Pastors, Doctors Call for Safety for Transgender YouthAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Tennessee Titans reach agreement with Nashville's Mayor for new stadiumTina HowellNashville, TN
Andrea Bocelli and Louisiana Philharmonic to perform together for the 1st time in New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Tennessee Doctors Join Statewide Campaign in Support of Reproductive RightsAdvocate AndyTennessee State
This Nashville landmark's story of a broken-hearted ghost earned it a spot as one of America's "Best Haunted Hotels"Ellen EastwoodNashville, TN
wmot.org
Tennessee man gets jail time for his part in Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot
(Mike Osborne) — Another Tennessean was sentenced this past week for his part in last year’s riot in the U.S. Capitol. Nashville resident Andrew James Galloway was sentenced to 30 days behind bars. Of the 10 Tennesseans sentenced to date, Galloway is only the third to receive jail time.
iheart.com
This Tennessee City Is One Of America's 'Rattiest' Cities In 2022
Tennessee may be the home of country music and hot chicken, but it also houses one of the "rattiest" cities in the country. Orkin recently released its annual list of the 50 rattiest cities around the U.S. Chicago remained undefeated in the No. 1 spot for the eighth year in a row, followed by other major cities like Los Angeles, New York City and Washington, D.C. While it may make sense that cities filled with millions of residents, and even more tourists, have reported a rise in rodent activity, other cities in the list may come as a surprise, including one in the Volunteer State.
WSMV
New sign marks new era at WSMV 4
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The final touches of a new era at WSMV 4 went up on Friday. A new sign on the WSMV 4 building in Nashville marks the station’s transition to new ownership. On Dec. 1, Gray Television took over operation of WSMV 4. Gray, which owns...
Seventeen families across state impacted by Phelan-McDermid Syndrome
Tomorrow you may notice some buildings around the state lit up green. That's because October 22 is National Phelan-McDermid Syndrome Awareness Day.
wpln.org
Tell us your experience about your experience with disability benefits in Tennessee
Social Security and other disability benefits are meant to be a safety net for people who are unable to work because of a medical condition. However, the process of applying for and remaining eligible to receive benefits can be complicated and frustrating to the people they’re meant to help.
Hendersonville family heartened by New Yorkers’ kindness following attack
A Hendersonville family's vacation to New York City took quite a turn after their 17-year-old son was reportedly attacked while walking near Central Park.
Grandmother calls on MDHA for a bigger unit to care for disabled grandson
A Nashville woman is pleading for help from the Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency. She's in need of a bigger space.
Unhoused people rush to apply for affordable housing as another Nashville waitlist opens
When more spots opened in an affordable housing complex in Nashville, there was a rush of people experiencing homelessness and advocates trying to get on it as soon as possible.
WSMV
Oregon man charged with Hendersonville rape
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man from Portland, Oregon was arrested in Hendersonville Thursday after police say he sexually assaulted someone. Joesph Walker, 35, was charged with rape. Police said they received a complaint of sexual assault on Oct. 18 and identified Walker as the suspect. Police urge anyone...
Hours-long standoff ends in fire at Bellevue home; suspect in custody
An hours-long standoff between Metro police and a barricaded man has officially ended after the home at the center of the standoff went up in flames early Friday morning.
wgnsradio.com
A New Page In Murfreesboro Hardware History Opens Monday!
(MURFREESBORO) A new era in Murfreesboro history opens this coming Monday (10/24/2022) morning when Elder Family Ace Hardware opens its doors at 1807 Memorial Boulevard. Haynes family members commented, “After 101 years as a local family-owned business, we have decided to step away from ownership of the hardware store. We would like to express our sincere and deep gratitude to our loyal customers and wonderful community.”
mainstreetclarksville.com
Clarksville man arrested for abusing elderly
A Clarksville man has been indicted for abusing the elderly. In September, a grand jury for the 19th Judicial District of Tennessee handed down two counts of abuse against Davon Washington, 29.
Ferrari dealership arrives in Nashville
Italian luxury auto maker Ferrari has just opened its first exclusive dealership in Tennessee and it's right here in Nashville.
wpln.org
Let’s go girls! Take an inside look onboard a Nashville bachelorette party bus
For better or for worse, richer or poorer, Nashville is the bachelorette capital of the U.S. — even the world, according to CNN. Anyone who’s been downtown has seen them rolling on Lower Broadway aboard one of the most iconic — and most controversial — staples of our city’s tourism industry: the party bus.
2 men arrested on identity theft charges
Two California men were arrested in Hendersonville on identity theft charges.
1 injured in North Nashville shooting; suspect sought
Metro police are investigating a shooting on Jackson Street in North Nashville.
Brentwood police catch burglary suspects red handed; 1 still at large
Alleged home burglars were caught in the act, burglarizing homes in Brentwood.
wgnsradio.com
'Black Carpet Event' in Murfreesboro for the Screening of Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever
(MURFREESBORO, Tenn.) MODERNOIRE, a local business community organization that focuses on Rutherford County, is hosting the Wakanda Gala, a ticketed, invitation-only advance screening of Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever. In case you’re not familiar with Marvel Comics Wakanda, it’s a fictional country in East Africa that was created by Stan...
Teen charged with carrying two loaded guns at East Nashville high school
School resource officers arrested an 11th-grade student Thursday for bringing two loaded guns to East Magnet High School.
