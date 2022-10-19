Read full article on original website
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What will Valley high-speed rail stations look like? Designer gets $35M to figure it out
Future riders of California’s planned high-speed rail system won’t be boarding the trains until the end of this decade. But planning is already underway for the first passenger stations for the initial operating route through the San Joaquin Valley. The California High-Speed Rail Authority’s board unanimously awarded a...
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford's courthouse arbor is demolished for safety, to dissuade homeless use
After 40 years, the visual image of the Old Courthouse in Downtown Hanford is changing. The wooden arbor, that for almost half a century marked the west side of the building is coming down, leaving the original facade intact. Concerns about the arbor being used as a shelter by the...
Housing Watch: Price difference between renting homes and apartments in Valley
In September, the median rental price of a single-family home in Fresno was $1,713 a month, while the median price for an apartment was $1,605.
KMPH.com
Gov. offers $50,000 rewards for murders in Fresno, Kern, Alameda & Ventura Counties
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (FOX26) — Governor Newsom's office announced $50,000 rewards for unsolved murders in Fresno, Kern, Alameda, and Ventura counties. The announcement for the availability of the rewards for information leading to an arrest and conviction for the 2001 murder of Kyrin Wright in the City of Fresno. There...
sjvsun.com
Ainley, Darling Hotel owner, pitches safety, community preservation in Visalia City Council bid
In just a few weeks, Visalia voters who will reside in District 4 will have an opportunity to choose their replacement for longtime Councilman Greg Collins. One of the three candidates is Bob Ainley, a lawyer and small business owner who is known for owning The Darling Hotel in downtown Visalia.
Man steals over $1,500 worth of beer from Fresno company, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man racked up an expensive tab after stealing beer from a beverage distribution center, according to the Fresno Police Department. During a recent break-in, officers said a man stole $1,500 worth of beer from Valley Wide Beverage near East and Central avenues. Surveillance photos provided by police show a man […]
San Luis Obispo Tribune
First Mixteca elected to a U.S. city council has endured slurs like those made by L.A. leaders
The first woman with Mixteca roots ever elected to a city council in the United States was working remotely in Oaxaca when she was alerted to the news that rippled throughout the Indigenous community. That’s when Madera City Councilmember Elsa Mejía was forced to confront the baked-in racial tension between...
California offering $200k for information on four unsolved murders
California is offering $200,000 for information on four unsolved murders throughout the state. Rewards of $50,000 each have been assigned to four cold cases spanning the years from 1990 to 2021. Governor Gavin Newsom announced that any information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspects involved in the murders will be rewarded. The victims […]
Shooting across from Edison High school sends man to hospital
Officers were called to an apartment complex at California and Tulare Avenues, right across from Edison High School, just before 4.a.m Thursday morning.
sjvsun.com
Fresno’s Zoo is planning an aquarium. Here’s an early peek at the plans.
Fresno has a complicated relationship with aquariums. Hopes for the construction of Aquarius Aquarium, first pitched in 2000 near Herndon Ave. and Highway 99, have remained high and a frequent source of interest from locals. But, as The Sun reported exclusively last month, a different aquarium – led by the...
Fresno may cut funding for anti-gang violence groups
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno City Council could cut funding to one of their most prominent anti-gang violence groups. Advance Peace says it focuses on stopping gang members from committing violent acts. The council is set to vote on $1.5 million dollars of funding for several community groups throughout the Advance Peace leaders will hang […]
Visalia resident killed in crash on Highway 46 Thursday night
A Visalia man died on Thursday night after driving down a dirt shoulder on Highway 46 in Templeton, causing his vehicle to flip over multiple times. The post Visalia resident killed in crash on Highway 46 Thursday night appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
sierranewsonline.com
State Route 41 Paving Project to Begin in Madera County
MADERA COUNTY — The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans), along with Garcia Paving, announces the paving project of a small portion of State Route 41 in Madera County. The following will occur:. Crews will be paving roughly 1200 feet of both northbound and southbound lanes, on State Route 41,...
sierranewsonline.com
PG&E Notifies Customers of Potential PSPS
FRESNO — PG&E meteorologists are monitoring a weather system that could bring northerly winds to portions of Northern and Central California beginning Saturday morning (Oct. 22) and lasting into Monday. Due to this northerly wind event, combined with extreme to exceptional drought and extremely dry vegetation, PG&E sent advanced...
montanaoutdoor.com
Fresno Fishing 10/18
John Kleinsasser is pictured above with a skinner 30.5” walleye from Fresno. He was fishing with Dennis Hanson and Brian Olson. The trio had a very good afternoon!
Lockdown at Fresno school after report of possible gunshots, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A lockdown placed on a Fresno high school Friday morning was lifted a short time later. The lockdown was implemented after someone reported hearing gunshots, according to the Fresno Police Department. Around 12:00 p.m., officers were called out to McLane High School after they say someone on campus told the principal […]
Man hit by train in Selma on motorized unit after stuck on tracks
SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man died after he was struck by a train on his motorized unit in Selma Friday morning, according to the Selma Police Department. Police say around 2:00 a.m. officers responded to the railroad crossing at Floral Avenue, near Front Street for a report of a train hitting a pedestrian. Authorities […]
Texas Roadhouse bringing hundreds of jobs to Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The opening of a well-known steakhouse will soon bring hundreds of new jobs to Visalia. A Texas Roadhouse location is set to open near Mooney Boulevard and Visalia Parkway in December. A spokesperson for Texas Roadhouse said they are looking to hire 230 people for the new location. Positions that are […]
KMPH.com
2 wanted in connection to robberies in Madera
MADERA, Calif. — Two people are wanted after police say they carried out a few robberies from a local business in Madera. The Madera Police Department is turning to the community for help in identifying the man and the woman caught on camera. Police say the duo is wanted...
Woman hospitalized after crash involving tractor in Fresno County: CHP
A woman has been hospitalized after a crash involving a tractor in Fresno County Wednesday night.
Comments / 0