women of RHONJ and we got some major teasers about the upcoming season.
NEW JERSEY STATE
realitytitbit.com

Spoilers: Netflix fans were convinced Jacob Hacker was The Mole

The Mole saw 12 contestants work together to add money to the winning prize pot, but there is an imposter among the team trying to sabotage their wins. Before the final two episodes were released, Jacob Hacker was a suspect. Netflix brought back the popular show after several long-awaited years,...
OHIO STATE
toofab.com

Brandi Glanville & Kenya Moore Trade Insults As They Refuse to Squash Beef at BravoCon 2022

"I'm sorry, I can't hear you behind those duck lips." It doesn't look like Brandi Glanville and Kenya Moore will be mending fences anytime soon. During "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" at BravoCon 2022, the two were chosen to participate in a game called "Squash! That! Beef!" -- and things got ugly real quick. Not only did Brandi, 49, and Kenya, 51, not even attempt to squash anything, but the two also threw insults at one another.
realitytitbit.com

Balenciaga 'dumps' Kanye West as fashion brand 'cuts ties' with rapper

Famous fashion brand Balenciaga has reportedly cut all ties with Kanye West, ending their professional relationship. The rapper, who goes simply by Ye these days, has long worked with the brand and even opened its summer 2023 show at Paris Fashion Week. He famously wore a branded mouthguard over his...

