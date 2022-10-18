Read full article on original website
Coronavirus pandemic prompts Biden to focus on biological threats
WASHINGTON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday set in motion a plan to counter biological threats and prepare for the next pandemic after the COVID-19 coronavirus caused more than 1 million deaths in the United States.
constructiondive.com
Labor crunch could ‘rob the US’ of critical infrastructure: McKinsey
The federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is expected to create hundreds of thousands of new job openings over its roughly five-year duration, but worker shortages in construction and related industries could stymie the effort, according to new analysis from management consulting firm McKinsey. McKinsey estimated the shortfall attributable to...
electronicpaymentsinternational.com
Remitly Global expands to Japan and New Zealand
Digital financial services provider Remitly Global has expanded its footprint in the Asia-Pacific region to include Japan and New Zealand. So far, Remitly, which provides financial services to immigrants and their families in over 170 countries, claims to have helped customers send $2.5bn in remittance volume from APAC region. The...
maritime-executive.com
Report: The State of Human Rights Implementation in Shipping
Human Rights at Sea has published a new independent review into implementing the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights throughout the maritime sector. The extensive report provides both an introduction to the UN Guiding Principles (UNGP) and highlights ongoing developments in the maritime sector under the three UNGP pillars.
Ars Technica
Another casualty of the pandemic: Our ability to worry about anything else
It's safe to say that the first two years of the pandemic left a lot of people exhausted and emotionally drained. A new study suggests that the exhaustion showed a reduced ability to care about other global problems. The work relied on surveying all English-language Twitter for tweets related to...
