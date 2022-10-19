Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football game time against Illinois announcedThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
4 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Nebraska Football: Marcus Washington finding role with HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Blackshirts will not return for 2022 seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph gives status update on Rahmir JohnsonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
WOWT
Lincoln High School educator named "Nebraska Teacher of the Year"
October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month and we're hearing more stories from women about how they survived the disease.
1011now.com
Lincoln Public Schools collecting coats for annual Bubba’s Closet coat drive
The Career Academy, TCA, helps high schoolers discover their passions by allowing them to take classes that pertain to professions they are interested in. The classes are offered to TCA students can transfer as college credits. Congressman Mike Flood held a press conference in Lincoln Thursday, saying rising crime rates...
WOWT
Nebraska community steps up to help family with harvest
A man from rural Cass County was arrested for operating a marijuana grow operation.
1011now.com
Nebraska Community Blood Bank issues fourth blood emergency of the year
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Every two seconds someone in our state needs blood. Once again, the Nebraska Community Blood Bank has declared a blood emergency. That means they have just three days of blood on hand, they prefer to have a seven-day supply of blood. This emergency comes on top of the typical dip in donations this time of year.
klkntv.com
How a Lincoln businesswoman is thriving despite inflation
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln businesswoman is rising to the challenge of rising inflation. Goldenrod Pastries, which sits near the intersection of 48th Street and Prescott Avenue, has opened its doors to pastry lovers since 2015. Owner Angele Garbacz said she has learned a lot over the years,...
1011now.com
10/11 This Morning's Good News Friday - 1011Now
The Career Academy, TCA, helps high schoolers discover their passions by allowing them to take classes that pertain to professions they are interested in. The classes are offered to TCA students can transfer as college credits. Lincoln Public Schools collecting coats for annual Bubba's Coat drive.
1011now.com
SCC’s Career Academy reaches highest enrollment
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - This semester, a partnership between Lincoln Public Schools and Southeast Community College called The Career Academy reached its highest enrollment yet. TCA opened eight years ago with 246 enrolled students, and now, 696 students are taking classes this semester. The academy’s leadership hopes to have over 800 students in the program next year.
1011now.com
Scott Frost contract documents released by University of Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The contract extension of former Huskers Head Coach Scott Frost has been officially released. A district court judge ordered the University of Nebraska to provide the information earlier this week. The university attempted to argue that a request from USA Today to provide specific coaching metrics...
1011now.com
Trunk or Treat at UNMC College of Dentistry provides sensory-friendly Halloween event
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -For some children, going door-to-door trick or treating can be a little too overwhelming. So on Friday, University of Nebraska Medical Center health care students hosted a sweet and sensory-friendly Halloween event in Lincoln. The idea behind Friday’s Trunk or Treat was to give kids and young...
1011now.com
Horse racing dates scheduled for 2023 season
LIINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Live horse racing dates are set for the upcoming season. The Nebraska Racing & Gaming Commission approved the dates during its meeting on Friday. Fonner Park in Grand Island will once again have the most live thoroughbred horse racing dates with a total of 37 days of scheduled racing. It will run from Feb. 10, 2023 through May 6, 2023.
klkntv.com
JBS and Tyson buy smartwatches to keep tabs on employees at work
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — JBS and Tyson, two of America’s largest meat companies, have invested in smartwatches for employees to wear while at work. These watches will be used by managers to monitor employee movements. Mentore, the company behind the technology, said using the app will improve productivity...
klkntv.com
Streets across Lincoln will temporarily close Sunday for For Good Life Halfsy
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Several streets across Lincoln will temporarily close on Sunday for the Good Life Halfsy half-marathon. About 6,000 in-person and virtual runners will participate in the race, which begins at 8:30 a.m. at Seacrest Field. The race will end in the Railyard on Canopy Street. Residents...
klkntv.com
As flu cases rise early nationwide, Lincoln’s health department urges vaccination
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — After a CDC report suggested an early rise in the seasonal flu, Lincoln health officials are encouraging people to get a flu shot. While increased flu activity has mostly been seen in southern portions of the United States, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department recommends that people get ahead of it.
1011now.com
Amendment would allow Nebraska airports to expand flight options
Lincoln High School educator named "Nebraska Teacher of the Year" The Malcolm Clippers are 8-0 with a district championship & playoff berth already clinched. A Lincoln family is going through the unthinkable after being rocked by two tragedies less than a month apart.
1011now.com
NSAA Football Playoffs: 8-Man First Round Highlights & Scores
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The 2022 NSAA Football playoffs started on Thursday with first round games in Classes D1 & D2. Here are the scores from across the state:. North Platte St. Patrick’s 56, Elkhorn Valley 24. Ravenna 42, Perkins County 18. Riverside 55, Maxwell 12. Sandy Creek 24,...
Twelfth case of bird flu in Nebraska identified in York County gamebirds
According to the Nebraska Department of Agriculture, the affected flock was humanely depopulated and will be disposed of in an approved manner.
KETV.com
Louisville schools: Health officials investigating unknown 'illness'
An unknown "illness" is impacting both students and staff at Louisville Public Schools, enough to make the district cancel classes until next week so they can deep-clean their facilities. "This was a situation in which we had...moved through our school district very quickly," said Andrew Farber, the LPS superintendent. Farber...
This Nebraska Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
1011now.com
DoorDash delivers Lincoln Food Bank bags across town
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - DoorDash is known for its late night restaurant deliveries, must-haves like burritos and chicken sandwiches, but every Wednesday morning, in Lincoln, the company’s drivers are out making an entirely different kind of delivery. On this Wednesday morning, more than a dozen DoorDash drivers streamed through...
Grand Jury indictments District of Nebraska
Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced the federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska has returned 14 unsealed Indictments charging 16 defendants. Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
