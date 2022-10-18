Read full article on original website
The last time Northwestern played the Terps, it was the start of a magical 2020 season that saw the ‘Cats all the way to a Big Ten Championship berth. This year couldn’t be more of a different story, with Northwestern now playing to add at least one more win to its measly 1-5 record before heading into its most difficult stretch yet. Despite this being the ‘Cats last arguably winnable game, the Inside NU staff has little faith, unfortunately. Here are their predictions for today's 2:30 P.M. CST matchup:
With Northwestern’s second-half slate looking ever so daunting, the ‘Cats' upcoming matchup versus Maryland might be their only chance to add another tally to the win column. Ahead of Saturday’s kickoff, Inside the Black and Gold staff writer John Guglielmone took the time to answer some questions about the Terps:
After two straight Big Ten losses, Northwestern quickly rebounded with two road victories. With a 12-3 record and a 3-3 conference mark, the ‘Cats are No. 3 in the nation. The expectation for this team may have been an undefeated season, but going up against a collection of talented Big Ten teams, it has not been an easy schedule. The Wildcats are still very much playing championship-caliber hockey, and their eyes remain set on a Big Ten title and national championship.
Joe McKeown and Co. are just three weeks away from taking the court again. Continuing with our Northwestern women’s basketball preview series, we look at Jillian Brown, a sophomore guard who’s primed to be one of NU’s offensive centerpieces. Who she is. Sophomore; guard; 5-foot-10; Grand Rapids,...
In 2019, Northwestern finished 13th at the Big Ten Cross Country Championships. The fastest runner placed 58th in the conference with a time of 21:32 and the team racked up a whopping 353 points, with 55 seconds separating its first and fifth runner. Now, just three years later, the Wildcats...
During the final weekend of September, Northwestern hosted the Windon Memorial Classic championship at Evanston Golf Club. The Wildcats entered the final round 12 strokes behind the leaders. Aggressive play and knowledge of the local course helped the ‘Cats surge up the leaderboard early in the final round. The hometown Wildcats finished the day with a 10-under 270, tied for the lowest round in Windon Memorial history. Once all the other schools finished on the 18th green, NU was the only team to finish the competition under par at -2. It was the sixth time Northwestern was crowned champion of the Windon Memorial, and its first team win since the 2017 tournament.
