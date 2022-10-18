During the final weekend of September, Northwestern hosted the Windon Memorial Classic championship at Evanston Golf Club. The Wildcats entered the final round 12 strokes behind the leaders. Aggressive play and knowledge of the local course helped the ‘Cats surge up the leaderboard early in the final round. The hometown Wildcats finished the day with a 10-under 270, tied for the lowest round in Windon Memorial history. Once all the other schools finished on the 18th green, NU was the only team to finish the competition under par at -2. It was the sixth time Northwestern was crowned champion of the Windon Memorial, and its first team win since the 2017 tournament.

EVANSTON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO