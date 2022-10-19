Read full article on original website
‘I Failed to Stop It.' Kevin de León Apologizes for LA City Council Debacle, Still Not Stepping Down
Kevin de León said in an exclusive interview with Telemundo Thursday that he apologizes from the bottom of his heart, and he “failed to stop the meeting,” referring to a leaked audio recording of a conversation between he and several other council members that included racist language.
Eunisses Hernandez unseated Gil Cedillo. Can she help solve L.A.'s political crisis?
Community activist Eunisses Hernandez unseated L.A. City Councilmember Gil Cedillo in June, but won’t take office until December.
Your guide to California's Congressional District 45 race: Rep. Michelle Steel vs. Jay Chen
California midterm election: What to know about the House race between Republican Rep. Michelle Steel and Democrat Jay Chen in Orange and L.A. counties.
Your guide to California's Congressional District 47 race: Rep. Katie Porter vs. Scott Baugh
California midterm election: What to know about the congressional race between Democratic Rep. Katie Porter and Republican Scott Baugh in Orange County.
Column: Is L.A. Councilmember Kevin de León a political dead man walking?
The embattled Los Angeles City Council member insists that he won’t quit. But that probably won’t salvage his political career or bode well for his future.
A violent arrest by L.A. County deputies was caught on video. Now the man is seeking justice
Attorneys and activists gathered Friday to speak out against the arrest of Blake Anderson, a security guard in Inglewood. His lawyers plan to file a federal civil rights lawsuit. Source: Los Angeles Times.
Column: Karen Bass' Latino-Black family is everything the ugly audiotape is not
I found myself sharing Korean barbecue in Mid-City with Bass, her three adult kids and a grandchild the night before a leaked tape upended L.A. politics.
No-interest micro loans: Philanthropist's new tool in preventing homelessness
A West Los Angeles software entrepreneur has launched a philanthropic venture that aims to give at least 10,000 interest-free micro loans to people facing eviction.
Column: Kevin de León says he's sorry but won't resign. Kevin, stop gaslighting L.A.
In the midst of this forgive-me farce, De León reiterated that, nope, he’s going to stay in his seat.
Two students injured in stabbing at John Marshall High School in Los Feliz
The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. at the high school, authorities said. Two students were taken to a hospital, and a person of interest was detained and released.
F-16 fighter jets intercepted planes in restricted airspace during Biden's Southern California visit
The breaches by the small planes happened when President Biden was attending events in Los Angeles and Orange counties last week, authorities said.
San Jose State postpones game after running back from L.A. is struck, killed by bus
Camdan McWright, 18, was hit by a school bus while riding an electric scooter near campus, according to officials. He was a standout player at St. Genevieve High School.
Record heat returns to Southern California after fall-like conditions
After a few days of cool temperatures and a bit of rain, temperatures across the Los Angeles area hit the mid-90s, tying daily records at LAX and in Long Beach.
LA County Sheriff's Narcotics Agents Seize Fentanyl Pills Hidden in Candy Packaging
LA County Sheriff’s Narcotics Bureau Detectives and Drug Enforcement Agency agents seized approximately 12,000 suspected fentanyl pills at the Los Angeles International Airport Wednesday hidden in candy packaging. Around 7:30 a.m. agents assigned to the task force at LAX airport arrested an individual who attempted to go through TSA...
Watch: Alhambra Police Rescue Driver From Burning Car
A video captured tense moments when an Alhambra police officer rescued an injured driver from a burning car after it crashed. The incident occurred at 2 a.m. on Thursday after officers responded to a call about a traffic collision in the 700 block of North Atlantic. Once the officers arrived,...
Police Arrest Man for Attempted Murder in Sword Attack
Wilshire police officers arrested a man for attempted murder involved in a sword attack on a woman Tuesday night. Around 11:20 p.m. Wilshire patrol cars responded to the 1200 block of Victoria Ave. for an assault with a deadly weapon that was in progress. When they arrived they found a...
