Read full article on original website
Related
‘Best French onion soup I have ever tasted.’ The best soup in Whatcom County from our poll
The local restaurant you voted as having the best soup is also known for its cocktails, creme brulee, beef stroganoff and more.
Feeling spooky? Take a trip to one of these ‘haunted’ spots in Whatcom County
Here are some of paranormal phenomena instructor Matthew Thuney’s top local recommendations for taking a trip — to the other side.
Cargo activity at Bellingham Shipping Terminal sparks noise complaints
Many of the complaints involve the timing of the noise, with people saying they are kept awake late at night by the sounds of moving scrap metal.
These pickleball courts at the Bellingham Armory are almost ready for dinking
The final step is to finish the striping on the courts.
A Bellingham hot sauce is named grand world champion, here’s where you can try it
The local hot sauce company is the first Pacific Northwest company to earn the title, and makes eight hot sauces.
Concerned with Bellingham’s fair housing practices? Now’s your chance to comment
An assessment is designed to identify fair housing issues, determine the factors that significantly contribute to those issues and develop a strategy to reduce them.
Western Front
BRIEF: Northwest fires rage on, Bellingham air quality worsens
Air quality in Bellingham has reached an “unhealthy” level due to ongoing wildfires in the northwest region. The Air Quality Index (AQI), which measures hazardous particulates in the air, reached 153 on Tuesday afternoon in Bellingham. Any AQI over 150 is designated to be unhealthy for everyone, especially people with lung, heart and respiratory diseases, people younger than 18 and over the age of 65 and outdoor workers. Elsewhere in Whatcom County, the numbers are even more unsafe — in Maple Falls, the AQI has reached a “very unhealthy” level of 203.
whatcom-news.com
Law enforcement activity temporarily closes Marine Drive
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and Bellingham Police Department personnel are involved in a incident that, according to emergency radio transmissions from the scene, required closing a section of Marine Drive between Alderwood Avenue and McAlpine Road. As of 6:30pm, the road closure remained in place.
kpug1170.com
Tsunami sirens to wail in Whatcom County for Great ShakeOut Drill
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The Great Washington ShakeOut Earthquake and Tsunami Drill takes place today, Thursday, October 20th, at 10:20 a.m. The state’s tsunami sirens will wail with the real sound of a tsunami warning. Whatcom County has sirens and signs directing people to escape routes in low-lying areas...
KUOW
NW town breathing the world’s worst air
Western Washington currently has some of the world’s dirtiest air due to smoke from wildfires in the Cascade Mountains. Fires have been burning for weeks, but people living close to the fire line say these past few days have been the worst conditions so far this year. On Wednesday...
Northwest’s air is among the worst in the world as an end to Whatcom’s dry spell nears
Morning mist coupled with smoke reduced visibility to a little more than a mile at 9 a.m. Thursday.
These four Whatcom County forest parcels considered for new state carbon project
DNR has narrowed down the search to 11,726 potential acres across Washington, 664 acres in Whatcom.
q13fox.com
3 arrested for trafficking over 75k fentanyl pills into Whatcom County
BELLINGHAM, Wash. - Two people were arrested in Bellingham and another in North Carolina in connection to trafficking more than 75,000 fentanyl pills into Whatcom County. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Homeland Security agents learned of a trafficking network that brought in fentanyl pills to western Washington from Mexico.
Smoke returns to Whatcom County with unexpected intensity
Keep doors and windows closed; Wednesday forecast uncertain, officials said.
Western Front
OPINION: Whatcom County leaders urge ‘yes’ vote on EMS levy
Guest submission by Scott Korthuis, mayor of Lynden; (360) 255-7111; korthuiss@lyndenwa.org. A levy request in November is a matter of life or death. For decades, Whatcom County has enjoyed exceptional emergency services, but the Emergency Medical Services’ (EMS) primary funding source is up for renewal in Whatcom County. We encourage everyone to support the continued funding of this program. When you call 911 with a medical emergency you expect the ambulance to come as quickly as possible. To maintain the county’s rapid, effective service, we must vote YES for the EMS levy on the ballot. Our EMS program saves lives.
whatcom-news.com
Residential fire closes Valley Highway (SR9) in Acme
ACME, Wash. — First responders were dispatched about 1pm on Thursday, October 20th, to a report of a residential fire in the 5200 block of Turkington Road in Acme. Valley Highway was closed southbound from Mount Baker Highway as a result and traffic was backed up in both directions at the scene.
Western Front
Western men’s rowing launches new season
Western men’s rowing is back on the water and looking to compete after medaling at the American Collegiate Rowing Association National Championship Regatta in May. The club brought both gold and bronze medals back to Bellingham in the spring. Being the first national placements in club history, it was a major triumph and motivator for the Western men’s crew team.
Storm heading toward Whatcom could break dry spell with a vengeance
Meanwhile, an air quality alert for smoky skies was expended.
Bellingham cop recognized a wanted felon, and found cash, drugs and a gun
Drug suspect has been arrested 39 times, police said.
whatcom-news.com
Bellingham Police arrest yields over 2,000 suspected fentanyl pills and more
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Bellingham Police Department (BPD) Lieutenant Claudia Murphy told Whatcom News via email that a night shift BPD officer arrested a drug dealer wanted for failure to appear in 2 Whatcom County Superior Court cases and found suspected fentanyl pills packaged for resale. According to Murphy, about...
Comments / 0