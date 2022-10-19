ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

WOWT

Lincoln High School educator named "Nebraska Teacher of the Year"

Warming through Sunday ahead of a weekend system that cools us down and brings storm chances and wind. National Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Surviving breast cancer. October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month and we’re hearing more stories from women about how they survived the disease. 6 News On...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln Public Schools collecting coats for annual Bubba’s Closet coat drive

The Career Academy, TCA, helps high schoolers discover their passions by allowing them to take classes that pertain to professions they are interested in. The classes are offered to TCA students can transfer as college credits. Congressman Mike Flood held a press conference in Lincoln Thursday, saying rising crime rates...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Nebraska community steps up to help family with harvest

If you're in downtown Omaha and drive up Farnam Street this weekend, you'll notice something is missing in the midtown skyline. A man from rural Cass County was arrested for operating a marijuana grow operation. 6 News On Your Side: MCC teaching high schoolers about manufacturing. Updated: 10 hours ago.
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Nebraska Community Blood Bank issues fourth blood emergency of the year

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Every two seconds someone in our state needs blood. Once again, the Nebraska Community Blood Bank has declared a blood emergency. That means they have just three days of blood on hand, they prefer to have a seven-day supply of blood. This emergency comes on top of the typical dip in donations this time of year.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

How a Lincoln businesswoman is thriving despite inflation

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln businesswoman is rising to the challenge of rising inflation. Goldenrod Pastries, which sits near the intersection of 48th Street and Prescott Avenue, has opened its doors to pastry lovers since 2015. Owner Angele Garbacz said she has learned a lot over the years,...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

10/11 This Morning's Good News Friday - 1011Now

The Career Academy, TCA, helps high schoolers discover their passions by allowing them to take classes that pertain to professions they are interested in. The classes are offered to TCA students can transfer as college credits. Lincoln Public Schools collecting coats for annual Bubba’s Closet coat drive. Updated: 3...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

SCC’s Career Academy reaches highest enrollment

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - This semester, a partnership between Lincoln Public Schools and Southeast Community College called The Career Academy reached its highest enrollment yet. TCA opened eight years ago with 246 enrolled students, and now, 696 students are taking classes this semester. The academy’s leadership hopes to have over 800 students in the program next year.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Scott Frost contract documents released by University of Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The contract extension of former Huskers Head Coach Scott Frost has been officially released. A district court judge ordered the University of Nebraska to provide the information earlier this week. The university attempted to argue that a request from USA Today to provide specific coaching metrics...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Horse racing dates scheduled for 2023 season

LIINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Live horse racing dates are set for the upcoming season. The Nebraska Racing & Gaming Commission approved the dates during its meeting on Friday. Fonner Park in Grand Island will once again have the most live thoroughbred horse racing dates with a total of 37 days of scheduled racing. It will run from Feb. 10, 2023 through May 6, 2023.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

JBS and Tyson buy smartwatches to keep tabs on employees at work

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — JBS and Tyson, two of America’s largest meat companies, have invested in smartwatches for employees to wear while at work. These watches will be used by managers to monitor employee movements. Mentore, the company behind the technology, said using the app will improve productivity...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Amendment would allow Nebraska airports to expand flight options

Lincoln High School educator named "Nebraska Teacher of the Year" The Malcolm Clippers are 8-0 with a district championship & playoff berth already clinched. A Lincoln family is going through the unthinkable after being rocked by two tragedies less than a month apart.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

NSAA Football Playoffs: 8-Man First Round Highlights & Scores

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The 2022 NSAA Football playoffs started on Thursday with first round games in Classes D1 & D2. Here are the scores from across the state:. North Platte St. Patrick’s 56, Elkhorn Valley 24. Ravenna 42, Perkins County 18. Riverside 55, Maxwell 12. Sandy Creek 24,...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Louisville schools: Health officials investigating unknown 'illness'

An unknown "illness" is impacting both students and staff at Louisville Public Schools, enough to make the district cancel classes until next week so they can deep-clean their facilities. "This was a situation in which we had...moved through our school district very quickly," said Andrew Farber, the LPS superintendent. Farber...
LOUISVILLE, NE
1011now.com

DoorDash delivers Lincoln Food Bank bags across town

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - DoorDash is known for its late night restaurant deliveries, must-haves like burritos and chicken sandwiches, but every Wednesday morning, in Lincoln, the company’s drivers are out making an entirely different kind of delivery. On this Wednesday morning, more than a dozen DoorDash drivers streamed through...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Post

Grand Jury indictments District of Nebraska

Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced the federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska has returned 14 unsealed Indictments charging 16 defendants. Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
NEBRASKA STATE

