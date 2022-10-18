Guest submission by Scott Korthuis, mayor of Lynden; (360) 255-7111; korthuiss@lyndenwa.org. A levy request in November is a matter of life or death. For decades, Whatcom County has enjoyed exceptional emergency services, but the Emergency Medical Services’ (EMS) primary funding source is up for renewal in Whatcom County. We encourage everyone to support the continued funding of this program. When you call 911 with a medical emergency you expect the ambulance to come as quickly as possible. To maintain the county’s rapid, effective service, we must vote YES for the EMS levy on the ballot. Our EMS program saves lives.

WHATCOM COUNTY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO