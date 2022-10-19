Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
gomocs.com
Volleyball Wins Fifth-Straight, Rallies to Defeat Wofford 3-2 on Friday
SPARTANBURG, S.C. – The Chattanooga Mocs volleyball team continues its historic road streak after rallying from a set down and fighting off a pair of match points to ultimately defeat Wofford in a five-set thriller, 3-2 (25-21, 20-25, 15-25, 25-17, 20-18), on Friday night at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium in Spartanburg, S.C.
gomocs.com
Blue-Gold Exhibition at Football Tailgating Saturday
CHATTANOOGA---Two big pieces of news were released today. The Chattanooga Mocs kickoff the 2022-23 wrestling season with a takedown of football tailgating in First Horizon Pavilion is the biggest. The annual Blue-Gold exhibition begins at 10 a.m., as fans prepare for the eighth-ranked football Mocs to grapple with No. 11 Mercer at 1:30 p.m., in Finley Stadium.
gomocs.com
Soccer Drops Afternoon Match at Wofford
SPARTANBURG, S.C. --- The Chattanooga Mocs women's soccer team lost its first match in Southern Conference action Friday afternoon, falling 2-0 at Wofford. The Mocs move to 7-4-4 overall and 5-1-2 in league play. Wofford improves to 8-6-3 on the year and 3-3-2 against the SoCon. The Mocs created many...
gomocs.com
Volleyball Set for Second Half SoCon Run, Travels to Wofford and Furman
CHATTANOOGA – The Chattanooga Mocs volleyball team looks to extend its four-match winning streak this weekend on the road when it travels to South Carolina to face Wofford on Friday in Spartanburg and Furman on Saturday in Greenville for the start of the second half of league play. Friday's...
gomocs.com
PREVIEW: Men’s Golf Takes on Field at Furman
STATS/NOTES | SCORING | PAIRINGS | ABOUT CHATTANOOGA GOLF. CHATTANOOGA---The Chattanooga Mocs men's golf team is coming off a win at the Wolfpack Intercollegiate. That was Sunday, now it's back to the tee on Saturday at Furman Intercollegiate. The Mocs take on the 15-team field at the Furman Golf Course.
gomocs.com
Men’s Basketball Selected for Trio of SoCon National TV Games
SPARTANBURG, S.C. --- In conjunction with the Southern Conference, ESPN and CBS Sports, the Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball team will be featured three times on a national TV landscape during the 2022-23 season with two of the three coming from inside McKenzie Arena, the league office announced on Wednesday and Thursday.
gomocs.com
Soccer Closes Season on the Road at Wofford, Furman
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. --- The Chattanooga women's soccer team is still in the hunt for it's first-ever Southern Conference regular season title with just two matches remaining. The Mocs need just one point two wrap it up and will take on Wofford Friday afternoon. GAMEDAY INFORMATION. Mocs at Wofford. TIME: 2:00...
Tennessee homecoming celebrates upcoming retirement of Smokey X
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - The theme of this year's homecoming celebrations at the University of Tennessee will honor the beloved live mascot Smokey X before his forthcoming retirement.
College Football World Reacts To Georgia, Tennessee Ticket News
On Nov. 5, the Georgia Bulldogs and Tennessee Volunteers will square off in what should be one of the best games this season has to offer. Though we're still a few weeks away from watching these SEC powerhouses square off, the ticket prices for this game are already skyrocketing. According...
These four cities in Tennessee are the most unsafe, says study
A new study has found that four Tennessee cities are considered some of the most dangerous cities in the United States.
Vols Fans Suck And Need To Be Charged With Crimes
Alabama football is my college football team, and the Cowboys are my pro team (my uncle played for them) on Saturdays and Sundays. I believe as a die-hard fan that you must have some PERSPECTIVE. I'm referring to the prospective definition meaning to think about a situation in a WISE...
atlantaagentmagazine.com
Tenth Street Ventures signs agreement to bring artificial lagoons to Atlanta
Up to six artificial Caribbean-style lagoons could be coming to the Atlanta area following an agreement between Atlanta developer Tenth Street Ventures, Crystal Lagoons and Atlanta-based private equity firm EcoVest Capital Inc. The exclusivity agreement creates EcoWave 10 LLC, which will have the right to develop Crystal Lagoons’ trademarked Public...
americanhistorycentral.com
The Wilder Brigade Fights for the Union at Chickamauga
There is some news today — October 19, 2022 — that is relevant to our coverage of the American Civil War here at American History Central. Yesterday, Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene visited the Chickamauga & Chattanooga National Military Park. The Chickamauga Battlefield is where, in September 1863, Confederate forces defeated Union forces. The battle is significant because it was the largest Confederate victory in the Western Theater of the war, and the Union suffered around 16,000 casualties.
lafamilytravel.com
Moon River Festival: Must-Knows About This Family-Friendly Event
Picture kids running across grassy fields, spinning to music, and squealing in spray fountains. A picnic at the park? Nope. It’s the family-friendly Moon River Music Festival in Chattanooga, Tennessee. As a parent, I love outdoor music festivals as a way to see my favorite bands and share them...
Morgan Wallen Shares New Song, ‘Tennessee Fan,’ on Heels of Huge Upset Over Alabama
To celebrate the Tennessee Volunteers’ triumphant win over Alabama’s Crimson Tide, Morgan Wallen dropped a new song called “Tennessee Fan.” The Country Music star took to social media hours after the Volunteers’ big win on Saturday evening to share footage of his time at the game. However, it was set to a new tune.
Dalton, October 20 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Dalton. The Cass High School football team will have a game with Dalton High School on October 20, 2022, 14:30:00. The Carroll County Central High School football team will have a game with Southeast Whitfield High School on October 20, 2022, 16:00:00.
Smokies hiker rescued by Tennessee National Guard aircrew
A hiker in Great Smoky Mountains National Park was rescued by a Tennessee Army National Guard flight crew on Friday, the Tennessee Dept. of Military announced.
WTVC
The East Ridge Festival
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. — Shawna Skiles and Cameron McAllister talk about the East Ridge Festival will have free giveaways throughout the day, such as pumpkin painting, face painting for kids, candy corn bowling, and a raffle. Stay connected with East Ridge Fall Festival. (423) 260-9190. ______________. Follow This N...
brianhornback.com
The Beer License at UT… Neyland, Thompson Boling Et al. Headed to Suspension / Revocation Hearing
So, why was I so bored that I watched the Knoxville City Council Beer Board this evening? Valid Question, I am not convinced why either. BUT YUGE news was found, so there it is. Aramark the beer vendor on the University of Tennessee Knoxville campus was before the beer board...
thesmokies.com
Is Chesapeake’s in Gatlinburg worth it? An honest review
The best dining experience in the Smokies isn’t a barbecue place. It isn’t one of the dozen or so flap–jackery establishments littered about the region. It isn’t even a massive family dining spot where they stuff you with meatloaf and taters. The best dining experience –...
Comments / 0