Eastern Long Island Fishing Report- October 20, 2022
Big Bass for the boats on the south shore. Big bluefish on the north shore, plus some albies and stripers. Decent schoolie bite on the south shore beaches. Potential for a sandeel beach bite. New moon on the horizon too. Time to fish very hard!. Excellent tog fishing on the...
Search Underway For Missing Kayaker in North haven
A search is underway for Dario Cholula, 32, of Queens, who went out fishing in the area of North Haven on October 19 and did not return. He was last... more. The public hearing required before the Southampton Town Board could suspend the local law restricting ... by Kitty Merrill.
Stony Brook’s Hercules gets renewed vigor
A Long Island landmark is looking more vibrant. The Ward Melville Heritage Organization debuted the restored Hercules figurehead at a press conference on Oct. 14. Recently, philanthropists Harlan and Olivia Fischer, of Head of the Harbor, noticed the figurehead needed restoration and decided to sponsor its renovation. WMHO board members...
Jennifer Lawrence “Dramedy” Shooting at Lookout Beach in Nassau, Other Locations
A movie is being filmed at various locations on Long Island, including Town Park Point Lookout Beach in Nassau according to Town of Hempstead records. Some sources say the film is supposed to be set in Montauk, but that is not confirmed. The movie, “No Hard Feelings,” is set to...
East Hampton Police Reports for the Week of October 20
MONTAUK — On August 20, an East Islip woman went to the Town Police substation in Montauk to report someone damaged her 2022 Mercedes. The woman told police that she... more. MONTAUK — On July 10, around 12:46 a.m., a West Lake Drive man reported to Town Police that he watched four men take a popular bar sign and leave with it in a white pickup truck. MONTAUK — A silver Cartier Tank watch, valued at $3,200, was taken from a beach chair at an Old Montauk Highway resort, according to a report filed with Town Police on September 18. The theft was alleged to have occurred on September 16, after the woman said she left it on her beach chair around 3:35 p.m. and went to the bar area while ... 13 Oct 2022 by Staff Writer.
The first-ever Sweetgreen on Long Island is now officially open
Believe it or not, despite operating over 200 locations across New York state, popular fast casual restaurant Sweetgreen had yet to open an outpost on Long Island. That has officially changed this week with the debut of Sweetgreen in Garden City, less than an hour drive away from midtown Manhattan, at 191 Seventh Street.
'Smoother Roads Are Ahead': $80.1M Long Island Expressway Resurfacing Project Completed
State officials announced that an $80.1 million resurfacing project on the Long Island Expressway was completed one month ahead of schedule. Gov. Kathy Hochul said the project to resurface the LIE from the Nassau-Suffolk border to State Route 112 in Suffolk County was finished on the morning of Thursday, Oct. 20.
Blinking Lights and Traffic Cones Pilot To Start on October 24
The pilot project aimed at improving traffic flow on major Southampton arteries will begin on Monday, October 24. Months in the making, it involves having traffic signals at major intersections... more. It had been four years or so since the East Hampton and Westhampton Beach boys ... 19 Oct 2022...
Final stretch of LIRR’s $2.5 billion 'third track’ finished
It’s finally completed. The Long Island Rail Road line connecting New York City with Nassau County’s governmental seat and other points east now has a third track. And that could mean not only more trains along a nearly 10-stretch between Floral Park and Hicksville, but added benefits to neighboring lines and traffic.
Five northforker staff picks for local leaf peeping
The leaves have started changing at Horton Point Lighthouse. (Credit: Victoria Caruso) Vibrant autumn colors are on display across the North Fork as the leaves turn from bright summer greens to golden yellows and striking reds. On the East End, fall foliage is quickly approaching its midpoint, with spotters at...
Lane Closures Scheduled For Stretch Of Long Island Expressway In Oyster Bay
State officials issued an alert about upcoming lane closures on a stretch of the Long Island Expressway. Two lanes of the westbound Long Island Expressway (I-495) are set to close between Exit 43 (South Oyster Bay Road) and Exit 42 (Northern State Parkway) in Oyster Bay, according to the New York State Department of Transportation.
Application heard for mixed-use building in Bay Shore
On Wednesday, Oct. 12, the Town of Islip planning board held a meeting at Islip Town Hall West. A public hearing was held regarding a site plan modification for 39 Brentwood Road in Bay Shore. …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched...
Glen Cove ranked in top places to live
Glen Cove has a lot to offer, and it’s great to see our small city being recognized on a national level.”. It currently stands as 37 on the list and is New York’s sole representative on the personal finance website’s annual ranking. Atlanta, GA took Money’s top spot, followed by Tempe, Arizona, at No. 2, and Kirkland, Washington, at No. 3. Several New Jersey locations earned placement on the list as well.
Schmidt's Market in Southampton closing after almost 43 years due to high rent
Owner of Schmidt's Market Dennis Schmidt says the store is closing because rent prices are getting to high.
REI To Open Store In Huntington, NY In Summer 2023
REI Co-op will open a new store in Huntington, NY, in the summer of 2023, the retailer’s seventh location in the Tri-State region. “We’ve long been interested in better serving the Long Island outdoor community and in complement to our existing Tri-State stores,” said Sean Sampson, REI regional director. “As we do in every community where the co-op has a presence, our local team will seek partnerships with nonprofits to support their efforts in protecting natural places and welcoming more people outside.”
Woman Rescued After Sailboat Overturns In Peconic Bay
A woman was rescued from the waters off Long Island after her Sunfish sailboat capsized. The incident took place in Southampton around 4 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17 in Peconic Bay near Robbins Island. The woman, Barbara Gilman, age 56, from Georgia, was able to call for help, and Southampton...
“I almost want to cry:” Sag Harbor affordable housing plan under fire
There are three constants in life: death, taxes and controversy over affordable housing in small towns. The latest example comes from Sag Harbor, where a proposed 79-unit, mixed-use development in the village center has divided residents. On one side are supporters of Conifer Realty’s development, and on the other side are critics led by the community group Save Sag Harbor, which sued last week to tank the project.
Long Island Auto Retailer Named TIME Dealer of the Year
The nomination of Hugh “Jack” Weidinger IV, dealer principal at North Bay Cadillac Co. Inc. in Great Neck, New York, for the 2023 TIME Dealer of the Year award was announced today by TIME. Weidinger is one of a select group of 48 dealer nominees from across the country to be honored with the award.
Port Jefferson Station – 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Colonial In The Woodlands Section!
This home is move-in ready with a magnificent backyard with a Mountain Lake inground pool. Completely redone paver patio with a fire pit, granite kitchen with SS appliances, fully-finished basement with 8′ ceilings. 2+ car garage with plenty of off-street parking. Gas heat. $749,999 | MLS #3433195. For more...
Tesla Leases Former Pier 1 in Water Mill
A Tesla car dealership is coming to Water Mill. The electric-car maker is taking over 54 Montauk Highway, formerly home to Pier 1 Imports, which moved out in 2019. The... more. At an abbreviated work session of Friday, October 14 — rescheduled from Thursday, October 13, ... 18 Oct 2022 by Kitty Merrill.
