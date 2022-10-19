ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gomocs.com

Volleyball Wins Fifth-Straight, Rallies to Defeat Wofford 3-2 on Friday

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – The Chattanooga Mocs volleyball team continues its historic road streak after rallying from a set down and fighting off a pair of match points to ultimately defeat Wofford in a five-set thriller, 3-2 (25-21, 20-25, 15-25, 25-17, 20-18), on Friday night at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium in Spartanburg, S.C.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
gomocs.com

Blue-Gold Exhibition at Football Tailgating Saturday

CHATTANOOGA---Two big pieces of news were released today. The Chattanooga Mocs kickoff the 2022-23 wrestling season with a takedown of football tailgating in First Horizon Pavilion is the biggest. The annual Blue-Gold exhibition begins at 10 a.m., as fans prepare for the eighth-ranked football Mocs to grapple with No. 11 Mercer at 1:30 p.m., in Finley Stadium.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
gomocs.com

Soccer Drops Afternoon Match at Wofford

SPARTANBURG, S.C. --- The Chattanooga Mocs women's soccer team lost its first match in Southern Conference action Friday afternoon, falling 2-0 at Wofford. The Mocs move to 7-4-4 overall and 5-1-2 in league play. Wofford improves to 8-6-3 on the year and 3-3-2 against the SoCon. The Mocs created many...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
gomocs.com

PREVIEW: Men’s Golf Takes on Field at Furman

STATS/NOTES | SCORING | PAIRINGS | ABOUT CHATTANOOGA GOLF. CHATTANOOGA---The Chattanooga Mocs men's golf team is coming off a win at the Wolfpack Intercollegiate. That was Sunday, now it's back to the tee on Saturday at Furman Intercollegiate. The Mocs take on the 15-team field at the Furman Golf Course.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
gomocs.com

Men’s Basketball Selected for Trio of SoCon National TV Games

SPARTANBURG, S.C. --- In conjunction with the Southern Conference, ESPN and CBS Sports, the Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball team will be featured three times on a national TV landscape during the 2022-23 season with two of the three coming from inside McKenzie Arena, the league office announced on Wednesday and Thursday.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
gomocs.com

Soccer Closes Season on the Road at Wofford, Furman

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. --- The Chattanooga women's soccer team is still in the hunt for it's first-ever Southern Conference regular season title with just two matches remaining. The Mocs need just one point two wrap it up and will take on Wofford Friday afternoon. GAMEDAY INFORMATION. Mocs at Wofford. TIME: 2:00...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
95.3 The Bear

Vols Fans Suck And Need To Be Charged With Crimes

Alabama football is my college football team, and the Cowboys are my pro team (my uncle played for them) on Saturdays and Sundays. I believe as a die-hard fan that you must have some PERSPECTIVE. I'm referring to the prospective definition meaning to think about a situation in a WISE...
KNOXVILLE, TN
atlantaagentmagazine.com

Tenth Street Ventures signs agreement to bring artificial lagoons to Atlanta

Up to six artificial Caribbean-style lagoons could be coming to the Atlanta area following an agreement between Atlanta developer Tenth Street Ventures, Crystal Lagoons and Atlanta-based private equity firm EcoVest Capital Inc. The exclusivity agreement creates EcoWave 10 LLC, which will have the right to develop Crystal Lagoons’ trademarked Public...
ATLANTA, GA
americanhistorycentral.com

The Wilder Brigade Fights for the Union at Chickamauga

There is some news today — October 19, 2022 — that is relevant to our coverage of the American Civil War here at American History Central. Yesterday, Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene visited the Chickamauga & Chattanooga National Military Park. The Chickamauga Battlefield is where, in September 1863, Confederate forces defeated Union forces. The battle is significant because it was the largest Confederate victory in the Western Theater of the war, and the Union suffered around 16,000 casualties.
CHICKAMAUGA, GA
lafamilytravel.com

Moon River Festival: Must-Knows About This Family-Friendly Event

Picture kids running across grassy fields, spinning to music, and squealing in spray fountains. A picnic at the park? Nope. It’s the family-friendly Moon River Music Festival in Chattanooga, Tennessee. As a parent, I love outdoor music festivals as a way to see my favorite bands and share them...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

The East Ridge Festival

EAST RIDGE, Tenn. — Shawna Skiles and Cameron McAllister talk about the East Ridge Festival will have free giveaways throughout the day, such as pumpkin painting, face painting for kids, candy corn bowling, and a raffle. Stay connected with East Ridge Fall Festival. (423) 260-9190. ______________. Follow This N...
EAST RIDGE, TN
thesmokies.com

Is Chesapeake’s in Gatlinburg worth it? An honest review

The best dining experience in the Smokies isn’t a barbecue place. It isn’t one of the dozen or so flap–jackery establishments littered about the region. It isn’t even a massive family dining spot where they stuff you with meatloaf and taters. The best dining experience –...
GATLINBURG, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy