philomathnews.com

NW Natural announces November launch of new bill discount program

NW Natural announced that the launch of a new bill discount program will arrive next month. Gas bill discounts of 15% to 40% will be available for customers whose household income is less than 60% of the state median income. The program was recently approved by the Oregon Public Utility...
pdxfoodpress.com

Oregon City Farmers Market – An Apple a Day…

We have two markets left before we launch into winter season on November 5th at 10am. As we move into a new season some of our vendors will be finishing up their summer dates with us. Make sure to visit the following before they’re gone!. Sao Noi Chili Oil.
pdxfoodpress.com

Our Legacy Harvested to Host Third Annual BIPOC Block Party at MAC Market on November 5

The Post-Harvest Celebration will Feature BIPOC Musicians, Performers, Local Artisans, Food Vendors, and the Graduation of the Inaugural “Cru” of BIPOC Harvest Interns. PORTLAND, Ore. (Oct. 19, 2022) – Our Legacy Harvested (OLH) is hosting its third annual BIPOC Block Party, an opportunity to connect with fellow community members in a lively market setting, on Saturday, Nov. 5. They will be shutting down the block in front of Mac Market in McMinnville for a full afternoon and evening celebrating harvest, diversity, and their inaugural “Cru” of harvest interns. The event will bring together BIPOC artisans, chefs, brewers, vintners and more, with live music on the streets and interactive activities for the whole family.
The Oregonian

Kroger-Albertsons merger raises fears of store closures; here’s where the chains compete in Oregon

The 2002 closure of the Fred Meyer grocery store serving Rockwood was a blow to the Gresham neighborhood, leaving a hole in its center and one less option for groceries. The next hit came in 2015, when a merger between the Albertsons and Safeway brands resulted in the closure of a Safeway store nearby. That left an Albertsons store as the last chain supermarket in the area.
The Oregonian

Multnomah County Chair candidate Sharon Meieran gets big boost from outside group’s six-figure ad blitz

Multnomah County chair candidate Sharon Meieran will receive a massive, unexpected lift from a well-financed political committee that is also supporting Portland City Council candidate Rene Gonzalez ahead of the Nov. 8 election. A glossy mailer from Portland Accountability PAC that touts both Meieran and Gonzalez — and lambasts their...
theportlandmedium.com

Portland’s Whitest Big City Status Changed

Portland used to lay claim to being the whitest big in the country. That has changed but not due to an influx of Black people. The Black population in North and Northeast Portland declined by 13.5%, numbers from the 2020 census show. While Portland’s Black population has remained relatively unchanged from 2010 to 2020, many close-in neighborhoods continued to see more Black residents leaving.
Oregon City News

Opinion: Don't compensate owners of Oregon City's 'piggy bank'

Paul Edgar: Public funds should be carefully allocated, if they are to go to private developmentDevelopers of the proposed Abernethy Green site tout that they will landscape the equivalent of 14 football fields to beautify and enhance the community. My concern is with the use of over $10 million in Oregon City's public money going to a private group to subsidize the property owner who damaged the landfill property, and to a developer group who will create a new beginning on the damaged property. My logic is when public money is the key to creating a new "capital asset" that...
WWEEK

WW’s General Election 2022 Endorsements: Portland City Hall

Even Rene Gonzalez, our pick for city commissioner, would concede this contest is largely a referendum on the four years Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty has spent on the Portland City Council. Voters must ask themselves: After four years of Hardesty being the loudest voice on the council, are they better...
WWEEK

Why Did Those Minivan-Driving Feds Snatch People From Downtown Portland?

There were many moments from the summer of 2020 that have lodged in Portlanders’ collective memory, not to be easily forgiven or forgotten. Perhaps the most indelible is grainy footage of federal officers piling out of rented, unmarked minivans like circus performers from clown cars—and abducting protesters from the streets.
City Observatory

ODOT’s safety lie is back, bigger than ever

Oregon DOT is using phony claims about safety to sell a $1.45 billion freeway widening project. People are regularly being killed on ODOT roadways and the agency claims that it lacks the resources to fix these problems. Meanwhile, it proposes to spend billions of dollars widening freeways where virtually no...
opb.org

Rare photographs, newly digitized, show Oregon life in the early 1900s

A new online photograph collection of rare images offer a look at Oregon life 120 years ago. The Oregon Historical Society reports that it recently digitized more than 200 historical photographs of the state from the turn of the 20th century. The Lars C. Henrichsen photograph collection features prints and...
