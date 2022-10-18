Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
Snag This Bargain 9.5% Yield Dividend Stock Even Cheaper Than Chief Financial Officer Roll Did
There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on September 14, Ares Capital Corporation's Chief Financial Officer, Penelope F. Roll, invested $47,600.00 into 2,500 shares of ARCC, for a cost per share of $19.04. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Wednesday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Ares Capital Corporation (Symbol: ARCC) and achieve a cost basis 6.7% cheaper than Roll, with shares changing hands as low as $17.77 per share. Ares Capital Corporation shares are currently trading off about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ARCC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Can Gildan (GIL) Climb 32% to Reach the Level Wall Street Analysts Expect?
Shares of Gildan Activewear (GIL) have gained 2.7% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $30.14, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $39.71 indicates a potential upside of 31.8%.
NASDAQ
A "Heads You Win, Tails You Win" Way to Play the Recession (With a 7.3% Dividend)
A recession is on the way--and stocks are ... rallying? It makes zero sense on the surface, but there is good reason for the bounce we've seen this week. And we're going to play it with a 7.3%-paying fund that's set to roll higher with a recovering market. No, we're...
NASDAQ
TREASURIES-U.S. 10 year yield hits new 14-year high as traders bet on more rate hikes
LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Yields on U.S. government bonds continued their relentless march higher on Thursday, hitting fresh 14-year tops as investors bet the Federal Reserve would keep raising interest rates aggressively. The 10-year Treasury yield US10YT=RR rose as high as 4.18%, its highest level since June 2008. It...
NASDAQ
ANALYSIS-As U.S. Treasuries tumble, some investors say turning point is near
NEW YORK, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Some investors believe Treasury yields are close to peaking, even as markets continue pricing in more hawkishness from a Federal Reserve bent on taming the worst inflation in decades. It's a refrain that has been heard more than once in 2022, as a steep...
NASDAQ
JPMorgan CEO on the Economy: 'Be Prepared for the Worst'
Will a recession hit in 2023? That's really the big question, and many experts are convinced that economic conditions are about to decline in a serious way. That could result in widespread layoffs and a world of financial distress for many people. In fact, if you ask JPMorgan CEO Jamie...
NASDAQ
Selling US$558k worth of stock earlier this year was a lucrative decision for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) insiders
Last week, SL Green Realty Corp.'s (NYSE:SLG) stock jumped 3.5%, but insiders who sold US$558k worth of stock in over the past year are likely to be in a better position. Holding on to stock would have meant their investment would be worth less now than it was at the time of sale. Thus selling at an average price of US$79.33, which is higher than the current price, may have been the best decision.
NASDAQ
Surging Treasury Yields Contribute To Downturn On Wall Street
(RTTNews) - After failing to sustain an early rally, stocks showed a significant downturn over the course of the trading session on Thursday. The major averages pulled back well off their highs of the session and into negative territory. The major averages all closed in the red, although the Dow...
NASDAQ
HCA Healthcare Q3 Preview: Can Shares Remain Healthy?
The Zacks Medical Sector has primarily traded in line with the general market in 2022, down roughly 23%. A big-time player in the sector, HCA Healthcare HCA, is on deck to unveil quarterly results on October 21st, before the market open. HCA Healthcare is the largest non-governmental operator of acute...
NASDAQ
Digital Realty Trust (DLR) Stock Moves -0.14%: What You Should Know
Digital Realty Trust (DLR) closed the most recent trading day at $95.08, moving -0.14% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.8%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the real...
NASDAQ
Generac Holdings (GNRC) Stock Moves -0.36%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Generac Holdings (GNRC) closed at $109.90, marking a -0.36% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.8%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%. Prior to today's trading, shares...
NASDAQ
Telos Corporation (TLS) Soars 17.5%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
Telos Corporation TLS shares rallied 17.5% in the last trading session to close at $9.82. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 22.6% loss over the past four weeks. The upswing...
NASDAQ
See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Mastercard
At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 22 most recent 13F filings for the 09/30/2022 reporting period, and noticed that Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) was held by 11 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.
NASDAQ
No Help Yet For Hong Kong Stock Market
(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has moved lower in two straight sessions, tumbling more than 630 points or 3.9 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now sits just above the 16,280-point plateau and it's expected to extend its losses on Friday. The global forecast for the...
NASDAQ
U.S. Stocks May See Further Downside As Treasury Yields Continue To Surge
(RTTNews) - Following the notable downturn seen over the course of the previous session, stocks are likely to see further downside in early trading on Friday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a lower open for the markets, with the Dow futures down by 225 points. A continued...
NASDAQ
Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) closed at $30.36, marking a +1.27% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.8%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.03%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
NASDAQ
Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT) closed the most recent trading day at $5.58, moving -1.59% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.8%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%. Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 10.99%...
NASDAQ
What Lies Ahead for Big Tech ETFs in Q3 Earnings?
We are in the peak of the third-quarter earnings season and tech giants are in the spotlight next week. The five biggest tech players — Apple AAPL, Amazon AMZN, Meta Platforms META, Alphabet GOOGL and Microsoft MSFT — are set to report. These five companies currently account for...
NASDAQ
U.S. Stocks Move Sharply Higher After Seeing Early Volatility
(RTTNews) - After seeing significant volatility early in the session, stocks have moved mostly higher over the course of the trading day on Friday. The major averages have all shown strong moves to the upside, offsetting the losses posted in the two previous sessions. In recent trading, the major averages...
NASDAQ
Why I Own Lululemon Stock
Motley Fool contributor Nick Rossolillo explains why Lululemon (NASDAQ: LULU) stock earns a spot in his portfolio. This retail stock is succeeding in a very competitive apparel market with beloved products and a focus on e-commerce. Check out the video for his full thoughts!. *Stock prices used were the midday...
