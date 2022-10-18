ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southampton, NY

onthewater.com

Eastern Long Island Fishing Report- October 20, 2022

Big Bass for the boats on the south shore. Big bluefish on the north shore, plus some albies and stripers. Decent schoolie bite on the south shore beaches. Potential for a sandeel beach bite. New moon on the horizon too. Time to fish very hard!. Excellent tog fishing on the...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
27east.com

Search Underway For Missing Kayaker in North haven

A search is underway for Dario Cholula, 32, of Queens, who went out fishing in the area of North Haven on October 19 and did not return. He was last... more. The public hearing required before the Southampton Town Board could suspend the local law restricting ... by Kitty Merrill.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
TBR News Media

Stony Brook’s Hercules gets renewed vigor

A Long Island landmark is looking more vibrant. The Ward Melville Heritage Organization debuted the restored Hercules figurehead at a press conference on Oct. 14. Recently, philanthropists Harlan and Olivia Fischer, of Head of the Harbor, noticed the figurehead needed restoration and decided to sponsor its renovation. WMHO board members...
STONY BROOK, NY
27east.com

East Hampton Police Reports for the Week of October 20

MONTAUK — On August 20, an East Islip woman went to the Town Police substation in Montauk to report someone damaged her 2022 Mercedes. The woman told police that she... more. MONTAUK — On July 10, around 12:46 a.m., a West Lake Drive man reported to Town Police that he watched four men take a popular bar sign and leave with it in a white pickup truck. MONTAUK — A silver Cartier Tank watch, valued at $3,200, was taken from a beach chair at an Old Montauk Highway resort, according to a report filed with Town Police on September 18. The theft was alleged to have occurred on September 16, after the woman said she left it on her beach chair around 3:35 p.m. and went to the bar area while ... 13 Oct 2022 by Staff Writer.
EAST HAMPTON, NY
27east.com

Blinking Lights and Traffic Cones Pilot To Start on October 24

The pilot project aimed at improving traffic flow on major Southampton arteries will begin on Monday, October 24. Months in the making, it involves having traffic signals at major intersections... more. It had been four years or so since the East Hampton and Westhampton Beach boys ... 19 Oct 2022...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Final stretch of LIRR’s $2.5 billion 'third track’ finished

It’s finally completed. The Long Island Rail Road line connecting New York City with Nassau County’s governmental seat and other points east now has a third track. And that could mean not only more trains along a nearly 10-stretch between Floral Park and Hicksville, but added benefits to neighboring lines and traffic.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
northforker.com

Five northforker staff picks for local leaf peeping

The leaves have started changing at Horton Point Lighthouse. (Credit: Victoria Caruso) Vibrant autumn colors are on display across the North Fork as the leaves turn from bright summer greens to golden yellows and striking reds. On the East End, fall foliage is quickly approaching its midpoint, with spotters at...
RIVERHEAD, NY
islipbulletin.net

Application heard for mixed-use building in Bay Shore

On Wednesday, Oct. 12, the Town of Islip planning board held a meeting at Islip Town Hall West. A public hearing was held regarding a site plan modification for 39 Brentwood Road in Bay Shore. …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched...
BAY SHORE, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Glen Cove ranked in top places to live

Glen Cove has a lot to offer, and it’s great to see our small city being recognized on a national level.”. It currently stands as 37 on the list and is New York’s sole representative on the personal finance website’s annual ranking. Atlanta, GA took Money’s top spot, followed by Tempe, Arizona, at No. 2, and Kirkland, Washington, at No. 3. Several New Jersey locations earned placement on the list as well.
GLEN COVE, NY
sgbonline.com

REI To Open Store In Huntington, NY In Summer 2023

REI Co-op will open a new store in Huntington, NY, in the summer of 2023, the retailer’s seventh location in the Tri-State region. “We’ve long been interested in better serving the Long Island outdoor community and in complement to our existing Tri-State stores,” said Sean Sampson, REI regional director. “As we do in every community where the co-op has a presence, our local team will seek partnerships with nonprofits to support their efforts in protecting natural places and welcoming more people outside.”
HUNTINGTON, NY
Daily Voice

Woman Rescued After Sailboat Overturns In Peconic Bay

A woman was rescued from the waters off Long Island after her Sunfish sailboat capsized. The incident took place in Southampton around 4 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17 in Peconic Bay near Robbins Island. The woman, Barbara Gilman, age 56, from Georgia, was able to call for help, and Southampton...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
therealdeal.com

“I almost want to cry:” Sag Harbor affordable housing plan under fire

There are three constants in life: death, taxes and controversy over affordable housing in small towns. The latest example comes from Sag Harbor, where a proposed 79-unit, mixed-use development in the village center has divided residents. On one side are supporters of Conifer Realty’s development, and on the other side are critics led by the community group Save Sag Harbor, which sued last week to tank the project.
SAG HARBOR, NY
longisland.com

Long Island Auto Retailer Named TIME Dealer of the Year

The nomination of Hugh “Jack” Weidinger IV, dealer principal at North Bay Cadillac Co. Inc. in Great Neck, New York, for the 2023 TIME Dealer of the Year award was announced today by TIME. Weidinger is one of a select group of 48 dealer nominees from across the country to be honored with the award.
GREAT NECK, NY
27east.com

Tesla Leases Former Pier 1 in Water Mill

A Tesla car dealership is coming to Water Mill. The electric-car maker is taking over 54 Montauk Highway, formerly home to Pier 1 Imports, which moved out in 2019. The... more. At an abbreviated work session of Friday, October 14 — rescheduled from Thursday, October 13, ... 18 Oct 2022 by Kitty Merrill.
WATER MILL, NY

