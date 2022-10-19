Paul Edgar: Public funds should be carefully allocated, if they are to go to private developmentDevelopers of the proposed Abernethy Green site tout that they will landscape the equivalent of 14 football fields to beautify and enhance the community. My concern is with the use of over $10 million in Oregon City's public money going to a private group to subsidize the property owner who damaged the landfill property, and to a developer group who will create a new beginning on the damaged property. My logic is when public money is the key to creating a new "capital asset" that...

OREGON CITY, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO