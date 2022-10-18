ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BRIEF: Northwest fires rage on, Bellingham air quality worsens

Air quality in Bellingham has reached an “unhealthy” level due to ongoing wildfires in the northwest region. The Air Quality Index (AQI), which measures hazardous particulates in the air, reached 153 on Tuesday afternoon in Bellingham. Any AQI over 150 is designated to be unhealthy for everyone, especially people with lung, heart and respiratory diseases, people younger than 18 and over the age of 65 and outdoor workers. Elsewhere in Whatcom County, the numbers are even more unsafe — in Maple Falls, the AQI has reached a “very unhealthy” level of 203.
Law enforcement activity temporarily closes Marine Drive

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and Bellingham Police Department personnel are involved in a incident that, according to emergency radio transmissions from the scene, required closing a section of Marine Drive between Alderwood Avenue and McAlpine Road. As of 6:30pm, the road closure remained in place.
Tsunami sirens to wail in Whatcom County for Great ShakeOut Drill

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The Great Washington ShakeOut Earthquake and Tsunami Drill takes place today, Thursday, October 20th, at 10:20 a.m. The state’s tsunami sirens will wail with the real sound of a tsunami warning. Whatcom County has sirens and signs directing people to escape routes in low-lying areas...
NW town breathing the world’s worst air

Western Washington currently has some of the world’s dirtiest air due to smoke from wildfires in the Cascade Mountains. Fires have been burning for weeks, but people living close to the fire line say these past few days have been the worst conditions so far this year. On Wednesday...
3 arrested for trafficking over 75k fentanyl pills into Whatcom County

BELLINGHAM, Wash. - Two people were arrested in Bellingham and another in North Carolina in connection to trafficking more than 75,000 fentanyl pills into Whatcom County. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Homeland Security agents learned of a trafficking network that brought in fentanyl pills to western Washington from Mexico.
OPINION: Whatcom County leaders urge ‘yes’ vote on EMS levy

Guest submission by Scott Korthuis, mayor of Lynden; (360) 255-7111; korthuiss@lyndenwa.org. A levy request in November is a matter of life or death. For decades, Whatcom County has enjoyed exceptional emergency services, but the Emergency Medical Services’ (EMS) primary funding source is up for renewal in Whatcom County. We encourage everyone to support the continued funding of this program. When you call 911 with a medical emergency you expect the ambulance to come as quickly as possible. To maintain the county’s rapid, effective service, we must vote YES for the EMS levy on the ballot. Our EMS program saves lives.
Residential fire closes Valley Highway (SR9) in Acme

ACME, Wash. — First responders were dispatched about 1pm on Thursday, October 20th, to a report of a residential fire in the 5200 block of Turkington Road in Acme. Valley Highway was closed southbound from Mount Baker Highway as a result and traffic was backed up in both directions at the scene.
Western men’s rowing launches new season

Western men’s rowing is back on the water and looking to compete after medaling at the American Collegiate Rowing Association National Championship Regatta in May. The club brought both gold and bronze medals back to Bellingham in the spring. Being the first national placements in club history, it was a major triumph and motivator for the Western men’s crew team.
